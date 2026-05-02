SavdogarAI
- Experts
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- Version: 2.60
- Updated: 2 May 2026
- Activations: 5
SavdogarAI v2.60: EURUSD Adaptive Momentum Grid
SavdogarAI v2.60 is a professional fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically re-engineered for the EURUSD pair. This version combines high-precision RSI momentum filtering with a mathematically optimized grid recovery system that adapts to current market volatility via ATR.
RealTrades
login MetaTrader 5: 20739374
Investor (read-only) password: Partners$2
Сервер: EGlobal-Classic-MT5
🚀 Strategy Logic & Execution
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RSI Mean Reversion: Unlike many "always-in-the-market" robots, SavdogarAI waits for extreme price extensions. It only triggers a trade when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves outside the 30/70 levels, ensuring entries occur at potential exhaustion points in the EURUSD price action.
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ATR-Based Grid Scaling: The distance between grid orders is not fixed. The EA uses the Average True Range (ATR) to measure market "noise." During high-impact news (like NFP or CPI), the grid automatically widens to prevent premature filling; during quiet sessions, it tightens to maximize turnover.
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Aggressive Recovery Multiplier: Using a 2.30 Lot Multiplier, the EA is designed to aggressively pull the "Basket Break-even" point toward the current market price, allowing the series to close on the first significant 5-minute retracement.
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Dynamic Take Profit: The system employs a "Smart TP" logic. If the grid grows beyond 5 orders, the EA automatically scales down the Take Profit target to prioritize capital safety and rapid exit over maximum gain.
🛡️ Integrated Protection Suite
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Equity Protection (Panic Button): The system features a built-in Maximum Equity Loss % safeguard. If the account drawdown hits your pre-defined limit (e.g., 40%), the EA instantly closes all positions and shuts down to protect your remaining balance.
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Institutional Time Filter: Optimized to trade during peak liquidity hours (04:00 - 22:00). This avoids the "dead hours" of low liquidity and wide spreads during the daily rollover, which are often fatal for grid systems.
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Order Ceiling: A strict Max Orders limit (default 10) ensures that the system never enters an "infinite martingale" cycle, keeping margin requirements within a manageable range.
📊 Technical Requirements
|Feature
|Specification
|Asset
|EURUSD
|Timeframe
|H1 (Optimized for precision)
|Minimum Balance
|$3,000 (Standard)
|Leverage
|1:1000 or higher recommended
|Execution
|Fully Automated
🖥️ Live Dashboard
The on-chart interface provides full transparency, displaying:
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Current Status: Real-time feedback on whether the EA is "Searching" for setups or "In Position."
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Spread Tracker: Live spread monitoring in points to ensure execution quality.
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Trading Window: Visual confirmation of the active time-filter hours.
User Disclaimer
SavdogarAI v2.60 is a powerful technical tool. While the EURUSD is the most liquid pair, grid-based strategies carry inherent risks during black-swan events or extreme trends. It is highly recommended to run the EA on a low-latency VPS and perform initial testing on a Demo or Cent account.
Version: 2.60
Developer: TypeHito
Platform: MetaTrader 5