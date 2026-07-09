TradeRazor One Click Execution with Risk Manager

5
  • Utilities
  • Youssef Abakrim
    Youssef Abakrim

    Youssef Abakrim

    5 (1)
    Retail trader and software developer.
    Creator of TradeRazor and three other valuable tools yet to be released.
    I build what I use. I believe a few valuable tools is all we need as traders.
    Based in Morocco. Currently trading and building from Southeast Asia.
    1 product
  • Version: 2.22
  • Updated: 28 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
TradeRazor — One-Click Trade Execution Panel

TradeRazor is a professional trade execution panel built for retail traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their risk on every single trade. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, or Oil — TradeRazor handles your execution so you can focus entirely on reading the market.

No more manual lot calculations. No more second-guessing your stop loss distance. No more slow order entry. Just one click to execute with your risk already defined.

Key Features

One-Click Execution

Place market Buy or Sell orders instantly with a single click. Your lot size, stop loss, and take profit are all pre-set and ready before you click. Speed matters — TradeRazor eliminates every unnecessary step between you and the market, and stays light enough that it never slows down your chart, even with multiple positions open across fast-moving symbols.

Live Risk Calculator

See your exact dollar risk and account percentage in real time as you adjust your stop loss and lot size. Risk is always visible before you enter — never after. Supports both fixed lot sizing and pip-based stop loss entry.

Smart Take Profit

Set your stop loss and TradeRazor automatically sets your take profit to 2× that distance — every trade starts with a sensible risk-reward ratio built in, with zero extra steps. Want something custom? Just edit the TP field before you click, or use one of the four TP preset buttons for your own fixed targets.

Preset Buttons for Instant Sizing

Four fully customizable lot size preset buttons let you switch between your preferred position sizes in one click. Four stop loss presets and four take profit presets are also available — configure them once in the inputs and they stay ready for every trade.

Universal Pip Detection

TradeRazor automatically detects the correct pip size for every instrument on any broker — no manual configuration needed. Works correctly across all brokers and prop firms for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Indices, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Oil, and more. Broker suffix variations (XAGUSDm, XAUUSD#, NAS100m, etc.) are handled automatically.

Position Management Panel

All your open positions across every symbol are displayed in one clean panel — symbol, direction, lot size, entry price, and live P&L. Choose how P&L is displayed: dollars only, pips only, or both side by side. Manage everything from one place without switching charts.

One-Click Position Management

  • 1/2 Close — close exactly half of any position in one click
  • Partial Close — close 70%, 80%, or 90% and let the rest run as a runner (choose your percentage in the inputs)
  • SL to Breakeven — move stop loss to entry price instantly
  • Close All — close all open positions across all symbols in one click

Pending Orders

Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop pending orders directly from the panel. The pending orders section is collapsible to keep your workspace clean when not needed.

Sound Alerts

Audio notifications fire automatically when an order is placed, when your take profit is hit, and when your stop loss is hit — so you never miss a filled order even when you step away from the screen.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Full keyboard shortcut support for power users. Assign your own key to buy, sell, close all, partial close, and breakeven — or disable hotkeys entirely from the input settings.

Color Themes & Panel Customization

Choose from 7 built-in color themes to match your chart setup, adjust panel size and shape, and position it anywhere on your chart. Chart background contrast is handled automatically so the panel stays readable on both light and dark chart backgrounds.

Supported Instruments

TradeRazor works on all MT5 instruments including:

  • Forex — all major, minor, and exotic pairs
  • Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD)
  • Indices — NAS100, US30, GER40, SP500, UK100 and more
  • Crypto — Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD)
  • Oil — WTI, Brent
  • All broker symbol naming variations handled automatically

Broker and Prop Firm Compatibility

TradeRazor has been tested and verified across multiple brokers and prop firm platforms. The universal pip detection engine automatically adapts to each broker's symbol specifications — no manual pip override needed for standard instruments.

Execution speed ultimately depends on your broker's server response time and connection quality, which can vary — TradeRazor sends orders as fast as your broker's infrastructure allows.

Note: Contract sizes for commodities such as Oil vary between brokers. The risk display always reflects the correct dollar risk for your broker's contract size — adjust lot size accordingly.

Input Parameters

  • Panel X / Panel Y — position the panel anywhere on your chart
  • Panel Size / Panel Shape — customize the panel's scale and shape to fit your layout
  • Color Theme — choose from 7 built-in themes
  • Lot Preset 1-4 — set your four lot size quick-select buttons (default: 0.10, 0.15, 0.20, 0.25)
  • SL Preset 1-4 — set your four stop loss quick-select buttons in pips
  • TP Preset 1-4 — set your four take profit quick-select buttons in pips
  • Partial Close % — choose 70%, 80%, or 90% for the second close button (default: 80%)
  • P&L Display Mode — show dollars only, pips only, or both
  • Enable Keyboard Shortcuts — toggle hotkey support on or off, and assign your own keys
  • Pip Multiplier Override — manual pip size override for unusual instruments (leave at 0 for automatic detection)

How to Use

  1. Attach TradeRazor to any chart in MetaTrader 5
  2. Access the panel's input settings anytime by pressing F7 (on Mac, if F7 doesn't respond immediately, hold Fn + F7, or enable "Use F1, F2, etc. keys as standard function keys" in System Settings → Keyboard)
  3. Set your desired lot size or click a preset button
  4. Enter your stop loss in pips — watch the live risk display update instantly, and your take profit auto-fill at 2× your stop loss
  5. Adjust your take profit if you want something other than the default, or leave it as is
  6. Click BUY or SELL to execute immediately
  7. Manage your open positions from the panel below

Important Notes

  • TradeRazor is a manual execution panel — it does not trade automatically
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only
  • Works on all account types: standard, ECN, raw spread, cent accounts
  • The panel position and settings are saved between sessions
Reviews 1
Redouane
19
Redouane 2026.07.28 07:42 
 

it's really perfect for scalping and prop firm trading. The fast one click execution and clear risk display let me manage trades quickly without hesitation. Also, the position management tools make handling multiple positions easy. Great tool, highly recommend for anyone scalping or trading prop challenges.

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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Redouane
19
Redouane 2026.07.28 07:42 
 

it's really perfect for scalping and prop firm trading. The fast one click execution and clear risk display let me manage trades quickly without hesitation. Also, the position management tools make handling multiple positions easy. Great tool, highly recommend for anyone scalping or trading prop challenges.

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