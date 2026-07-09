Sentinel Trade Manager

  • 实用工具
  • Servet Coban
    Servet Coban

    Servet Coban

    5 (1)
    黄金（XAUUSD）算法交易系统
    我只为一个市场开发全自动 Expert Advisor：黄金。我的旗舰产品 Sentinel Gold Servet 在一套严格的风控框架下整合了四个独立的交易模块——每个模块同时也作为独立 EA 发布：Guardian、Storm、Sniper 和 Titan。
    我的理念很简单：
    - 透明第一。我公开大多数卖家刻意隐藏的数据，包括真实的回撤数字。向我购买之前，您就已经清楚这份业绩背后的代价。
    - 基于真实数据打造。每个系统都在真实 Tick 历史数据上经过趋势、震荡和熊市等多种行情的验证——绝不针对某个幸运年份做曲线拟合。
    11 产品 1 信号
  • 版本: 1.0
Sentinel Trade Manager is a free, premium trade panel for MetaTrader 5. It does the one thing every trader needs and most people get wrong: it sizes your position by RISK, not by guesswork. HOW IT WORKS Drag three lines on the chart - Entry, Stop and Target. The panel instantly shows: - the exact LOT for your chosen risk, - your risk in money AND in % of balance, - the reward and the R:R ratio, - the stop and target distance in pips. Set your risk once (as a % of balance, a fixed money amount, or a fixed lot) and every trade is sized correctly, automatically. ONE-CLICK EXECUTION Press BUY or SELL to open the trade with the calculated lot and the SL/TP from your lines. If the Entry line sits away from price it places a PENDING order (limit/stop, auto-detected); otherwise it fills at market. MANAGE OPEN TRADES - Break-even: move the stop to entry in one click - 50%: close half the position and lock partial profit - Trailing: ATR-based trailing stop, on/off - Close: close all positions AND pending orders of this panel HONEST BY DESIGN This is the part other panels skip. Sentinel Trade Manager BLOCKS any trade that would risk more than your chosen maximum % of balance, turns the risk read-out RED when you cross the line, and always reminds you to protect your capital. A trade panel should keep you in the game, not help you blow the account. Free, clean, no bloat. Part of the Sentinel Gold family by Servet Coban - if you like how honestly I build, the full Sentinel Gold Expert Advisors are on my profile. INPUTS - Risk mode (% / money / fixed lot) and its start value - Max risk % (the hard ceiling that blocks over-risk trades) - Default stop / target / trailing ATR distances - Magic number, slippage, panel position Attach it to any chart, on any symbol. Not financial advice - always manage your own risk and only trade what you can afford to lose. - Servet Coban
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Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Sentinel Trend Catcher
Servet Coban
指标
Sentinel Trend Catcher 是一款为 MetaTrader 5 打造的简洁、不重绘的 SuperTrend 趋势线指标。它直接在您的图表上绘制一条清晰的趋势线——价格上涨 时为绿色，下跌时为红色——并在每一次方向反转处标记 Buy 或 Sell 箭头。理念 很简单：抓住趋势，忽略噪音。 没有杂乱，没有一堆滞后的移动平均线纠缠在一起。只有一条基于平均真实波幅 （ATR）的自适应线：在波动加剧时通道自动变宽，在市场平静时自动收窄。 设计上不重绘（NON-REPAINTING） SuperTrend 的递归计算完全确定，箭头和提醒仅在已收盘的 K 线上锁定。尚在 形成中的 K 线只用于绘制实时趋势线，绝不会生成已确认的箭头或重复的提醒。 您昨天看到的，今天看到的完全一样——信号不会事后移动或消失。 您将获得 一条自适应 SuperTrend 趋势线，按趋势方向进行颜色编码（上升趋势跟随下轨， 下降趋势跟随上轨）。 趋势向上反转时，在 K 线下方显示 Buy 箭头。 趋势向下反转时，在 K 线上方显示 Sell 箭头。 在全新且已确认的反转时发出提醒：屏幕弹窗、推送到手机的通
FREE
Sentinel Supply and Demand
Servet Coban
指标
Sentinel Supply & Demand 会自动标绘价格此前发生反转的供给区（Supply／阻力）与需求区（Demand／支撑）——也就是大型参与者留下的订单块足迹。你不必再在每张图表上手动画矩形，而是获得干净、结构化的区域：它们在摆动点确认的那一刻出现，随价格向前延伸，一旦被突破就会自动标记为已消化。 每个区域都由确认后的分形摆动点构建而成。区域的基准取自蜡烛实体（而非整根影线），因此得到的是紧凑、可交易的区域，而不是臃肿的方块。供给区由摆动高点绘制，需求区由摆动低点绘制，让你始终一眼看清市场的两侧。 真正的不重绘（NON-REPAINTING）。分形摆动点只有在其右侧收出所需数量的K线之后才会被确认，区域也完全由已收盘的K线创建。区域一旦绘出，其左边界和价格边界便不再移动——只有右边界会在区域仍然新鲜时向未来延伸。消化与触碰判定同样仅在收盘K线上运行。已绘出的区域绝不重绘。 你将获得： 适用于任何品种和周期的自动供需／订单块区域（以黄金／XAUUSD 为核心设计与调校）。 基于实体的紧凑区域，便于精确入场和止损。 向前延伸，使活跃区域在价格接近时保持可见。 自动消化：被收盘
FREE
Sentinel Gold Signals
Servet Coban
5 (1)
指标
Sentinel Gold Signals is a free, NON-REPAINTING buy/sell signal indicator for Gold (XAUUSD) - and it works on any symbol and any timeframe. It does one thing, cleanly: a green arrow under a bar for a BUY, a red arrow above a bar for a SELL. Every signal is confirmed on the CLOSE of the bar and never moves, disappears or "repaints" afterwards - what you see in history is exactly what you would have seen live. An on-chart panel shows your LAST 3 SIGNALS (direction, price, and how long ago) at a gl
FREE
Sentinel Sessions and KillZones
Servet Coban
指标
Sentinel Sessions & KillZones 将三大交易时段——亚洲、伦敦和纽约——以简洁、按颜色区分的 区间方框直接绘制在您的图表上，另外还提供可选的 ICT 风格 KillZone 时间窗口，用于伦敦开盘 和纽约开盘。 每个时段都以 GMT 定义，并换算为您经纪商的服务器时间，因此方框会精确落在真实时段开盘和收盘 的位置——无需猜测，也无需在每次更换经纪商时手动调整偏移。您只需告诉指标您的服务器时钟比 GMT 快多少小时（大多数经纪商为 GMT+2 或 GMT+3），一切便会自动对齐。 每个方框都紧贴其时段的真实价格区间：左右两边是时段的开始和结束时间，上下两边则跟踪该窗口内 K 线的最高价和最低价。当前活跃时段的方框会逐根 K 线实时增长，因此您始终能实时看到正在发展的 时段区间。较早的交易日会按您选择的历史深度保留在图表上。 您将看到 亚洲 / 伦敦 / 纽约时段方框，各有自己的颜色 可选的伦敦开盘和纽约开盘 KillZone 方框，用于 ICT 风格的时机把握 每个方框自动捕捉的时段最高价和最低价 为当前正在运行的时段实时增长的方框 每个方框上简洁的名称标签（完
FREE
Sentinel Candle Timer
Servet Coban
指标
再也不会错过K线收盘。 Sentinel Candle Timer 是一个简洁、无延迟的当前K线收盘倒计时——直接显示在您的 图表上。无论您是在收盘时入场、避免在K线的最后几秒交易，还是只想与市场时钟保持 同步，这款工具都会始终把精确的收盘剩余时间呈现在您眼前。 计时器通过内置的事件定时器每秒更新一次，因此即使在周末以及成交清淡、报价稀少的 行情中也会持续倒计时——无需等待新的报价，时钟即可继续走动。 显示内容 当前K线收盘的实时倒计时，根据您的时间周期自动格式化为 SS、MM:SS 或 HH:MM:SS。 可选的当前点差（以点为单位）——便于在下单前察觉正在扩大的点差。 可选的当前价格（买价 bid），并按照品种正确的小数位数显示。 颜色预警：在K线收盘前的最后几秒，倒计时会切换为您设置的预警颜色，让收盘绝不 会被忽略。 两种显示模式（可单独或同时使用） 角落标签：固定在您所选任意图表角落的信息面板，将倒计时 + 点差 + 价格显示在 整齐的一行中。 跟随价格文字：紧贴活动K线收盘位置的紧凑倒计时，随着K线的形成与价格一同移动。 完全可配置 选择锚定角落以及精确的 X/Y 像素偏移。
FREE
Sentinel Gold Servet
Servet Coban
专家
SENTINEL GOLD SERVET — 一款在向你要钱之前，先把回撤摆在你面前的黄金EA 四个独立交易模块。一个交易品种。零猜测。 重要提示！购买后请给我发送私信，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 限时首发价 — 每售出一份，价格上涨 $50。最早入手的买家，锁定的是这套系统有史以来的最低价格。 实盘信号：即将上线。我拒绝挂一个只有2周历史的信号，然后称之为“证明”。在经过验证的信号积累出有意义的历史记录之前，下方所有绩效数据均来自完整的真实Tick回测 — 全部公开披露，包括大多数卖家刻意隐藏的回撤数据。 什么是 SENTINEL GOLD SERVET Sentinel Gold Servet 是一款针对 MetaTrader 5 平台 XAUUSD（黄金）的全自动智能交易系统（EA）。它并非为交易所有品种而生 — 它只为精通一个市场而打造：黄金。 系统核心由四个独立交易模块驱动，每个模块拥有自己的逻辑、自己的风险边界和自己独立的绩效核算。它们互不依赖，也不会相互叠加风险。它们如同四位各司其职的专家，接受同一个中央风控机构的统一监管。 - 模块 A 和 B：始终运行
Sentinel Gold Guardian
Servet Coban
专家
SENTINEL GOLD GUARDIAN - SENTINEL 系统的稳健核心 Sentinel Gold Guardian 是 Sentinel Gold Servet 的模块 A —— 四模块系统中沉稳、耐心的核心引擎。现以独立 Expert Advisor 的形式发布，适用于 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD。完整的四模块系统请见我个人主页上的 "Sentinel Gold Servet"。 重要提示！购买后请给我发送私信，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 首发价格 —— 每售出一份，价格上涨 $20。越早购买，价格越低。 它是什么 Guardian 是 Sentinel 家族中的塔盾。它不追逐急涨急跌，也不猎取突破行情。它专注于黄金市场的平静阶段，采用有节制的渐进式仓位管理 —— 以防护、耐心和纪律取代速度。所有参数均已预先校准并锁定。您只需将其挂载到图表、开启，让它稳步、从容地运转。 核心特性 - Sentinel Gold Servet 系统的模块 A，可独立运行 - 有节制的渐进式仓位管理，全部预先校准完毕 - 专为黄金市场的平静阶段而设计 - 仅
Sentinel Gold Storm
Servet Coban
专家
SENTINEL GOLD STORM - SENTINEL GOLD SERVET 的激进引擎（模块 B） 闪电出击迅猛——但只在天时允许之际。Storm 是 Sentinel 家族中更为活跃的引擎：速度与可控的进攻性，由内置的市场状态过滤器牢牢牵制——一旦行情转向，它便立即退避。 重要提示！购买后请给我发送私信，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 首发价 - 每售出一份，价格上调 $20。最早入手的买家锁定最低价格。 它是什么 Sentinel Gold Storm 是我的旗舰多模块黄金 EA "Sentinel Gold Servet" 的模块 B，现作为独立智能交易系统（Expert Advisor）在此发布，适用于 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD。Storm 是为节奏而生的引擎：它比同系列的其他模块交易更活跃，但绝不鲁莽。内置的市场状态过滤器决定何时环境适合进攻——而市场状态退出机制会在条件不再成立时把 Storm 撤出市场。没有刹车的进攻就是赌博。Storm 的刹车是内置的。 完整的 4 模块系统 "Sentinel Gold Servet" 可在我的个人
Sentinel Gold Sniper
Servet Coban
专家
SENTINEL GOLD SNIPER - 精准一击 一个仓位。一个硬性止损。没有杂音。这是 Sentinel Gold Servet 的 C 模块，现作为独立EA（Expert Advisor）发布，适用于 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD。 重要提示！购买后请给我发送私信，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 发售价 - 每售出一份，价格上调 $20。越早购买，价格越低。 它是什么 Sentinel Gold Sniper 是 Sentinel 家族中精挑细选的神枪手。它等待。它观察。当所有条件契合时，它只出手一次干净利落的射击：在 M5 上开立单一仓位，并从第一秒起就附带硬性止损。本模块无网格、无马丁格尔。绝不摊平加仓。如果这一枪落空，止损会承担亏损——小额、明确、坦然接受——然后 Sniper 继续等待下一个机会。 完整的四模块系统以 "Sentinel Gold Servet" 之名在我的主页发售。此独立版仅包含 Sniper 逻辑——不多，也不少。 核心特点 - 精选动能入场——重质不重量，有些交易日它根本不开枪 - 每笔交易均带硬性止损，开仓即设置，绝
Sentinel Gold Titan
Servet Coban
专家
SENTINEL GOLD TITAN - 大波段猎手 Sentinel 家族中的巨人。Titan 不追逐每一个跳动的价格。它会等待——有时长达数日——当黄金终于走出大行情时，它以一笔重仓且受严密保护的头寸果断出击。 重要提示！购买后请给我发送私信，以获取安装手册和设置说明。 首发价格 - 每售出一份，价格上调 $20。最早购买者锁定最低价格。 它是什么 Sentinel Gold Titan 是 "Sentinel Gold Servet"（我的旗舰多模块黄金系统）中的模块 D。四个模块各自作为独立的 Expert Advisor 发布——本模块是波段交易专家。完整的四模块系统可在我的主页以 "Sentinel Gold Servet" 名义购买。 Titan 在 M15 时间框架上以耐心的波段入场捕捉黄金的较大行情。它交易频率低，出手谨慎。每笔头寸从开仓第一秒起就带有硬性止损，途中分批止盈，移至保本位，并对剩余仓位进行移动止损。同一时间只持有一笔头寸。没有网格。没有马丁格尔。没有摊平加仓。当 Titan 判断错误时，它接受一笔明确且有限的亏损，然后等待下一次机会。 核
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