Brave and Safe EA

Brave & Safe – Transparency and Efficiency Combined

Brave & Safe is an automated Expert Advisor designed for investors who value simplicity, tangible results, and minimal intervention. Currently compatible with RoboMarkets-Pro, this robot delivers real performance in the Forex market.

Key Results:

  • Average Monthly Profit: 10.27%
  • Total Growth: +131% over 56 weeks
  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: 35.7%
  • Weekly Trades: ~23
  • Average Holding Time: 10 hours

Why Choose Brave & Safe?

  1. Automatic Risk Management:
    The robot dynamically adjusts lot sizes based on account equity, with the author taking responsibility for balancing risk effectively.
  2. Minimal User Intervention:
    After installation, you have the option to configure a stop-loss on equity (starting from 10%, default disabled) – the rest is fully automated.
  3. Transparent Results:
    Brave & Safe operates on a real account, and its performance is fully verifiable. The net profit of +127.66% is available for review through the live signal:
    View the Brave & Safe Signal.
  4. Compatibility with Leading Broker:
    The robot has been tested on RoboMarkets-Pro accounts.
  5. Tailored for Everyday Use:
    Brave & Safe is designed to deliver stable results with minimal user effort.

Who is Brave & Safe For?

  • For Those Who Value Transparency: Live results on a real account with no hidden data.
  • For Investors Who Avoid Complex Settings: After installation, user intervention is limited to optionally configuring the equity stop-loss level.
  • For Clients With Limited Capital: A minimum deposit of $1,000 and support for cent accounts make it accessible to a wide range of traders.

Subscription Price: $30/month

Stop chasing promises – see real results:
Brave & Safe – Your Partner in Forex Trading

