Multi Symbol Volatility Alert MT5

Multi Symbol Volatility Alert MT5 is a multi-symbol volatility notification tool for MetaTrader 5.

The product monitors selected symbols at the same time and sends a terminal alert or mobile push notification when price movement exceeds the user-defined pip threshold within the selected time window.

For example, it can be used to receive alerts when USDJPY moves 40 pips within 7 seconds, or when USDSEK or USDNOK moves 200 pips within 7 seconds.

The product does not open, modify, or close trades. It only monitors fast price movements and notifies the user.

Main features:

- Monitor multiple symbols at the same time
- Set a separate pip threshold for each symbol
- Configure the time window in seconds
- Detect volatility in both upward and downward movements
- MetaTrader terminal alerts
- Mobile push notification support
- Cooldown setting for repeated alerts per symbol
- Can be attached to any chart

This tool is designed for users who want to monitor sudden price movements across multiple instruments.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO USE


1. Install the product from the MetaTrader 5 Market after purchase.


2. Open any chart in MetaTrader 5.


3. Find the product in:


Navigator > Market > Purchased


4. Drag and drop the product onto the open chart.


5. Make sure Algo Trading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.


6. Configure the input parameters.


Symbols:

Enter the symbols you want to monitor, separated by commas.


Example:

USDJPY,USDSEK,USDNOK


PipThresholds:

Enter the pip movement threshold for each symbol in the same order as the Symbols list.


Example:

40,200,200


This means:


USDJPY = 40 pips

USDSEK = 200 pips

USDNOK = 200 pips


WindowSeconds:

Defines the time window used to measure price movement, in seconds.


Example:

7


CooldownSeconds:

Defines the minimum time before another alert can be sent for the same symbol.


Example:

60


SendTerminalAlert:

If enabled, the product will show an alert inside the MetaTrader terminal.


SendPushNotification:

If enabled, the product will send a mobile push notification.


7. To receive mobile push notifications, open:


Tools > Options > Notifications


8. Enable Push Notifications.


9. Get your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader 5 mobile app and enter it in the desktop MetaTrader 5 terminal.


10. Click the Test button to confirm that mobile notifications are working.


11. Click OK to start monitoring.


Alert example:


USDJPY volatility alert: 42.0 pips in 7 seconds. Direction: DOWN. High: 161.900 Low: 161.480 Last: 161.500


Important notes:


The number of symbols must match the number of pip thresholds.


Correct example:

USDJPY,USDSEK,USDNOK

40,200,200


Incorrect example:

USDJPY,USDSEK,USDNOK

40,200


The product monitors the symbols entered in the Symbols input, not only the chart symbol.


MetaTrader 5 must remain open and connected to the internet for the product to work.

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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Утилиты
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Утилиты
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Axiom Trade
Issam Kassas
Утилиты
This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Утилиты
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
Утилиты
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: неограниченные таймфреймы в MetaTrader 5 Стандартные настройки терминала часто скрывают важные детали движения цены. Ограничивая анализ только классическими периодами, трейдер рискует упустить моменты зарождения тренда и истинные уровни волатильности. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro — это профессиональная утилита, расширяющая границы MetaTrader 5. Создавайте любые кастомные периоды, включая дробные и экзотические, и работайте с ними как с обычными графиками терминала.
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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