Asian Session Range Breakout Gold Boost

🚀 +56.5% Higher Net Profit with Boost Mode Enabled

The optional Boost Mode increases net profit by 56.5%, from $629,553.58 to $985,264.47 over a 3.5-year documented backtest, while keeping the Win Rate virtually unchanged.

📊 Performance Comparison

✅ Boost Mode Enabled

  • Net Profit: $985,264.47
  • +56.5% Higher Net Profit
  • Win Rate: 76.09%
  • Profit Factor: 3.01
  • Relative Drawdown (Funds): 21.60%
  • 184 Trades

✅ Boost Mode Disabled

  • Net Profit: $629,553.58
  • Win Rate: 75.27%
  • Profit Factor: 2.74
  • Relative Drawdown (Funds): 19.03%
  • 186 Trades

The most remarkable result is that net profit increases by more than 56% while the Win Rate remains almost identical (76.09% vs. 75.27%). Boost Mode primarily improves the profitability of winning trades without significantly changing the trading frequency.

⚠️ Choosing the Right Mode

Boost Mode exceeds the drawdown limits typically allowed by Prop Firm challenges (generally capped between 8% and 12%; this EA recorded a 21.60% Relative Drawdown (Funds) with Boost Mode enabled). Therefore, Boost Mode is designed for live retail trading accounts rather than Prop Firm evaluation or funded accounts.

For traders operating under Prop Firm drawdown restrictions, or for those who prefer a more conservative risk profile, Boost Mode should remain disabled (19.03% Relative Drawdown (Funds)).

Boost Mode is enabled by default, but it can be disabled at any time with a single parameter.

🤖 Fully Automated Trading

The Expert Advisor automatically manages:

  • Asian Session Range detection
  • Market analysis
  • Trade entries
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Position management
  • Trading sessions
  • Trade exits
  • Risk management rules

The only settings you may need to adjust are:

  • The maximum allowed lot size, according to your account size and your personal risk management preferences.
  • Boost Mode (Enabled / Disabled).

All other trading decisions are handled automatically by the EA.

📈 Documented Backtest
  • Backtest Period: 3.5 years (2023.01.01 – 2026.07.07)
  • History Quality: 100%
  • Initial Deposit: $100,000
  • Maximum Lot Size Setting: 60 lots
  • Symbol: GOLD# (M5)
  • Real XM Tick Data
  • Fully Documented Results
🎯 Strategy Overview

The EA combines multiple market filters—including ATR, ADX, Bollinger Bands, Moving Average Slope, and an Ichimoku Cloud market regime filter—with a Price Action strategy based on the Asian Session Range. It automatically adapts its trading decisions to current market conditions while remaining fully automated throughout the entire trading session.

Key Features
  • Fully Automated Expert Advisor
  • Optional Boost Mode
  • Asian Session Range Strategy
  • Multi-Filter Market Analysis
  • High Win Rate
  • Real Tick Data Backtesting
  • MT5 Compatible
  • Easy Configuration
Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

The backtest results presented were obtained using XM real tick historical data over the specified testing period. Actual performance may vary depending on broker conditions, spreads, execution quality, and market environment.


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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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5 (21)
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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