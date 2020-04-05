GoldTrend Octa
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
GoldTrend Octa — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trend EA
GoldTrend Octa doesn't guess the market's next tick — it counts votes. Seven independent trend-following strategies, each built around a different confirmation (breakout, pullback, channel, momentum cross), scan Gold on the Daily, 4-Hour and Weekly charts at once. A trade opens only when one component's own rules — trend filter, entry trigger, fixed stop — line up on their own terms. No shared indicator, no single point of failure.
How it works
- 7 independent components, each with its own magic number and hard stop-loss
- Every trade uses a 1:1 reward-to-risk, sized off the live 14-period ATR
- Position size is fixed-fractional — a constant % of balance per trade
- An 8th component (swing-structure breakout) is coded but disabled by default — it tested through real ticks and diluted results, so it ships as reference only
Validated performance (real tick data, Strategy Tester, 2018–2026)
- Win rate: 60.3%
- Profit factor: 1.52
- Average annual return: ~10.7%
- Maximum drawdown: 19.1% (equity)
- ~133 trades / year
- Backtest quality: 100% real ticks (Model 4)
Risk management
- Every position carries a hard stop-loss from the moment it opens
- Risk per trade is a fixed % of balance (default 0.85%)
- No grid. No martingale. No hedge-based recovery.
Recommended setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
- Chart timeframe: any — the EA reads D1 / H4 / W1 internally
- Minimum deposit: $2,000 (tested from $25,000 — scale risk % down for smaller accounts)
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher
- VPS recommended for uninterrupted daily/weekly bar detection
Read this before you buy
This is a trend-following system, not a scalper. Its edge is winning bigger on the trades that work than it loses on the ones that don't — not winning every week.
Backtests show flat or mildly negative stretches during range-bound gold markets (2018, 2021–2022) and outsized gains during strong trends (2020, 2024–2025). Expect quiet periods between the moves that pay for them. If you need a smooth equity curve every month, this is not that system.
DisclaimerPast performance, including all statistics shown, is derived from historical Strategy Tester results and does not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments carries risk of loss. Use position sizing appropriate to your account and risk tolerance.