Multi Symbol Volatility Alert MT5 is a multi-symbol volatility notification tool for MetaTrader 5.





The product monitors selected symbols at the same time and sends a terminal alert or mobile push notification when price movement exceeds the user-defined pip threshold within the selected time window.





For example, it can be used to receive alerts when USDJPY moves 40 pips within 7 seconds, or when USDSEK or USDNOK moves 200 pips within 7 seconds.





The product does not open, modify, or close trades. It only monitors fast price movements and notifies the user.





Main features:





- Monitor multiple symbols at the same time

- Set a separate pip threshold for each symbol

- Configure the time window in seconds

- Detect volatility in both upward and downward movements

- MetaTrader terminal alerts

- Mobile push notification support

- Cooldown setting for repeated alerts per symbol

- Can be attached to any chart



