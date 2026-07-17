SuperTrend in Meta Trader 5
- 指标
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Syed Jawad Hussain Naqvi
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 "BEST IN INDUSTRY" PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEW BELOW
The SuperTrend Indicator is a trend-following technical indicator designed to help traders identify the current market direction using the Average True Range (ATR). It automatically plots dynamic support and resistance lines that adjust according to market volatility, making it suitable for both trending and volatile market conditions.
Unlike fixed moving averages, the SuperTrend adapts to changing price movements by combining the Median Price (HL2) with the ATR and a user-defined multiplier. The result is a clean and responsive trend line that changes direction only when market conditions justify a reversal.
The indicator draws separate bullish and bearish trend lines directly on the chart and optionally displays Buy and Sell arrows whenever the trend changes.
Features
- TradingView-style SuperTrend visualization
- ATR-based dynamic trend calculation
- Adjustable ATR Period
- Adjustable ATR Multiplier
- Optional Buy and Sell signal arrows
- Clean chart visualization
- Works on all symbols
- Works on all timeframes
- Lightweight and fast calculations
- Easy to customize
Input Parameters
ATR Period
Defines the period used to calculate the Average True Range.
ATR Multiplier
Controls the distance between price and the SuperTrend line.
Show Signals
Enable or disable Buy and Sell arrows.
Recommended Usage
The indicator performs best in trending markets and can be used as:
- Trend direction filter
- Dynamic support and resistance
- Trade confirmation tool
- Exit management
- Swing trading
- Intraday trading
Compatibility
- MetaTrader 5
- Forex
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Indices
- CFDs
- Cryptocurrencies
Notes
This indicator is intended to assist traders in identifying market trends. It should be used together with proper risk management and additional market analysis rather than as a standalone trading system.