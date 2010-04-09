Brave and Safe EA
- Experts
- Szymon Slowikowski
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Brave & Safe – Transparency and Efficiency Combined
Brave & Safe is an automated Expert Advisor designed for investors who value simplicity, tangible results, and minimal intervention. Currently compatible with RoboMarkets-Pro, this robot delivers real performance in the Forex market.
Key Results:
- Average Monthly Profit: 10.27%
- Total Growth: +131% over 56 weeks
- Maximum Equity Drawdown: 35.7%
- Weekly Trades: ~23
- Average Holding Time: 10 hours
Why Choose Brave & Safe?
- Automatic Risk Management:
The robot dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account equity, with the author taking responsibility for balancing risk effectively.
- Minimal User Intervention:
After installation, you have the option to configure a stop-loss on equity (starting from 10%, default disabled) – the rest is fully automated.
- Transparent Results:
Brave & Safe operates on a real account, and its performance is fully verifiable. The net profit of +127.66% is available for review through the live signal:
View the Brave & Safe Signal.
- Compatibility with Leading Broker:
The robot has been tested on RoboMarkets-Pro accounts.
- Tailored for Everyday Use:
Brave & Safe is designed to deliver stable results with minimal user effort.
Who is Brave & Safe For?
- For Those Who Value Transparency: Live results on a real account with no hidden data.
- For Investors Who Avoid Complex Settings: After installation, user intervention is limited to optionally configuring the equity stop-loss level.
- For Clients With Limited Capital: A minimum deposit of $1,000 and support for cent accounts make it accessible to a wide range of traders.
Subscription Price: $30/month
Stop chasing promises – see real results:
Brave & Safe – Your Partner in Forex Trading