News Spike EA Auto Pro

                                                                                                                                                  News Spike EA Pro

Professional Automated Trading for High-Impact Economic News

News Spike EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading scheduled high-impact economic events. It continuously monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar during live trading, prepares the market according to your configuration, executes trades automatically when predefined conditions are met, and manages open positions using advanced risk management tools.

For historical testing, the integrated Historical Event Replay Engine enables accurate Strategy Tester simulations using manually supplied historical event schedules, allowing traders to optimize and validate the same trading methodology before deploying it in live market conditions.

Whether your objective is to automate scheduled news trading, optimize execution speed, or reduce manual intervention during volatile market conditions, News Spike EA Pro provides a complete and configurable framework for professional macroeconomic event trading.

Professional Highlights

🗓️ Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

⚡ High-Impact Economic News Trading

📈 Automatic Pending Order Execution

🖥️ Historical Event Replay Engine

🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

📊 Fixed Lot & Risk Percentage Position Sizing

🎯 Automatic Break-even Protection

📌 Dynamic Trailing Stop

📉 Spread & Slippage Protection

⏱ Pending Order Expiration

🔄 Fully Configurable Trading Parameters

💻 VPS Ready

🧪 Strategy Tester Compatible

Why News Spike EA Pro?

Unlike conventional news trading Expert Advisors that support only live execution or only historical testing, News Spike EA Pro combines both capabilities within a single integrated trading framework.

Live Trading

Automatically retrieves scheduled events from a Real-Time Economic Calendar and manages the complete execution process according to your predefined settings.

Historical Testing

Uses the Historical Event Replay Engine to reproduce past economic announcements inside the MetaTrader Strategy Tester for optimization and validation.

This allows traders to develop, test, optimize, and deploy a consistent trading methodology without changing workflows between historical testing and live execution.

Professional Trading Workflow

## 🧪 Ready-To-Use Backtesting Strings (UTC=0)
To help you get started with the Strategy Tester immediately, here are the audited, chronologically verified high-impact historical schedules (NFP, CPI, FOMC) in UTC=0.
⚠️ Important Backtesting Note: Remember to manually shift these times to match your specific broker's server time offset (e.g., add +2 hours if your broker is GMT+2) inside your Strategy Tester settings!
## 📅 2023 – 2024 Historical String:

2023-01-06 13:30;2023-01-12 13:30;2023-02-01 19:00;2023-02-03 13:30;2023-02-14 13:30;2023-03-10 13:30;2023-03-14 13:30;2023-03-22 18:00;2023-04-07 12:30;2023-04-12 12:30;2023-05-03 18:00;2023-05-05 12:30;2023-05-10 12:30;2023-06-02 12:30;2023-06-13 12:30;2023-06-14 18:00;2023-07-07 12:30;2023-07-12 12:30;2023-07-26 18:00;2023-08-04 12:30;2023-08-10 12:30;2023-09-01 12:30;2023-09-13 12:30;2023-09-20 18:00;2023-10-06 12:30;2023-10-12 12:30;2023-11-01 18:00;2023-11-03 12:30;2023-11-14 13:30;2023-12-08 13:30;2023-12-12 13:30;2023-12-13 19:00;2024-01-05 13:30;2024-01-11 13:30;2024-01-31 19:00;2024-02-02 13:30;2024-02-13 13:30;2024-03-08 13:30;2024-03-12 13:30;2024-03-20 18:00;2024-04-05 12:30;2024-04-10 12:30;2024-05-01 18:00;2024-05-03 12:30;2024-05-15 12:30;2024-06-07 12:30;2024-06-12 12:30;2024-06-12 18:00;2024-07-05 12:30;2024-07-11 12:30;2024-07-31 18:00;2024-08-02 12:30;2024-08-14 12:30;2024-09-06 12:30;2024-09-11 12:30;2024-09-18 18:00;2024-10-04 12:30;2024-10-10 12:30;2024-11-01 12:30;2024-11-07 19:00;2024-11-13 13:30;2024-12-06 13:30;2024-12-11 13:30;2024-12-18 19:00

## 📅 2025 – 2026 (Up to Today) Historical String:

2025-01-10 13:30;2025-01-15 13:30;2025-01-29 19:00;2025-02-07 13:30;2025-02-12 13:30;2025-03-07 13:30;2025-03-12 13:30;2025-03-19 18:00;2025-04-04 12:30;2025-04-10 12:30;2025-05-02 12:30;2025-05-07 18:00;2025-05-13 12:30;2025-06-06 12:30;2025-06-11 12:30;2025-06-18 18:00;2025-07-03 12:30;2025-07-11 12:30;2025-07-30 18:00;2025-08-01 12:30;2025-08-13 12:30;2025-09-05 12:30;2025-09-11 12:30;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-09-17 18:00;2025-10-03 12:30;2025-10-10 12:30;2025-10-29 18:00;2025-11-07 13:30;2025-11-13 13:30;2025-12-10 19:00;2025-12-11 13:30;2025-12-16 13:30;2026-01-09 13:30;2026-01-13 13:30;2026-01-28 19:00;2026-02-13 13:30;2026-03-06 13:30;2026-03-11 13:30;2026-03-18 18:00;2026-04-03 12:30;2026-04-10 12:30;2026-04-29 18:00;2026-05-08 12:30;2026-05-13 12:30;2026-06-05 12:30;2026-06-10 12:30;2026-06-17 18:00;2026-07-02 12:30;2026-07-10 12:30;2026-07-14 12:30

Live Trading

Start Expert Advisor │ ▼ Connect to Real-Time Economic Calendar │ ▼ Monitor High-Impact News Events │ ▼ Wait for User-Defined Activation Time │ ▼ Prepare Pending Orders │ ▼ Execute Strategy │ ▼ Manage Position │ ▼ Close Trade │ ▼ Monitor Next Scheduled Event

Historical Backtesting

Load Historical Price Data │ ▼ Paste Historical Event Schedule │ ▼ Run Strategy Tester │ ▼ Replay Historical News Events │ ▼ Analyze Performance │ ▼ Optimize Parameters │ ▼ Deploy to Live Trading

Technical Features

Economic Calendar Integration

  • Automatic Real-Time Economic Calendar monitoring

  • Automatic event recognition

  • Configurable activation timing

  • Scheduled event filtering

  • Automatic synchronization during live trading

Historical Event Replay Engine

  • Historical event schedule support

  • Accurate Strategy Tester replay

  • Repeatable optimization

  • Historical strategy validation

  • Consistent testing workflow

Trade Execution

  • Buy Stop pending orders

  • Sell Stop pending orders

  • Configurable pending order distance

  • Automatic order placement

  • Automatic pending order cancellation

  • Pending order expiration

  • Trading window control

Risk Management

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Break-even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Spread Filter

  • Slippage Protection

  • Magic Number Filtering

Platform Compatibility

  • ECN Accounts

  • Standard Accounts

  • Hedging Accounts

  • VPS Compatible

  • Low Latency Execution

  • Strategy Tester Compatible

Supported High-Impact Economic Events
Economic Event Supported
Non-Farm Payroll (NFP)
Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Core CPI
Producer Price Index (PPI)
FOMC Statement
Federal Funds Rate Decision
GDP
Retail Sales
Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE)
ADP Employment
ISM Manufacturing PMI
ISM Services PMI
Unemployment Rate
Average Hourly Earnings
Complete Input Guide

News Settings

Parameter Description
News Source                Real-Time Economic Calendar
Event Schedule Historical replay schedule for Strategy Tester
Activation Time Time before the event to prepare trading
Event Filter Select qualifying economic events

Trade Execution

Parameter Description
Pending Distance         Distance for pending orders
Pending Expiration         Automatically remove unused pending orders
Maximum Spread         Prevent execution during excessive spreads
Slippage         Maximum acceptable execution slippage

Risk Management

Parameter Description
Fixed Lot   Constant lot size
Risk Percentage   Dynamic position sizing based on account risk
Stop Loss   Initial protection level
Take Profit   Target level
Break-even   Automatic stop movement
Trailing Stop   Dynamic profit protection
Recommended Settings

Conservative

  • Risk: 0.5%

  • Spread Filter: Strict

  • Break-even: Enabled

  • Trailing Stop: Enabled

  • ECN Broker Recommended

Moderate

  • Risk: 1%

  • Standard Spread Filter

  • Break-even Enabled

  • Trailing Stop Enabled

Aggressive

  • Risk: 2%

  • Wider Pending Distance

  • Optimized for experienced traders

  • VPS Strongly Recommended

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes. During live trading, the EA monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar, prepares trades, executes according to your settings, and manages open positions automatically.

Can the EA be backtested?

Yes. The Historical Event Replay Engine allows historical news events to be replayed inside the Strategy Tester.

Does it use Martingale?

No.

Does it use Grid Trading?

No.

Does it support Risk Percentage?

Yes.

Does it support Fixed Lot Size?

Yes.

Can it be used on Gold?

Yes. The EA can be configured for Gold, Forex, and other supported instruments.

Is VPS recommended?

Yes. A low-latency VPS is recommended for optimal execution during high-impact news events.

Does it require manual news entry?

No for live trading. Historical schedules are only required when using the Strategy Tester.

Broker & VPS Recommendations

Recommended Broker Features

  • ECN or Raw Spread Account

  • Low Latency Execution

  • Stable Pricing During News

  • Hedging Support

  • Reliable Order Execution

VPS Recommendations

  • 24/7 Operation

  • Low Network Latency

  • Stable Internet Connection

  • Close proximity to broker servers

Version History

Version 1.00

  • Initial Release

  • Real-Time Economic Calendar Integration

  • Historical Event Replay Engine

  • Automatic Pending Order Execution

  • Risk Percentage Position Sizing

  • Fixed Lot Mode

  • Break-even Protection

  • Trailing Stop

  • Spread Filter

  • Slippage Protection

  • Strategy Tester Compatibility

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. High-impact economic events can result in increased market volatility, wider spreads, slippage, and rapid price movements. Past performance, historical testing, or optimization results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and ensuring the Expert Advisor is configured according to their trading objectives and broker conditions.

Support & Contact

For product support, technical questions, feature requests, or assistance with installation and configuration, please contact us through the MQL5 Messaging System

Product support is provided exclusively through the MQL5 Messaging System and the Product Comments section. 

Support includes:

  • Installation Assistance

  • Configuration Guidance

  • Input Parameter Explanation

  • Product Updates

  • Bug Reports

  • General Technical Support

News Spike EA Pro provides a professional framework for automated trading around scheduled high-impact economic events by combining real-time event monitoring, historical replay, configurable execution, and comprehensive risk management within a single Expert Advisor.

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道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
专家
BB Return — 一款用于黄金交易（XAUUSD）的智能交易系统（EA）。该交易思路最初来自我的 手动交易 经验。策略核心是价格回归 Bollinger Bands（布林通道） 区间，但并非机械式或每次触及即入场。针对黄金市场的特性，系统加入了额外过滤条件，用于剔除无效和低质量的市场环境，仅在回归逻辑真正成立时才开仓。   Global   update   on   June   14th   交易原则 — 系统不使用网格、马丁或加仓平均成本等风险策略。EA 可使用 固定手数 或 AutoRisk 自动风险 模式运行。BB Return 对点差、滑点及不同经纪商的报价方式不敏感，可在任何经纪商及多种账户类型下运行，包括 Standard、ECN、Pro、Raw、Razor 。系统不受交易时段限制，可 24 小时运行 。   $ 359   不是最终价格。 当前价格仅剩 5–7 个名额。 之后将上涨。 该EA限量提供，以保证策略的稳定性。 设置与交易频率 — 启动系统无需复杂设置，策略设计即基于 默认参数 运行，通常只需调整手数或 AutoRisk 模式。系统平均每年约执行
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
专家
量子比特币 EA   ：没有不可能的事情，唯一的问题是弄清楚如何去做！ 使用 Quantum Bitcoin EA 迈向 比特币 交易的未来，这是来自顶级 MQL5 卖家之一的最新杰作。Quantum Bitcoin 专为追求性能、精度和稳定性的交易者而设计，重新定义了加密货币波动世界中的可能性。 重要提示！ 购买后，请给我发送私人消息，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 100本只剩80本了。 量子比特币/女王通道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Bitcoin EA 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan！*** 私信询问更多详情！ Quantum Bitcoin EA 在 H1 时间范围内蓬勃发展，采用 趋势跟踪策略 来捕捉市场动量的本质。它利用 复杂的网格方法 来确保每个交易周期都以胜利结束——将波动性从挑战转变为机遇。比特币市场以 4 年为一个周期，Quantum Bitcoin EA 经过优化，可以捕捉每个周期中发生的模式，确保它始终以有利的方式结束交易 为什么选择量子比
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
专家
推出促銷活動！ 僅剩幾本，449 美元！ 下一個價格： 599$ 最終售價：999$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro 加入了黃金交易 EA 俱樂部，但有一個很大的區別：這是一種真正的交易策略。 “真實交易策略”是什麼意思？ 您可能已經註意到，市場上幾乎所有黃金 EA 都是簡單的網格/鞅系統，當市場與初始倉位相反時，該系統會添加交易。  它們通常偽裝成“神經網絡/人工智能/機器學習”，但如果您對外彙和 EA 有一點經驗，您可以輕鬆地將它
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
专家
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
专家
Full Throttle DMX——真正的策略，  真正的成果   Full Throttle DMX 是一款多货币交易智能交易系统，专为 EURUSD、AUDUSD、NZDUSD、EURGBP 和 AUDNZD 货币对而设计。该系统基于经典的交易方法，采用成熟的技术指标和行之有效的市场逻辑。EA 包含 10 种独立策略，每种策略都旨在识别不同的市场状况和交易机会。与许多现代自动化系统不同，Full Throttle DMX 不使用网格交易、均价策略、马丁格尔策略或其他激进的资金管理技巧。该系统遵循经过时间检验的严谨保守的交易理念。EA 使用 H1 时间框架的日内交易系统，并内置新闻过滤器，以避免在重大经济事件期间进行交易。交易分散于五个货币对，有助于降低对单一市场的依赖。该策略基于透明的交易逻辑，并可根据不同的风险水平进行配置。对于资金充裕的账户，可以使用保守的风险设置；对于资金较少的账户，则可以调整为更高的风险策略。 购买前重要说明 为了获得尽可能接近我信号的结果，请使用与我相同的经纪商。该EA对经纪商条件较为敏感，默认针对以下经纪商进行了优化：ICMarkets, ICTrad
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (15)
专家
推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 新：購買 Goldbot One 並免費選擇 1 個 EA！ （適用於2個交易帳戶） 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 LIVE SIGNAL 隆重介紹   Goldbot One ，這是一款專為黃金市場設計的高度複雜的交易機器人。 Goldbot One 專注於突破交易，利用支撐位和阻力位來識別主要交易機會。 該專家顧問專為在波動的貴金屬市場中尋求效率、可靠性和策略優勢的交易者而設計。   值得注意的事實：     EA 在樣本外資料中的表現與用於最佳化的樣本內資料完美一致。   樣本內時期為2016年至2023年。 用於確認策略的樣本外資料為 2004-2016 年和 2024 年。       2024年，業績躋身近20年來最好之列！   現在，這是未來表現的一個非常好的指標。   主要特點： 多策略方法： 獲勝策略的 8 種變體： Goldbot One 運行八種不同的突破策略變體，每種變體都針對不同的市場條件進行了最佳化。這種多元化確保了風險的良好分散並創造了更平穩的成長預期  
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 实时信号监控结果   可在此查看：   MQL5 信号 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
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CISD Change In The State of Delivery
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
CISD Levels Pro automatically draws CISD Buy and Sell levels directly on your chart. It highlights pending levels while they are forming, then marks confirmed levels after the confirmation candle closes. Optional confirmation arrows help you spot the signal quickly. This tool is designed for traders who want clean, simple CISD level visualization without extra indicators or clutter. Key Features Draws Bullish (BUY) CISD levels and Bearish (SELL) CISD levels Shows Pending levels (dashed) and
QuarterlyTheorySSMT
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
Quarterly Theory SSMT Indicator Overview The Quarterly Theory SSMT Indicator is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 tool that revolutionizes trading by fusing advanced divergence detection with quarterly cycle visualization. Tailored for forex, crypto, and indices traders seeking institutional-edge insights, it pinpoints high-probability reversal opportunities using the Sequential Smart Money Technique (SSMT)—a sophisticated evolution of traditional Smart Money Concepts. Unlike standard SMT, this seque
Institutional Key Zones Pro
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
指标
Institutional Key Zones Pro — Institutional Grade Level & Liquidity Map HTF Key Zones is a professional indicator designed for traders seeking a comprehensive and automated approach to high-timeframe (HTF) market structure. Visualize critical zones used by smart money and institutions, directly on your chart: Key Features Automated HTF Levels:   Instantly identify and display previous Monthly, Weekly, and Daily Highs/Lows (PMH/PML, PWH/PWL, PDH/PDL) and their midpoints (DCE, WCE). Order Block De
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