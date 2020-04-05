Adhera II

ADHERA II

ADHERA II is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for Gold trading using a structured ALPHA + HERO bounded recovery system.

The EA begins each trading cycle with one initial position called ALPHA. If the market moves against ALPHA, the HERO system may add recovery positions sequentially at predefined price distances. Recovery positions are not opened simultaneously.

ADHERA II is a complete free product. It is not a demo, trial or intentionally restricted edition.

Trading approach

ALPHA can open BUY or SELL positions according to the internal entry conditions.

When ALPHA moves directly into profit, it can close at its configured Take Profit. When HERO recovery becomes active, the EA manages the combined positions as one basket using the calculated average entry price and the selected basket-closing target.

The recovery structure is limited to a maximum of seven total positions, including ALPHA. The maximum HERO recovery boundary is 65 Gold points.

Main features

  • ALPHA entry system for BUY and SELL
  • Sequential HERO recovery structure
  • Maximum seven total positions
  • Bounded 65 Gold-point recovery range
  • Automatic basket break-even calculation
  • Optional basket profit target in account currency
  • Spread, margin and trading-condition protection
  • Redline, Friday and daily-target controls
  • Restart and reattachment recovery
  • Manage Only mode and operational dashboard

The EA also checks available margin, broker volume requirements and order conditions before attempting execution.

Recommended setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instrument: XAUUSD or broker suffix equivalent
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Suggested initial lot: 0.01
  • Account requirement: adequate free margin and conservative exposure
  • Initial testing: Strategy Tester and demo account

The EA does not impose a hard symbol, timeframe or broker-suffix restriction. However, its primary design and testing environment is Gold on M5.

Trading conditions differ between brokers. Check the contract size, leverage, minimum volume, spread, stop level and margin requirements before live use.

Important risk warning

ADHERA II uses averaging and increasing position volume during HERO recovery.

This method can create substantial floating drawdown and margin exposure when Gold moves strongly in one direction. A bounded recovery structure limits the number and distance of recovery positions, but it does not remove market risk or guarantee that a basket will recover.

Use conservative lot sizes and maintain sufficient free margin. Test the EA carefully before using real funds.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Profit, recovery and protection from loss are not guaranteed.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Putu Hery Siswanto
Эксперты
THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY CHOOSE YOUR CHOICE https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773863 Discover the complete THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY through the official MQL5 Blog portfolio guide. Capuchin Gold Reversal is a member of THE BEAST GOLD FAMILY by Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange — a collection of independent MetaTrader 5 trading systems, each built around its own way of reading the Gold market. Capuchin represents the Directional Reversal side of the family. WHY THE CAPUCHIN? A capuchin does not
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