Multi Symbol Volatility Alert MT5

Multi Symbol Volatility Alert MT5 is a multi-symbol volatility notification tool for MetaTrader 5.

The product monitors selected symbols at the same time and sends a terminal alert or mobile push notification when price movement exceeds the user-defined pip threshold within the selected time window.

For example, it can be used to receive alerts when USDJPY moves 40 pips within 7 seconds, or when USDSEK or USDNOK moves 200 pips within 7 seconds.

The product does not open, modify, or close trades. It only monitors fast price movements and notifies the user.

Main features:

- Monitor multiple symbols at the same time
- Set a separate pip threshold for each symbol
- Configure the time window in seconds
- Detect volatility in both upward and downward movements
- MetaTrader terminal alerts
- Mobile push notification support
- Cooldown setting for repeated alerts per symbol
- Can be attached to any chart

This tool is designed for users who want to monitor sudden price movements across multiple instruments.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO USE


1. Install the product from the MetaTrader 5 Market after purchase.


2. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5.


3. Find the product in:


Navigator > Market > Purchased


4. Drag and drop the product onto the open chart.


5. Make sure Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.


6. Configure the input parameters.


Symbols:

Enter the symbols you want to monitor, separated by commas.


Example:

USDJPY,USDSEK,USDNOK


PipThresholds:

Enter the pip movement threshold for each symbol in the same order as the Symbols list.


Example:

40,200,200


This means:


USDJPY = 40 pips

USDSEK = 200 pips

USDNOK = 200 pips


WindowSeconds:

Defines the time window used to measure price movement, in seconds.


Example:

7


CooldownSeconds:

Defines the minimum time before another alert can be sent for the same symbol.


Example:

60


SendTerminalAlert:

If enabled, the product will show an alert inside the MetaTrader terminal.


SendPushNotification:

If enabled, the product will send a mobile push notification.


7. To receive mobile push notifications, open:


Tools > Options > Notifications


8. Enable Push Notifications.


9. Get your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader 5 mobile app and enter it in the desktop MetaTrader 5 terminal.


10. Click the Test button to confirm that mobile notifications are working.


11. Click OK to start monitoring.


Alert example:


USDJPY volatility alert: 42.0 pips in 7 seconds. Direction: DOWN. High: 161.900 Low: 161.480 Last: 161.500


Important notes:


The number of symbols must match the number of pip thresholds.


Correct example:

USDJPY,USDSEK,USDNOK

40,200,200


Incorrect example:

USDJPY,USDSEK,USDNOK

40,200


The product monitors the symbols entered in the Symbols input, not only the chart symbol.


MetaTrader 5 must remain open and connected to the internet for the product to work.

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Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
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