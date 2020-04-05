GoldTrend Octa

Read this before you buy

This is a trend-following system, not a scalper. Its edge is winning bigger on the trades that work than it loses on the ones that don't — not winning every week.

Backtests show flat or mildly negative stretches during range-bound gold markets (2018, 2021–2022) and outsized gains during strong trends (2020, 2024–2025). Expect quiet periods between the moves that pay for them. If you need a smooth equity curve every month, this is not that system.