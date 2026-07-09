TradeRazor One Click Execution with Risk Manager

TradeRazor — One-Click Trade Execution Panel

TradeRazor is a professional trade execution panel built for retail traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their risk on every single trade. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, or Oil — TradeRazor handles your execution so you can focus entirely on reading the market.

No more manual lot calculations. No more second-guessing your stop loss distance. No more slow order entry. Just one click to execute with your risk already defined.

Key Features

One-Click Execution

Place market Buy or Sell orders instantly with a single click. Your lot size, stop loss, and take profit are all pre-set and ready before you click. Speed matters — TradeRazor eliminates every unnecessary step between you and the market, and stays light enough that it never slows down your chart, even with multiple positions open across fast-moving symbols.

Live Risk Calculator

See your exact dollar risk and account percentage in real time as you adjust your stop loss and lot size. Risk is always visible before you enter — never after. Supports both fixed lot sizing and pip-based stop loss entry.

Smart Take Profit

Set your stop loss and TradeRazor automatically sets your take profit to 2× that distance — every trade starts with a sensible risk-reward ratio built in, with zero extra steps. Want something custom? Just edit the TP field before you click, or use one of the four TP preset buttons for your own fixed targets.

Preset Buttons for Instant Sizing

Four fully customizable lot size preset buttons let you switch between your preferred position sizes in one click. Four stop loss presets and four take profit presets are also available — configure them once in the inputs and they stay ready for every trade.

Universal Pip Detection

TradeRazor automatically detects the correct pip size for every instrument on any broker — no manual configuration needed. Works correctly across all brokers and prop firms for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Indices, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Oil, and more. Broker suffix variations (XAGUSDm, XAUUSD#, NAS100m, etc.) are handled automatically.

Position Management Panel

All your open positions across every symbol are displayed in one clean panel — symbol, direction, lot size, entry price, and live P&L. Choose how P&L is displayed: dollars only, pips only, or both side by side. Manage everything from one place without switching charts.

One-Click Position Management

1/2 Close — close exactly half of any position in one click

— close exactly half of any position in one click Partial Close — close 70%, 80%, or 90% and let the rest run as a runner (choose your percentage in the inputs)

— close 70%, 80%, or 90% and let the rest run as a runner (choose your percentage in the inputs) SL to Breakeven — move stop loss to entry price instantly

— move stop loss to entry price instantly Close All — close all open positions across all symbols in one click

Pending Orders

Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop pending orders directly from the panel. The pending orders section is collapsible to keep your workspace clean when not needed.

Sound Alerts

Audio notifications fire automatically when an order is placed, when your take profit is hit, and when your stop loss is hit — so you never miss a filled order even when you step away from the screen.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Full keyboard shortcut support for power users. Assign your own key to buy, sell, close all, partial close, and breakeven — or disable hotkeys entirely from the input settings.

Color Themes & Panel Customization

Choose from 7 built-in color themes to match your chart setup, adjust panel size and shape, and position it anywhere on your chart. Chart background contrast is handled automatically so the panel stays readable on both light and dark chart backgrounds.

Supported Instruments

TradeRazor works on all MT5 instruments including:

Forex — all major, minor, and exotic pairs

Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD)

Indices — NAS100, US30, GER40, SP500, UK100 and more

Crypto — Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD)

Oil — WTI, Brent

All broker symbol naming variations handled automatically

Broker and Prop Firm Compatibility

TradeRazor has been tested and verified across multiple brokers and prop firm platforms. The universal pip detection engine automatically adapts to each broker's symbol specifications — no manual pip override needed for standard instruments.

Execution speed ultimately depends on your broker's server response time and connection quality, which can vary — TradeRazor sends orders as fast as your broker's infrastructure allows.

Note: Contract sizes for commodities such as Oil vary between brokers. The risk display always reflects the correct dollar risk for your broker's contract size — adjust lot size accordingly.

Input Parameters

Panel X / Panel Y — position the panel anywhere on your chart

— position the panel anywhere on your chart Panel Size / Panel Shape — customize the panel's scale and shape to fit your layout

— customize the panel's scale and shape to fit your layout Color Theme — choose from 7 built-in themes

— choose from 7 built-in themes Lot Preset 1-4 — set your four lot size quick-select buttons (default: 0.10, 0.15, 0.20, 0.25)

— set your four lot size quick-select buttons (default: 0.10, 0.15, 0.20, 0.25) SL Preset 1-4 — set your four stop loss quick-select buttons in pips

— set your four stop loss quick-select buttons in pips TP Preset 1-4 — set your four take profit quick-select buttons in pips

— set your four take profit quick-select buttons in pips Partial Close % — choose 70%, 80%, or 90% for the second close button (default: 80%)

— choose 70%, 80%, or 90% for the second close button (default: 80%) P&L Display Mode — show dollars only, pips only, or both

— show dollars only, pips only, or both Enable Keyboard Shortcuts — toggle hotkey support on or off, and assign your own keys

— toggle hotkey support on or off, and assign your own keys Pip Multiplier Override — manual pip size override for unusual instruments (leave at 0 for automatic detection)

How to Use

Attach TradeRazor to any chart in MetaTrader 5 Access the panel's input settings anytime by pressing F7 (on Mac, if F7 doesn't respond immediately, hold Fn + F7, or enable "Use F1, F2, etc. keys as standard function keys" in System Settings → Keyboard) Set your desired lot size or click a preset button Enter your stop loss in pips — watch the live risk display update instantly, and your take profit auto-fill at 2× your stop loss Adjust your take profit if you want something other than the default, or leave it as is Click BUY or SELL to execute immediately Manage your open positions from the panel below

Important Notes