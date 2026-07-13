Compare two MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester reports and instantly identify what improved, what degraded, and which trading segments should be kept, reviewed, or removed.

Strategy Slice MT5 is a research and backtest analysis utility designed for EA developers, systematic traders, and MQL5 freelancers.

The application compares two MT5 HTML Strategy Tester reports:

Report A: the original or previous version

Report B: the modified or optimized version

It then converts both reports into a structured A/B analysis.

Main features

Automatic comparison of Report A and Report B

Official MT5 metrics comparison

Net profit, Profit Factor and drawdown changes

Setup and position reconstruction

Analysis by symbol

BUY and SELL analysis

Day and hour analysis

Monthly and yearly analysis

Seasonal analysis

Recent 3, 6 and 12-month comparison

Detection of improved and degraded trading segments

Automatic verdicts such as SOLID, WATCH, FRAGILE and REMOVED

Export of reconstructed setups to CSV

Generation of a professional HTML client report

Pagination and filters for large reports

Who is this tool for?

Strategy Slice MT5 is useful for:

EA developers comparing different versions of a trading robot

Traders reviewing optimization changes

MQL5 freelancers preparing analysis for clients

Researchers identifying weak days, hours, symbols or directions

Sellers reviewing an EA before releasing an update

Typical workflow

Export two HTML reports from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Place the reports in the MetaTrader 5 Files folder. Attach Strategy Slice MT5 to a chart. Select Report A and Report B. Run the comparison. Review the dashboard, filters and automatic conclusions. Export CSV files or generate the HTML client report.

Input parameters

InpUseCommonFolder

When enabled, reports are read from the MetaTrader Common Files folder.

InpDefaultReportA

File name of the original Strategy Tester HTML report.

InpDefaultReportB

File name of the modified Strategy Tester HTML report.

Default file names:

REPORT_A_BEFORE.html

REPORT_B_AFTER.html

Important information

Strategy Slice MT5 does not open, modify or close trades.

It is not a trading robot, signal service or profit generator.

The utility performs research and report analysis only. Results depend on the quality, structure and content of the imported MT5 Strategy Tester reports.

Historical backtest results do not guarantee future trading performance.