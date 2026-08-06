Adhera Hybrid

  • Experts
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner at  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Indonesia
    • 734
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 3.6
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
  • Activations: 5

ADHERA HYBRID V3.06

INTRODUCTORY STEP PRICE

Current price: USD 30 for buyers 1–10.

  • Buyers 1–10: USD 30
  • Buyers 11–20: USD 59
  • Buyers 21–30: USD 89
  • Buyers 31–40: USD 119
  • Final price after 40 buyers: USD 199 - UP

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Forward Test information ( use by Seller )

  • Account forward test: Demo.
  • Age of test                : 1 Month - continue
  • Type of test              : lot. 0.50. Hero Redline 200
  • Suggest Account        : Standar / cent


ADHERA HYBRID is sold as a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

Two engines. One mission: manage Gold with structure.

Gold can move fast. Sometimes the first entry works immediately. Sometimes the market pushes further before turning.

Adhera Hybrid was built for both situations.

The ALPHA engine looks for the initial opportunity. When the market moves against that position, the HERO engine manages the recovery process and treats the exposure as one coordinated basket.

Simple idea. Serious execution.

Adhera does not open random positions without context. ALPHA and HERO work together under one system, with live monitoring of exposure, recovery distance, equity, margin, basket status, and current market conditions.

WHY ADHERA HYBRID?

Most Expert Advisors are built around one trading behavior.

Adhera combines two.

ALPHA handles the primary entry.
HERO handles structured recovery when the trade needs more room.

This allows the EA to respond differently when the market is moving smoothly and when conditions become more difficult.

The goal is not to chase every candle. The goal is to manage the full trading cycle with clear logic and visible control.


BIG BANG OR COMPACT — YOUR CHOICE

Adhera Hybrid includes two complete dashboard modes and a reduced collapsed monitoring view.

BIG BANG

For traders who want to see the complete trading cockpit.

It displays:

  • EA and connection status
  • Entry condition
  • ALPHA position
  • HERO recovery state
  • Basket exposure
  • Account equity and free margin
  • Current system action
  • Risk coverage
  • Daily target
  • Market condition
  • ALPHA and HERO activity

COMPACT

For traders who prefer a cleaner workspace.

It keeps the most important information visible without taking over the entire chart:

  • System status
  • Current decision
  • Market and protection state
  • Signal and position
  • HERO readiness
  • Trading activity
  • Balance and floating result
  • Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance

COLLAPSED VIEW

The Compact dashboard can also be reduced to a clear monitoring bar for traders who want maximum chart space while keeping the essential system status visible.

Users can switch between BIG BANG and COMPACT directly from the chart.

WHAT ADHERA MONITORS

While the system is running, Adhera continuously monitors:

  • Current basket exposure
  • Weighted average position
  • Active ALPHA and HERO positions
  • Floating profit and loss
  • Free margin
  • Account equity
  • Spread
  • Recovery distance
  • Basket target
  • Redline condition
  • Trading session
  • Friday protection
  • Broker and account conditions

Everything important remains visible. You do not have to guess what the EA is doing.

DESIGNED FOR XAUUSD

Adhera Hybrid is developed primarily for:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD or broker suffix equivalent
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: Hedging or Netting
  • Recommended first test: 0.01 lot on a demo account

Broker specifications are not identical. Contract size, tick value, spread, leverage, stop level, freeze level, and margin requirements may differ.

Always test Adhera using the same broker and account type you plan to use for live trading.

HEDGING AND NETTING SUPPORT

Adhera can operate on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

On Hedging accounts, ALPHA and HERO positions may remain visible separately.

On Netting accounts, MetaTrader 5 combines positions on the same symbol into one net position. For this reason, avoid mixing Adhera with manual positions or another Expert Advisor on the same symbol.

Use one chart, one symbol, and one unique Magic Number.

ABOUT HERO RECOVERY

HERO recovery is structured, but it is not risk-free.

When recovery becomes active, the number of managed positions and total exposure may increase. A strong one-directional Gold movement can create significant floating drawdown and margin pressure.

The system includes basket monitoring, Redline logic, capital controls, and operational protection, but no Expert Advisor can eliminate market risk.

Use conservative lot sizing. Maintain sufficient free margin. Test the complete recovery behavior before moving to a live account.

A small initial position does not always mean small total exposure once the complete recovery sequence becomes active.

PERFORMANCE AND REPORTING

Adhera uses MetaTrader 5 terminal history to display:

  • Daily net result and realized drawdown
  • Weekly net result and realized drawdown
  • Monthly net result and realized drawdown
  • Yearly net result and realized drawdown
  • ALPHA entry activity
  • HERO recovery activity
  • Take Profit exits
  • Redline exits
  • Completed basket exits
  • Current trading and recovery status

The screenshots shown in the product gallery are examples from testing and terminal history. They are not a promise of future results.

Different brokers, spreads, leverage, execution quality, account size, settings, and market conditions may produce different results.

BEFORE YOU START

For the best operating experience:

  • Start on a demo account
  • Use XAUUSD on M5
  • Begin with a conservative lot size
  • Use a VPS for continuous operation
  • Keep AutoTrading enabled
  • Do not change the Magic Number during an active basket
  • Avoid manually closing individual managed positions unless you understand the basket structure
  • Monitor equity and free margin, not balance alone

WHO IS ADHERA FOR?

Adhera Hybrid is designed for traders who want:

  • Automated Gold trading
  • A visible and structured recovery system
  • Full dashboard monitoring
  • Clear visibility over risk and exposure
  • A system that clearly shows its current status
  • More than a simple one-entry trading robot

It is not designed for users looking for guaranteed profit, zero drawdown, or a permanent set-and-forget solution.

Gold deserves attention. Adhera gives you the tools to see what is happening.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Trading with leverage involves substantial risk.

Recovery systems may hold multiple positions and can experience significant floating loss, margin pressure, or account loss during strong market movement.

Past performance, screenshots, backtests, and forward tests do not guarantee future results.

The user remains responsible for account size, lot size, broker selection, leverage, configuration, supervision, and acceptance of trading risk.

ALPHA finds the opportunity.
HERO manages the difficult part.
ADHERA brings them together.

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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Experts
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