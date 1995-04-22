TrendSync MACD Pro EA

TrendSync MACD Pro EA

Multi-timeframe Zero Lag MACD trend-following Expert Advisor — transparent logic, no black box, with a full suite of built-in risk controls.

Overview

TrendSync MACD Pro EA is a rule-based trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It trades crossovers of a Zero Lag MACD on a fast signal timeframe, but only in the direction confirmed by a higher timeframe trend — so entries are aligned with the dominant move instead of fighting it.

Every rule is transparent and fully configurable. There is no grid, no martingale, no averaging down, and no hidden logic. Positions are protected by a stop loss from the moment they open, and the EA exits primarily when the higher-timeframe regime changes — letting winning trends run while cutting losers at a defined level.

The EA was engineered around an anti-overfitting philosophy: a small number of robust, economically-meaningful rules, each independently switchable, so you can validate exactly what contributes to performance on your own broker, symbol and data.

Honest note: This is a trend-following tool, not a money printer. Its behavior is regime-dependent — it performs best in trending, volatile markets and can move sideways in quiet, range-bound conditions. No EA can guarantee profit. Please read the Risk Disclosure section and test on a demo account before trading live.

How it works

1. The signal — Zero Lag MACD. The EA computes a reduced-lag version of the classic MACD using the zero-lag EMA technique, which reacts faster to price than a standard MACD while remaining smooth. A BUY setup occurs when the MACD line crosses above its signal line; a SELL setup when it crosses below.

2. The filter — higher timeframe trend. Each signal is checked against a higher timeframe (the "trend" timeframe). With the trend filter enabled, the EA takes only the crosses that agree with the higher-timeframe bias — long signals in an uptrend, short signals in a downtrend. This single rule removes a large share of low-quality counter-trend entries.

3. Non-repainting entries. Signals are confirmed on the close of the signal bar and executed at the open of the following bar. The entry logic does not repaint: what you see confirmed is what the EA acts on.

4. The exit — regime change. The primary exit is the higher-timeframe trend flip: when the dominant trend reverses, the position is closed. This lets a good trend run to its natural end rather than being cut short by an arbitrary target. A fixed stop loss always protects the position, and an optional take profit, opposite-signal exit, breakeven and circuit breaker are available.

5. Two operating modes.

  • Validation (paper) mode — the EA evaluates signals and logs simulated entries/exits and running P&L without placing real orders. Ideal for watching behavior on a live chart before committing.
  • Live mode — the EA places real market orders. This is also the mode used inside the Strategy Tester.

Key features

  • Zero Lag MACD engine with fully adjustable Fast / Slow / Signal lengths (EMA or SMA).
  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation — signal timeframe and trend timeframe are independent inputs; nothing is hard-coded.
  • Non-repainting, close-confirmed entries.
  • Regime-based exit (higher-TF trend flip) that lets winners run.
  • Flexible stop loss: fixed in account currency, in points, or volatility-based (ATR multiple).
  • Optional take profit, opposite-signal exit and breakeven.
  • Session filter (Asia / London / New York) defined in GMT with a broker-offset input, so it works correctly on any server time.
  • News filter using the native MT5 economic calendar (live/demo) — pauses new entries around high-impact events while keeping open positions untouched.
  • Circuit breaker — pauses trading after a configurable number of consecutive losses.
  • Optional pyramiding module — scale into a running trend with independent SL/TP (fixed or ATR-based) for the added positions.
  • Weak-origin filter — optionally skip crosses born from a weak opposite move on the wrong side of the MACD zero line.
  • Order comment and magic number for clean multi-EA account attribution.
  • Detailed, readable logging of every decision.

Settings reference

Every parameter is listed below by group, with its default and purpose. All feature modules default to off, so the EA starts as a clean, single-position trend follower; enable modules one at a time and validate their effect.

Timeframes

Parameter Default Description
SignalTF M4 Timeframe on which MACD crosses are detected (the entry timeframe).
TrendTF H4 Higher timeframe used for trend confirmation. Should be larger than SignalTF .

Indicator (Zero Lag MACD)

Parameter Default Description
FastLength 12 Fast length of the MACD.
SlowLength 26 Slow length of the MACD.
SignalLength 9 Length of the signal line.
useEma true Use EMA smoothing (false = SMA).
useOldAlgo false Use the legacy signal calculation (SMA signal line).

Filters

Parameter Default Description
UseTrendFilter true Trade only in the direction of the higher-TF trend. Strongly recommended on.
MinDistanceFromZero 0.0 Minimum absolute MACD value required at the cross (0 = off). Filters weak, near-zero crosses.

Weak-Origin Filter

Parameter Default Description
UseWeakOriginFilter false Skip a cross that starts on the wrong side of the MACD zero line, coming from a weak opposite move (e.g. a sell cross below zero whose preceding buy leg never lifted the MACD above zero).

Session Filter (GMT)

Parameter Default Description
UseSessionFilter false Enable session-based entry filtering.
ServerGMTOffset 3 Your broker's server offset from GMT (e.g. GMT+3 → 3). The EA prints the estimated GMT in the log at startup — verify it against a real UTC clock.
TradeAsia false Allow entries during the Asian session.
TradeLondon true Allow entries during the London session.
TradeNY true Allow entries during the New York session.

Sessions are defined internally in GMT (Asia 00–08, London 08–16, New York 13–22) and converted to your server time using the offset, so the filter behaves consistently regardless of broker time. The filter blocks only new entries; exits always run.

News Filter (demo / live only)

Parameter Default Description
UseNewsFilter false Pause new entries around high-impact news. Uses the native MT5 calendar, which does not return data in the Strategy Tester — this filter is inert during backtests and only active on demo/live.
NewsCurrencies USD Currencies to watch, comma-separated (e.g. USD,EUR ). Empty = all.
NewsHighImpactOnly true Restrict to high-impact events only.
NewsMinutesBefore 30 Block new entries this many minutes before an event.
NewsMinutesAfter 30 Block new entries this many minutes after an event.

Open positions are never force-closed by the news filter — only new entries are paused.

Exits

Parameter Default Description
ExitOnTrendFlip true Close the position when the higher-TF trend reverses (the primary exit).
ExitOnOppositeSignal false Also close on an opposite MACD cross.
StopLossMoney 50.0 Stop loss in account currency. Takes priority over points.
StopLossPoints 0.0 Stop loss in points (used if money SL = 0).
TakeProfitMoney 0.0 Take profit in account currency (0 = none; let the trend run). Priority over points.
TakeProfitPoints 0.0 Take profit in points (0 = none).

A money-based SL/TP is converted to a price distance using the current lot size, so its market distance changes if you change the lot. For a lot-independent stop, use points or the ATR stop below.

ATR Initial Stop

Parameter Default Description
UseATRStop false Set the initial stop loss as a multiple of ATR (overrides the $/points SL). Adapts the stop to current volatility.
ATRTimeframe PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe for the ATR (PERIOD_CURRENT = the signal timeframe).
ATRPeriod 14 ATR period.
ATRStopMult 1.5 Stop distance = multiplier × ATR.

Pyramiding

Parameter Default Description
UsePyramiding false Allow additional entries on each new trend-aligned cross while a position is open.
MaxPositions 3 Maximum simultaneous positions, including the first ("core"). 1 = off.
PyramidTPMoney 0.0 Take profit for the added positions, in currency (priority over points).
PyramidTPPoints 0.0 Take profit for the added positions, in points.
PyramidSLMoney 0.0 Stop loss for the added positions, in currency (0 = same as core SL).
PyramidSLPoints 0.0 Stop loss for the added positions, in points (0 = same as core SL).
UsePyramidATR false Set the added positions' SL/TP as ATR multiples (lot-independent; overrides the $/points values).
PyramidATRSLMult 1.5 Added-position SL = multiplier × ATR.
PyramidATRTPMult 2.0 Added-position TP = multiplier × ATR.

The first position of a trend runs with the core rules (stop loss, no take profit — it rides the trend). Each additional position carries its own SL and TP. A trend flip closes all of them together.

Circuit Breaker

Parameter Default Description
MaxConsecLosses 0 Consecutive losses that trigger a trading pause (0 = off).
PauseMinutes 60 Pause duration in minutes (60 = 1h, 1440 = 1 day).

Breakeven

Parameter Default Description
BreakevenMoney 0.0 Floating profit (in currency) at which the stop is moved to entry (0 = off).
BreakevenLockPoints 0.0 Points beyond entry when moving the stop, to cover spread/cost.

Trading

Parameter Default Description
TradeEnabled false false = validation/paper (logs only), true = live orders (also the tester mode).
FixedLot 0.05 Fixed lot size per entry. Size this conservatively for your capital.
MagicNumber 20260603 Unique ID for this EA's positions. Use a different value per EA on the same account.
Slippage 20 Maximum price deviation, in points.
Comment TrendSyncMACD Text written on each order, for readable attribution in your trade history.

Calculation / Log

Parameter Default Description
Lookback 600 Number of bars used in the MACD calculation.
VerboseLog true Detailed logging of signals, filters and trades.

Recommended setup / quick start

  1. Attach the EA to a chart of the symbol you intend to trade. Set SignalTF and TrendTF (a lower timeframe for signals, a higher one for the trend — e.g. M4 / H4).
  2. Start with TradeEnabled = false (validation mode) and watch the log for a session or two to confirm signals and behavior on your broker.
  3. Keep the default risk skeleton: UseTrendFilter = on , a defined stop loss, no take profit (let the trend run), all optional modules off.
  4. Size FixedLot conservatively. A stop loss should risk a small percentage of your account per trade, not a large one. Under-sizing is survivable; over-sizing is how accounts blow up during normal losing streaks.
  5. When ready, switch to TradeEnabled = true on a demo account and run it forward for a meaningful period before considering real capital.

Backtesting & validation notes

  • Use "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling and test on the exact symbol you will trade. Lower-quality modeling flatters tight stops.
  • Because this is a trend follower, results are regime-dependent. Test across different market conditions, not only a strong trending period.
  • The most reliable check is out-of-sample: tune any parameter on one date range, freeze it, and evaluate on a different range you did not touch. A result that only looks good on the period it was tuned on is not a result.
  • The news filter is inactive in the Strategy Tester by design (the native calendar returns no tester data). Validate it on demo.
  • For the session filter, confirm the GMT offset from the startup log before drawing conclusions.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5.
  • A hedging account is required if you intend to use the pyramiding module (multiple simultaneous positions on one symbol). Netting accounts work for the standard single-position mode.
  • Works on any symbol; designed and tested primarily on metals/major instruments. Behavior depends on the instrument's spread, volatility and session structure.
  • A VPS is recommended for uninterrupted live operation.

Risk disclosure

Trading leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and can result in the loss of your entire capital. This Expert Advisor is a decision-execution tool based on defined technical rules; it does not predict the market and does not guarantee any level of profit. Past performance — including any backtest — is not indicative of future results. Its edge is modest and regime-dependent, and real-world spread, slippage and swap reduce net results relative to a backtest. You are solely responsible for your configuration, position sizing and risk. Never risk money you cannot afford to lose, and always validate on a demo account first. This is not financial advice.

Support

Questions about configuration or behavior are welcome. Please include your symbol, timeframe settings and a copy of the startup log (it prints the active configuration) so any question can be answered precisely.


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Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
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SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
专家
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA 市场结构边界上的精准交易 实盘账户监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 您可以通过公开信号观察 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 在真实市场环境中的运行情况，包括当前与历史交易、余额与净值变化、实际回撤、交易频率，以及订单在真实经纪商环境中的执行表现。 历史回测展示系统架构在过去市场数据中的运行方式，而实盘信号则展示系统在当前市场条件下的真实表现。 产品概述 MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA 是一套结构化算法交易系统，专门为 XAUUSD 黄金 H1 周期 开发。 系统将市场视为一个持续变化的动态矩阵，其中包括价格结构、动量、波动率、流动性、交易时段特征以及价格方向性扩张。 MicroEdge 不会因为每一根K线的波动就立即作出反应，也不会仅仅因为市场开始移动就开启交易。系统会在多个内部条件形成一致后，才允许执行交易。 它的目标并不是持续不断地交易。 它的目标是识别结构清晰的市场机会，过滤不稳定环境，并以纪律化方式完成执行。 精准。智能。执行。
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Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
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TrendSync Heikin Ashi — Trend, Structure & Confluence in One Indicator A color change is not a signal. Most Heikin Ashi tools flip color and call it a trade. TrendSync Heikin Ashi is built on a different idea: a signal only appears when short-term context, long-term structure and a genuine point of interest all line up. The result is a clean, low-noise chart that shows you where a setup forms, where your stop belongs, and when momentum is fading — without the clutter of generic arrows. TrendSync
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Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
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Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
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Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
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Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
实用工具
Grid Manager — Manual Multi-Basket Grid Assistant for MT5 Grid Manager is a hands-on control panel for building and managing grid "baskets" directly on your chart. You decide the direction and the moment; the tool opens the grid, manages every leg, and protects the position with money-based risk controls, on-chart breakeven/SL/TP lines, and one-click actions. It is an execution and management assistant — fast, visual, and fully under your control. What it is — and what it is not Grid Manager is
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Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
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