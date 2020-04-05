Slingshot RSI: Multi-Timeframe Trend-Pullback Precision for MT5

Slingshot RSI is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a simple but powerful market truth: the strongest entries come not from chasing a trend, but from catching it the moment it snaps back into motion after a pullback. Like a slingshot pulled back before release, price retraces against the dominant trend just long enough to load momentum — and this EA is engineered to fire the trade at exactly that moment.

At its core, Slingshot RSI runs a two-timeframe filtration process. On the higher timeframe (H1 or H4, selectable by the user), a 200-period Exponential Moving Average defines the dominant market bias. Price trading above this EMA confirms bullish structure; price trading below it confirms bearish structure. This single filter exists to keep the EA out of choppy, directionless conditions and firmly anchored to the prevailing trend, which is the single biggest factor separating consistent systems from random noise.

Once trend direction is confirmed, the EA drops to the M15 timeframe to hunt for its entry trigger using a 14-period RSI. Rather than trading on simple overbought or oversold readings — which produce far too many false signals on their own — Slingshot RSI waits for a confirmed cross-back event. In an uptrend, it waits for RSI to dip below 30 and then close back above it, confirming that selling pressure has exhausted and buyers are stepping back in. In a downtrend, it mirrors this logic on the 70 level. This cross-back confirmation filters out premature entries and ensures the EA only acts once the pullback has genuinely reversed, not while it is still unfolding.

Risk management is where Slingshot RSI truly separates itself from typical retail EAs. Every single trade is sized automatically based on a user-defined percentage of account balance, factoring in the exact distance to stop loss in points and the symbol's tick value, so exposure remains consistent no matter the instrument or account size. Stop loss and take profit are never fixed pip values — they are calculated dynamically from the 14-period ATR at the moment of entry, meaning the EA adapts its risk envelope to current market volatility instead of using a rigid, outdated distance. The default configuration enforces a strict 1:2 risk-to-reward ratio on every trade, giving the strategy a mathematical edge that doesn't rely on a high win rate to be profitable over time.

To protect open profits, the EA automatically shifts the stop loss to breakeven plus spread once a trade reaches the halfway point to its take profit target. This locks in a risk-free position on winning trades without requiring any manual intervention. On the capital preservation side, Slingshot RSI includes a daily maximum drawdown circuit breaker. If floating losses on any given day reach the user-defined threshold (3% by default), the EA immediately closes all open positions, cancels any pending orders, and disables new trading until the next session begins — a critical safeguard against emotional, oversized, or unexpected losing streaks.

The EA strictly enforces a single open position per symbol at any time. There is no martingale, no grid, no position stacking, and no recovery-style logic of any kind. Every trade stands on its own, sized and protected independently, which makes account behavior predictable and drawdown mathematically bounded rather than exponential.

Slingshot RSI is written in clean, fully commented native MQL5 using MetaTrader's modern trade class architecture, with proper broker-compatible order filling handling and margin validation before every trade, so it performs reliably across a wide range of brokers and account types — including accounts with low starting balances. All inputs are exposed and clearly labeled so users can adjust higher timeframe, risk percentage, ATR multipliers, and drawdown limits without ever touching the source logic.

Whether you're trading gold, major forex pairs, or indices, Slingshot RSI offers a rules-based, emotion-free approach to catching high-probability trend continuation setups — precisely timed, properly sized, and automatically protected from the first tick to the last.