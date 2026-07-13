Strategy Slice MT5
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Compare two MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester reports and instantly identify what improved, what degraded, and which trading segments should be kept, reviewed, or removed.
Strategy Slice MT5 is a research and backtest analysis utility designed for EA developers, systematic traders, and MQL5 freelancers.
The application compares two MT5 HTML Strategy Tester reports:
- Report A: the original or previous version
- Report B: the modified or optimized version
It then converts both reports into a structured A/B analysis.
Main features
- Automatic comparison of Report A and Report B
- Official MT5 metrics comparison
- Net profit, Profit Factor and drawdown changes
- Setup and position reconstruction
- Analysis by symbol
- BUY and SELL analysis
- Day and hour analysis
- Monthly and yearly analysis
- Seasonal analysis
- Recent 3, 6 and 12-month comparison
- Detection of improved and degraded trading segments
- Automatic verdicts such as SOLID, WATCH, FRAGILE and REMOVED
- Export of reconstructed setups to CSV
- Generation of a professional HTML client report
- Pagination and filters for large reports
Who is this tool for?
Strategy Slice MT5 is useful for:
- EA developers comparing different versions of a trading robot
- Traders reviewing optimization changes
- MQL5 freelancers preparing analysis for clients
- Researchers identifying weak days, hours, symbols or directions
- Sellers reviewing an EA before releasing an update
Typical workflow
- Export two HTML reports from the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.
- Place the reports in the MetaTrader 5 Files folder.
- Attach Strategy Slice MT5 to a chart.
- Select Report A and Report B.
- Run the comparison.
- Review the dashboard, filters and automatic conclusions.
- Export CSV files or generate the HTML client report.
Input parameters
InpUseCommonFolder
When enabled, reports are read from the MetaTrader Common Files folder.
InpDefaultReportA
File name of the original Strategy Tester HTML report.
InpDefaultReportB
File name of the modified Strategy Tester HTML report.
Default file names:
- REPORT_A_BEFORE.html
- REPORT_B_AFTER.html
Important information
Strategy Slice MT5 does not open, modify or close trades.
It is not a trading robot, signal service or profit generator.
The utility performs research and report analysis only. Results depend on the quality, structure and content of the imported MT5 Strategy Tester reports.
Historical backtest results do not guarantee future trading performance.