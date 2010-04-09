Brave and Safe EA

Brave & Safe – Transparency and Efficiency Combined

Brave & Safe is an automated Expert Advisor designed for investors who value simplicity, tangible results, and minimal intervention. Currently compatible with RoboMarkets-Pro, this robot delivers real performance in the Forex market.

Key Results:

Average Monthly Profit: 10.27%

Total Growth: +131% over 56 weeks

Maximum Equity Drawdown: 35.7%

Weekly Trades: ~23

~23 Average Holding Time: 10 hours

Why Choose Brave & Safe?

Automatic Risk Management:

The robot dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account equity, with the author taking responsibility for balancing risk effectively. Minimal User Intervention:

After installation, you have the option to configure a stop-loss on equity (starting from 10%, default disabled) – the rest is fully automated. Transparent Results:

Brave & Safe operates on a real account, and its performance is fully verifiable. The net profit of +127.66% is available for review through the live signal:

View the Brave & Safe Signal. Compatibility with Leading Broker:

The robot has been tested on RoboMarkets-Pro accounts. Tailored for Everyday Use:

Brave & Safe is designed to deliver stable results with minimal user effort.

Who is Brave & Safe For?

For Those Who Value Transparency: Live results on a real account with no hidden data.

Live results on a real account with no hidden data. For Investors Who Avoid Complex Settings: After installation, user intervention is limited to optionally configuring the equity stop-loss level.

After installation, user intervention is limited to optionally configuring the equity stop-loss level. For Clients With Limited Capital: A minimum deposit of $1,000 and support for cent accounts make it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Subscription Price: $30/month

Stop chasing promises – see real results:

Brave & Safe – Your Partner in Forex Trading