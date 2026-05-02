SavdogarAI

SavdogarAI v2.60: EURUSD Adaptive Momentum Grid

SavdogarAI v2.60 is a professional fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically re-engineered for the EURUSD pair. This version combines high-precision RSI momentum filtering with a mathematically optimized grid recovery system that adapts to current market volatility via ATR.

RealTrades


login MetaTrader 5: 20739374
Investor (read-only) password: Partners$2

Сервер: EGlobal-Classic-MT5

🚀 Strategy Logic & Execution

  • RSI Mean Reversion: Unlike many "always-in-the-market" robots, SavdogarAI waits for extreme price extensions. It only triggers a trade when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves outside the 30/70 levels, ensuring entries occur at potential exhaustion points in the EURUSD price action.

  • ATR-Based Grid Scaling: The distance between grid orders is not fixed. The EA uses the Average True Range (ATR) to measure market "noise." During high-impact news (like NFP or CPI), the grid automatically widens to prevent premature filling; during quiet sessions, it tightens to maximize turnover.

  • Aggressive Recovery Multiplier: Using a 2.30 Lot Multiplier, the EA is designed to aggressively pull the "Basket Break-even" point toward the current market price, allowing the series to close on the first significant 5-minute retracement.

  • Dynamic Take Profit: The system employs a "Smart TP" logic. If the grid grows beyond 5 orders, the EA automatically scales down the Take Profit target to prioritize capital safety and rapid exit over maximum gain.

🛡️ Integrated Protection Suite

  • Equity Protection (Panic Button): The system features a built-in Maximum Equity Loss % safeguard. If the account drawdown hits your pre-defined limit (e.g., 40%), the EA instantly closes all positions and shuts down to protect your remaining balance.

  • Institutional Time Filter: Optimized to trade during peak liquidity hours (04:00 - 22:00). This avoids the "dead hours" of low liquidity and wide spreads during the daily rollover, which are often fatal for grid systems.

  • Order Ceiling: A strict Max Orders limit (default 10) ensures that the system never enters an "infinite martingale" cycle, keeping margin requirements within a manageable range.


📊 Technical Requirements

Feature Specification
Asset EURUSD
Timeframe H1 (Optimized for precision)
Minimum Balance $3,000 (Standard)
Leverage 1:1000 or higher recommended
Execution Fully Automated


🖥️ Live Dashboard

The on-chart interface provides full transparency, displaying:

  • Current Status: Real-time feedback on whether the EA is "Searching" for setups or "In Position."

  • Spread Tracker: Live spread monitoring in points to ensure execution quality.

  • Trading Window: Visual confirmation of the active time-filter hours.


User Disclaimer

SavdogarAI v2.60 is a powerful technical tool. While the EURUSD is the most liquid pair, grid-based strategies carry inherent risks during black-swan events or extreme trends. It is highly recommended to run the EA on a low-latency VPS and perform initial testing on a Demo or Cent account.

Version: 2.60

Developer: TypeHito

Platform: MetaTrader 5


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