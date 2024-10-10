PrimeTrend bot

PrimeTrend EURUSD EA: Intelligence at the Service of Your Trading!

Have you ever wanted a trading system capable of working 24/5, making precise decisions, and minimizing risk?
PrimeTrend EURUSD EA is the solution you've been searching for! Designed to dominate the EUR/USD market with advanced trend-based strategies and technical analysis, this Expert Advisor is here to revolutionize the way you trade.

Why Choose PrimeTrend EURUSD EA?

1. Excellent Performance

  • Based on a proven strategy that leverages time-based mechanisms and indicators, PrimeTrend EA is optimized to accurately identify trends.
  • With over 900 trades tested on historical data and an impressive net profit, this bot guarantees stability and growth.

2. Effective Risk Management

  • Minimize risk with a maximum drawdown of less than 5%, one of the best in the market, obviously it depends on the fight you use.
  • Dynamic management of Stop Loss and Take Profit protects your profits and keeps you away from unwanted losses.

3. High Sharpe Ratio

  • A Sharpe ratio of 4.04 is a sign of optimal risk management and high profitability, making PrimeTrend a system that perfectly balances gains and security.

4. Automates EUR/USD Trading

  • This EA is specifically designed for the EUR/USD pair, one of the most liquid and stable in the Forex market.
  • Take advantage of short-term volatility and long-term trends with PrimeTrend's algorithm.

Key Features

🔹 Optimized Trading Hours

  • To avoid periods of greater uncertainty in the market, PrimeTrend is programmed to operate during specific time windows, maximizing profits and reducing losses caused by random fluctuations.

🔹 Automatic Position Closure

  • To protect your gains, the bot automatically closes all open positions by 22:00 and avoids trading during high volatility periods, keeping your equity safe.

🔹 Extended Compatibility

  • Works on any type of account (hedge or netting) and can be used with any broker compatible with MetaTrader 5.

Verified Results

The numbers don’t lie. Here are some data from our backtests on EUR/USD:

  • Net Total Profit: +3,904.00 USD starting from a 1,000 USD deposit.
  • Maximum Drawdown: Only 3.81%, ensuring solid risk management.
  • Sharpe Ratio: 4.04 – one of the highest, indicating consistent profits with minimal risk.
  • Winning Trades: 81% of all trades are profitable, proving the strategy's strength.
  • Consecutive Profitable Trades: Up to 9 consecutive winning trades.

Easy to Use

You don’t need to be an expert programmer or professional trader to use PrimeTrend EURUSD EA. Just install it in a few minutes on MetaTrader 5 and let it operate autonomously. Set it up, start it, and watch your portfolio grow!

Support and Updates

With the purchase of PrimeTrend EURUSD EA, you get:

  • Dedicated Support: We are here to help you set up the bot and optimize it for your trading style.
  • Free Updates: All future updates are included at no additional cost.

Who Should Buy PrimeTrend EURUSD EA?

  • Professional Traders: If you’re looking for an automated system to efficiently manage your EUR/USD investments.
  • Beginner Traders: Even if you’re new to Forex, PrimeTrend makes trading simple and automated.
  • Risk-Conscious Investors: If you want a system that perfectly balances profits and risk management.

Price: A Smart Investment

For only 799 USD, PrimeTrend EURUSD EA is a strategic investment that pays for itself in no time. With low drawdown, high profitability, and optimal risk management, this bot is one of the most reliable tools in the Forex market.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How long does it take to set up the bot?
PrimeTrend can be configured in less than 10 minutes on MetaTrader 5. We provide a step-by-step guide to help with the installation.

2. Can I use it on other financial instruments besides EUR/USD?
PrimeTrend is optimized for the EUR/USD pair, but it can be adapted to other currency pairs with the right optimizations.

3. How much risk does my account face with this bot?
Thanks to strict risk management and a maximum drawdown of less than 5%, PrimeTrend offers a safe and controlled trading environment.

Don’t Miss This Opportunity!

Join the successful traders who have already chosen PrimeTrend EURUSD EA and turn market volatility into profit opportunities. Grow your capital safely and consistently with one of the most reliable Expert Advisors on the market.

Buy PrimeTrend EURUSD EA now and take your trading to the next level!


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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a selective, fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who prioritize controlled exposure and drawdown protection over constant market activity. It trades XAUUSD, EURUSD and EURJPY on the H1 timeframe, with a maximum of one qualified trade per day, percentage-based position sizing and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry.
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Experts
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
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