ADHERA HYBRID V3.06

INTRODUCTORY STEP PRICE

Current price: USD 30 for buyers 1–10.

Buyers 1–10: USD 30

Buyers 11–20: USD 59

Buyers 21–30: USD 89

Buyers 31–40: USD 119

Final price after 40 buyers: USD 199 - UP

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Forward Test information ( use by Seller ) Account forward test: Demo.

Age of test : 1 Month - continue

Type of test : lot. 0.50. Hero Redline 200

Suggest Account : Standar / cent





ADHERA HYBRID is sold as a standalone MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

Two engines. One mission: manage Gold with structure.

Gold can move fast. Sometimes the first entry works immediately. Sometimes the market pushes further before turning.

Adhera Hybrid was built for both situations.

The ALPHA engine looks for the initial opportunity. When the market moves against that position, the HERO engine manages the recovery process and treats the exposure as one coordinated basket.

Simple idea. Serious execution.

Adhera does not open random positions without context. ALPHA and HERO work together under one system, with live monitoring of exposure, recovery distance, equity, margin, basket status, and current market conditions.

WHY ADHERA HYBRID?

Most Expert Advisors are built around one trading behavior.

Adhera combines two.

ALPHA handles the primary entry.

HERO handles structured recovery when the trade needs more room.

This allows the EA to respond differently when the market is moving smoothly and when conditions become more difficult.

The goal is not to chase every candle. The goal is to manage the full trading cycle with clear logic and visible control.





BIG BANG OR COMPACT — YOUR CHOICE

Adhera Hybrid includes two complete dashboard modes and a reduced collapsed monitoring view.

BIG BANG

For traders who want to see the complete trading cockpit.

It displays:

EA and connection status

Entry condition

ALPHA position

HERO recovery state

Basket exposure

Account equity and free margin

Current system action

Risk coverage

Daily target

Market condition

ALPHA and HERO activity

COMPACT

For traders who prefer a cleaner workspace.

It keeps the most important information visible without taking over the entire chart:

System status

Current decision

Market and protection state

Signal and position

HERO readiness

Trading activity

Balance and floating result

Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance

COLLAPSED VIEW

The Compact dashboard can also be reduced to a clear monitoring bar for traders who want maximum chart space while keeping the essential system status visible.

Users can switch between BIG BANG and COMPACT directly from the chart.

WHAT ADHERA MONITORS

While the system is running, Adhera continuously monitors:

Current basket exposure

Weighted average position

Active ALPHA and HERO positions

Floating profit and loss

Free margin

Account equity

Spread

Recovery distance

Basket target

Redline condition

Trading session

Friday protection

Broker and account conditions

Everything important remains visible. You do not have to guess what the EA is doing.

DESIGNED FOR XAUUSD

Adhera Hybrid is developed primarily for:

Platform: MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD or broker suffix equivalent

XAUUSD or broker suffix equivalent Timeframe: M5

M5 Account type: Hedging or Netting

Hedging or Netting Recommended first test: 0.01 lot on a demo account

Broker specifications are not identical. Contract size, tick value, spread, leverage, stop level, freeze level, and margin requirements may differ.

Always test Adhera using the same broker and account type you plan to use for live trading.

HEDGING AND NETTING SUPPORT

Adhera can operate on both Hedging and Netting accounts.

On Hedging accounts, ALPHA and HERO positions may remain visible separately.

On Netting accounts, MetaTrader 5 combines positions on the same symbol into one net position. For this reason, avoid mixing Adhera with manual positions or another Expert Advisor on the same symbol.

Use one chart, one symbol, and one unique Magic Number.

ABOUT HERO RECOVERY

HERO recovery is structured, but it is not risk-free.

When recovery becomes active, the number of managed positions and total exposure may increase. A strong one-directional Gold movement can create significant floating drawdown and margin pressure.

The system includes basket monitoring, Redline logic, capital controls, and operational protection, but no Expert Advisor can eliminate market risk.

Use conservative lot sizing. Maintain sufficient free margin. Test the complete recovery behavior before moving to a live account.

A small initial position does not always mean small total exposure once the complete recovery sequence becomes active.

PERFORMANCE AND REPORTING

Adhera uses MetaTrader 5 terminal history to display:

Daily net result and realized drawdown

Weekly net result and realized drawdown

Monthly net result and realized drawdown

Yearly net result and realized drawdown

ALPHA entry activity

HERO recovery activity

Take Profit exits

Redline exits

Completed basket exits

Current trading and recovery status

The screenshots shown in the product gallery are examples from testing and terminal history. They are not a promise of future results.

Different brokers, spreads, leverage, execution quality, account size, settings, and market conditions may produce different results.

BEFORE YOU START

For the best operating experience:

Start on a demo account

Use XAUUSD on M5

Begin with a conservative lot size

Use a VPS for continuous operation

Keep AutoTrading enabled

Do not change the Magic Number during an active basket

Avoid manually closing individual managed positions unless you understand the basket structure

Monitor equity and free margin, not balance alone

WHO IS ADHERA FOR?

Adhera Hybrid is designed for traders who want:

Automated Gold trading

A visible and structured recovery system

Full dashboard monitoring

Clear visibility over risk and exposure

A system that clearly shows its current status

More than a simple one-entry trading robot

It is not designed for users looking for guaranteed profit, zero drawdown, or a permanent set-and-forget solution.

Gold deserves attention. Adhera gives you the tools to see what is happening.

IMPORTANT RISK NOTICE

Trading with leverage involves substantial risk.

Recovery systems may hold multiple positions and can experience significant floating loss, margin pressure, or account loss during strong market movement.

Past performance, screenshots, backtests, and forward tests do not guarantee future results.

The user remains responsible for account size, lot size, broker selection, leverage, configuration, supervision, and acceptance of trading risk.

ALPHA finds the opportunity.

HERO manages the difficult part.

ADHERA brings them together.