PropTrading Assistant

  • Utilities
  • Oliver Crane
    Oliver Crane

    Oliver Crane

    Prop trader who couldn't fix his own bad habits, so he built the tools to do it for him. I make MT5 panels and indicators from the ground up — obsess over how they feel, trade with every one myself, and only ship them when they're right. Better at building than behaving, honestly.
    1 comment
  • Version: 2.8
  • Activations: 20

Prop Trade Assistant is a complete trade-execution and risk-management panel for MetaTrader 5. It calculates your risk for you, automates your stop losses, and manages your positions and your account risk. It also has a built-in copy trader - mirror your trades locally on the same machine, or remotely to your own VPS over your own private network, encrypted or in plain. And its news protection keeps you from trading high-impact events and breaching the rules on your challenge or funded account - with more features to come.

Who it's for: traders on prop-firm challenges and funded accounts, and any discretionary trader who wants the discipline of an algo without giving up manual control. It works on any instrument and any broker - FX, metals, indices, crypto - and its sizing engine makes sure your risk is correct from entry to stop loss, every time.

Every funded trader knows the feeling - one oversized position or one breached daily-loss limit and the challenge is over. Prop Trade Assistant takes that weight off your shoulders: your lot size is always risk-correct, the drawdown guard blocks or flattens before you cross the line, and news protection locks trading around the events that burn accounts. Your discipline is built into the panel - so you can concentrate on finding trades instead of policing yourself.

FULL WALK-THROUGH, MANUAL & SETUP FILES

Main features

  • Private mesh copy trading - mirror your positions to any other terminal - a second PC, a remote VPS, a client abroad - over your own private network. Direct, encrypted, no third-party copier, no servers in between: no subscriptions, no fees, no middleman
  • Channels & routing - one master feeds up to ten channels, each carrying only the sources you choose. Receivers mirror exactly or re-size their own way: fixed lot, master multiple, or their own risk-%
  • Prop-firm Money Manager - daily / weekly / monthly / max-drawdown limits (static or trailing), warn buffer, profit-target lockout, trade & risk caps; warn -> block -> auto-flatten
  • One chart controls everything - with the symbol lock, manage positions, move stops and place trades on any instrument's chart from a single deployment - even charts the panel isn't running on
  • Risk-based one-click execution - set your risk %, the panel sizes the exact lot; BUY/SELL always show the live size
  • Ten trailing-stop engines - Fixed, %Risk, ATR, PSAR, Fractals, Hi/Lo, Donchian, Bollinger, Keltner, SuperTrend, with a live on-chart preview
  • Hidden (stealth) SL/TP - exits held by the panel, invisible to the broker, survive restarts, optional hard-stop backstop
  • Built-in economic calendar - impact-ranked LED ticker + pop-out board, automatic news-avoidance windows with per-event overrides
  • Your plan, drawn on the chart - entry, stop, partials and targets as draggable lines with a live risk:reward box; drag anything and every number updates
  • Deployable risk/reward boxes - the Long/Short position tool of a pro charting platform, built into MT5: drop as many free-standing R:R boxes as you like
  • Three ways in - MARKET, PENDING (carries the whole plan), and OCO straddle (auto-cancels the losing side)
  • Structure / fixed / ATR stops + breakeven + partial exits - two partial stops and two partial targets, all draggable
  • REVERSE - flip a position in one action, mirror the exits, optional auto-flip on stop
  • Six hand-tuned themes, sixteen languages - switchable live
  • Fast and fluid - feels instant, never lags your chart
  • A demo that demos itself - run the free demo in the Strategy Tester (XAUUSD, M5, 1-28 February 2026, visual mode) and the panel gives you a guided tour of itself, narrated by its LED ticker

In detail

Private copy trading. This copier doesn't repeat your clicks - it mirrors your account: every position, every pending, real volumes, real levels. A manual edit, a phone-app change, another EA's trade - it all propagates. Two terminals on the same PC or VPS link with zero setup. Across machines, your trades travel over your own private network - no vendor cloud, no monthly fee, credentials never leave your machines - and with a passphrase set the feed is AES-256 encrypted and authenticated. New receivers start in PAPER mode until you flip them LIVE, with a lot cap and a copy limit. And it never copies the past: trades open before a receiver connects are never fired, and your max signal age makes sure a stale entry is skipped, never chased.

Channels and routing. A master broadcasts up to ten channels, each carrying only the sources you choose - this panel's trades, your manual/phone trades, and each EA on the terminal individually, listed by name. Every source gets its own sizing rule: one bot mirrors your lots to a hedge account while another runs risk-% on a subscriber's - from the same master, at the same time.

The Money Manager. Set your firm's limits - daily, weekly, monthly and max drawdown, static or trailing from peak equity - plus a warn buffer, a daily profit-target lockout, and caps on trades, positions and risk per trade. Approaching a limit, it warns; at the limit it blocks new trades or flattens everything instantly, watching equity tick-by-tick. Live "DD LEFT" meters always show how much room you've got.

Symbol lock. Pin the panel to an instrument and it controls that symbol wherever it's open - even on another chart or monitor. One panel, every chart.

One-click execution. Type your risk (say 0.5%) and the panel computes the exact lot from your stop distance - live, on the BUY and SELL buttons. Prefer fixed lots? One tap switches and remembers. No calculator, no oversized click.

Ten trails. Fixed, %Risk, ATR, PSAR, Fractals, N-bar Hi/Lo, Donchian, Bollinger, Keltner or SuperTrend - pendings can trail too. The SHOW TRAIL preview draws the line before you commit, so you can see how each behaves on your own history.

Hidden SL/TP. In hidden mode your stop and target are never sent to the broker - the panel holds them, watches every tick, and closes the position itself when a level is crossed. Hidden levels survive restarts, and an optional Hard SL guard parks a wide real stop behind them as disconnect insurance.

Economic calendar. MetaTrader's own calendar - no external site, no sign-up. A country picker filters your currencies; events show with flags, times, impact rank and a live countdown. Watch the LED ticker or pop out the dot-matrix news board. News protection blocks new trades around chosen impact tiers, marks the windows on the chart, and takes per-event overrides. Open positions are never touched.

The plan on the chart. Entry, stop, partials and targets are draggable lines with a live R:R box - drag anything, everything updates. BIDLOCK rides the whole plan on the live price while you wait. Deploy free-standing R:R boxes as their own indicators to map several ideas at once.

MARKET, PENDING, OCO. Market entries fire with the stop and target attached. A pending carries the whole plan and attaches it on fill. OCO places a straddle - buy-stop above, sell-stop below, each with its full plan; whichever fills, the other cancels instantly.

Stops, breakeven, partials. Every trade is born with a stop - structure-based by default, or fixed / ATR. Breakeven moves the stop to entry at your chosen R with a lock-in buffer. Bank profit in stages with two partial stops and two partial targets plus the final target.

REVERSE. Flip a position in one action - mirror the old stop distance (even hidden), size fresh from risk or match the old lots, carry the exit plan over. Armed, it auto-flips a stopped-out trade, capped so chop can't ping-pong you.

Living on the chart. Six themes (Tokyo Night, Neon, Light, Nord, Dracula, Wire) and sixteen languages, switchable live. Collapse to a strip or timer bar, shrink to a mini-window, or fold individual rows away and build your own layout. Bar-close countdown ribbon, sounds, auto-screenshot journal, and a status line that always tells you what's happening. Everything persists across restarts.

Notes

  • Requires a chart to run - the panel is an Expert Advisor; hidden stops, trailing, the drawdown guard and copy trading are active while it runs with Algo Trading enabled. Rely on them overnight? Use a machine that stays up, or a VPS.
  • Trying the free demo - read this first: MetaTrader doesn't pass mouse clicks to Expert Advisors in the Strategy Tester - an MT5 limitation for every panel on the Market. So this demo drives itself. Run it exactly like this: XAUUSD (Gold) | M5 | 1-28 February 2026 | visual mode ON - press Start and watch the guided tour. On a live chart the tour doesn't exist - the panel is all yours.
  • The user manual and the copy-relay files are linked at the top of this description.

One panel, your rules, every trade sized right - trade like you've got a risk manager watching over your shoulder, because now you have.

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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
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Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
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5 (7)
Utilities
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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KT Equity Protector MT5
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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