TradeRazor One Click Execution with Risk Manager

5
  • 实用工具
  • Youssef Abakrim
    Youssef Abakrim

    Youssef Abakrim

    5 (1)
    Retail trader and software developer.
    Creator of TradeRazor and three other valuable tools yet to be released.
    I build what I use. I believe a few valuable tools is all we need as traders.
    Based in Morocco. Currently trading and building from Southeast Asia.
    1 产品
  • 版本: 2.22
  • 更新: 28 七月 2026
  • 激活: 10
TradeRazor — One-Click Trade Execution Panel

TradeRazor is a professional trade execution panel built for retail traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their risk on every single trade. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Crypto, or Oil — TradeRazor handles your execution so you can focus entirely on reading the market.

No more manual lot calculations. No more second-guessing your stop loss distance. No more slow order entry. Just one click to execute with your risk already defined.

Key Features

One-Click Execution

Place market Buy or Sell orders instantly with a single click. Your lot size, stop loss, and take profit are all pre-set and ready before you click. Speed matters — TradeRazor eliminates every unnecessary step between you and the market, and stays light enough that it never slows down your chart, even with multiple positions open across fast-moving symbols.

Live Risk Calculator

See your exact dollar risk and account percentage in real time as you adjust your stop loss and lot size. Risk is always visible before you enter — never after. Supports both fixed lot sizing and pip-based stop loss entry.

Smart Take Profit

Set your stop loss and TradeRazor automatically sets your take profit to 2× that distance — every trade starts with a sensible risk-reward ratio built in, with zero extra steps. Want something custom? Just edit the TP field before you click, or use one of the four TP preset buttons for your own fixed targets.

Preset Buttons for Instant Sizing

Four fully customizable lot size preset buttons let you switch between your preferred position sizes in one click. Four stop loss presets and four take profit presets are also available — configure them once in the inputs and they stay ready for every trade.

Universal Pip Detection

TradeRazor automatically detects the correct pip size for every instrument on any broker — no manual configuration needed. Works correctly across all brokers and prop firms for Forex pairs, Gold, Silver, Indices, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Oil, and more. Broker suffix variations (XAGUSDm, XAUUSD#, NAS100m, etc.) are handled automatically.

Position Management Panel

All your open positions across every symbol are displayed in one clean panel — symbol, direction, lot size, entry price, and live P&L. Choose how P&L is displayed: dollars only, pips only, or both side by side. Manage everything from one place without switching charts.

One-Click Position Management

  • 1/2 Close — close exactly half of any position in one click
  • Partial Close — close 70%, 80%, or 90% and let the rest run as a runner (choose your percentage in the inputs)
  • SL to Breakeven — move stop loss to entry price instantly
  • Close All — close all open positions across all symbols in one click

Pending Orders

Place Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop pending orders directly from the panel. The pending orders section is collapsible to keep your workspace clean when not needed.

Sound Alerts

Audio notifications fire automatically when an order is placed, when your take profit is hit, and when your stop loss is hit — so you never miss a filled order even when you step away from the screen.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Full keyboard shortcut support for power users. Assign your own key to buy, sell, close all, partial close, and breakeven — or disable hotkeys entirely from the input settings.

Color Themes & Panel Customization

Choose from 7 built-in color themes to match your chart setup, adjust panel size and shape, and position it anywhere on your chart. Chart background contrast is handled automatically so the panel stays readable on both light and dark chart backgrounds.

Supported Instruments

TradeRazor works on all MT5 instruments including:

  • Forex — all major, minor, and exotic pairs
  • Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD)
  • Indices — NAS100, US30, GER40, SP500, UK100 and more
  • Crypto — Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD)
  • Oil — WTI, Brent
  • All broker symbol naming variations handled automatically

Broker and Prop Firm Compatibility

TradeRazor has been tested and verified across multiple brokers and prop firm platforms. The universal pip detection engine automatically adapts to each broker's symbol specifications — no manual pip override needed for standard instruments.

Execution speed ultimately depends on your broker's server response time and connection quality, which can vary — TradeRazor sends orders as fast as your broker's infrastructure allows.

Note: Contract sizes for commodities such as Oil vary between brokers. The risk display always reflects the correct dollar risk for your broker's contract size — adjust lot size accordingly.

Input Parameters

  • Panel X / Panel Y — position the panel anywhere on your chart
  • Panel Size / Panel Shape — customize the panel's scale and shape to fit your layout
  • Color Theme — choose from 7 built-in themes
  • Lot Preset 1-4 — set your four lot size quick-select buttons (default: 0.10, 0.15, 0.20, 0.25)
  • SL Preset 1-4 — set your four stop loss quick-select buttons in pips
  • TP Preset 1-4 — set your four take profit quick-select buttons in pips
  • Partial Close % — choose 70%, 80%, or 90% for the second close button (default: 80%)
  • P&L Display Mode — show dollars only, pips only, or both
  • Enable Keyboard Shortcuts — toggle hotkey support on or off, and assign your own keys
  • Pip Multiplier Override — manual pip size override for unusual instruments (leave at 0 for automatic detection)

How to Use

  1. Attach TradeRazor to any chart in MetaTrader 5
  2. Access the panel's input settings anytime by pressing F7 (on Mac, if F7 doesn't respond immediately, hold Fn + F7, or enable "Use F1, F2, etc. keys as standard function keys" in System Settings → Keyboard)
  3. Set your desired lot size or click a preset button
  4. Enter your stop loss in pips — watch the live risk display update instantly, and your take profit auto-fill at 2× your stop loss
  5. Adjust your take profit if you want something other than the default, or leave it as is
  6. Click BUY or SELL to execute immediately
  7. Manage your open positions from the panel below

Important Notes

  • TradeRazor is a manual execution panel — it does not trade automatically
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only
  • Works on all account types: standard, ECN, raw spread, cent accounts
  • The panel position and settings are saved between sessions
评分 1
Redouane
19
Redouane 2026.07.28 07:42 
 

it's really perfect for scalping and prop firm trading. The fast one click execution and clear risk display let me manage trades quickly without hesitation. Also, the position management tools make handling multiple positions easy. Great tool, highly recommend for anyone scalping or trading prop challenges.

推荐产品
WPR with 2 Moving Averages MT5 rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
指标
适用于MT5平台的“WPR双均线指标”，无重绘。 - WPR本身就是短线交易的最佳震荡指标之一。 - “WPR双均线指标”允许您查看WPR震荡指标的快慢均线。 - 该指标能够帮助您及早发现价格回调。 - 此指标的参数设置非常简单，适用于任何时间周期。 - 您可以在图片中看到买入和卖出的入场条件。 - 通过 PC 和移动设备接收 WPR MAs 交叉警报。 买入信号示例： (1) - 如果快均线向上穿过慢均线，且WPR值低于-50：开立买单。 (2) - 一旦WPR值进入超买区域，高于-20：平仓。 卖出信号示例： (1) - 如果快均线向下穿过慢均线，且WPR值高于-50：开立卖单。 (2) - 一旦 WPR 值低于 -80 进入超卖区域：平仓卖单。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。
BerelzBridge
Barend Willem Van Den Berg
实用工具
BerelzBridge Pro 适用于所有时间框架并包含账户信息的 MT5 转 JSON 数据桥接器。 概述 BerelzBridge Pro 是一款 MT5 指标，可将实时市场数据导出到磁盘上的 JSON 文件。它写入买价和卖价、点差、tick 成交量、每日统计数据、账户信息以及所有 9 个时间框架的 OHLCV K线数据。文件以可配置的时间间隔更新，默认为 2 秒。 该指标可与智能交易系统在同一图表上同时运行，不会发生冲突。它不使用 DLL、WebRequest 或任何外部依赖项。可以在不同图表上运行多个实例，以同时导出多个交易品种的数据。 导出的内容 具有完整小数位精度的买价和卖价 以点数表示的点差 当前K线的 tick 成交量 每日最高价、最低价和开盘价 M1、M5、M15、M30、H1、H4、D1、W1 和 MN1 的 OHLCV K线数据 每个时间框架最多 500 根K线，可配置 账户数据：余额、净值、保证金、可用保证金、浮动盈亏、杠杆和货币 经纪商数据：公司名称和服务器名称 工作原理 将 BerelzBridge Pro 拖放到 MetaTrader 5 的任何图表上
BTC Trend Scalper MT5
Ardhan Kurniawan
专家
BTC Trend Scalper MT5 趋势捕捉版 — 针对 BTCUSD 的精准动量交易 大家好，交易者们！ 我是   BTC Trend Scalper MT5   — 一个智能的比特币交易专家顾问，旨在通过纪律严明的风险管理捕捉动量行情。 我 不是 马丁格尔策略。 我 不是 网格系统。 我 不是 赌博机器人。 我是一个 趋势跟踪型 scalper ，专为那些明白保护资本比追逐每一根蜡烛更重要的交易者而设计。 我的专长是什么？ 比特币 (BTCUSD) 我的使命是什么？ 在严格控险的同时，捕捉高概率的方向性行情。 为什么叫“趋势捕捉”？ 许多比特币 EA 试图预测顶部和底部。 许多 scalper 对市场的每一次波动都过度交易。 我采取不同的方法。 我等待。 我通过蜡烛结构识别动量，通过趋势分析确认方向，然后仅在市场条件一致时入场。 当动量出现时，我参与。 当动量消失时，我离开。 没有情绪。 没有犹豫。 我的三层智能系统 第一层：动量蜡烛识别 我的入场系统刻意简单而有效。 对于买入： 前一根蜡烛收盘看涨。 对于卖出： 前一根蜡烛收盘看跌。 如果启
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
实用工具
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
指标
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
专家
SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家 - 专为开启交易而设计！ 这是一个使用特殊创新和先进算法来计算其价值的交易机器人，是您在金融市场世界中的助手。 使用我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的指标集来更好地选择启动此机器人的时机。 在描述底部查看我们来自 SolarTrade Suite 系列的其他产品。 您想自信地驾驭投资和金融市场的世界吗？ SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad 市场专家是一款创新软件，旨在帮助您做出明智的投资决策并增加您的利润。 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人的优势：LaunchPad 市场专家： - 准确计算：我们的机器人使用先进的算法和分析方法来准确预测市场走势。 计算购买和出售资产的最佳时机。 - 用户友好界面：直观的界面将使您能够轻松掌握程序并在安装后立即开始享受其好处。 - 专家支持：我们的专业团队随时准备为您解答任何问题，并为您提供有关使用该程序的建议。 立即试用 SolarTrade Suite 金融机器人：LaunchPad Market
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
BTC Trading Assistant EA
Seref Oliver Joisten
实用工具
BTC Trading Assistant EA (MT5) Manual trading assistant that helps place and manage trades with automated risk and stop management. Overview BTC Trading Assistant EA is a utility Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 intended for manual traders. It provides a chart interface to execute BUY/SELL/CLOSE actions and automates selected trade management functions such as position sizing, initial SL/TP placement, break-even, trailing stop and optional partial profit taking. This EA does not generate trade si
Hotkeys Shortcut Trading Assistant
Jose Ricardo Guilherme Ferreira
实用工具
HOTKEY SHORTCUT TRADING ASSISTANT - SPEED & PRECISION IN EVERY TRADE Stop struggling with the standard order window. The Hotkeys Trading Assistant is a professional-grade execution tool designed for scalpers and day traders who need split-second speed combined with rigorous risk management. If you are serious about trading, hotkeys trade assistant is your way to go. Professionals squeeze every pip out of the market and you now you can do it too. They do that by optimizing everything they can inc
Bneu Execution Scaling System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
实用工具
Bneu Execution and Scaling System — Professional Trading Command Center Premium on-chart command center with 5 dashboard tabs. 28-pair opportunity radar scans every 8 seconds. Dual-gate qualification: indicator engine + AI confidence scoring. One-click execution with auto SL/TP and smart lot sizing. Full autopilot mode with 6 built-in safeguards. Multi-account trade copier (publisher or receiver in one EA). Adaptive Money Management protects every position automatically. WHAT IT DOES Attach
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
实用工具
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
实用工具
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Universal Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
指标
The Universal Trend indicator was created to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives fairly accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trending and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other tools for more reliable signals and making a
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
实用工具
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
专家
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
指标
HAS RSI Signal — 带有止损/止盈计算的专业趋势指标 HAS RSI Signal 是一款强大的交易工具，结合了经典指标与现代噪声过滤算法。该指标通过 Heiken Ashi Smoothed (HAS) 平滑蜡烛图和 RSI 震荡指标进行市场分析，在趋势反转或价格退出超买/超卖区域时，为交易者提供清晰的人场信号。 主要优势： 双重过滤： 使用 Heiken Ashi Smoothed 算法消除市场“噪音”，同时通过 RSI 确认动能强度。 自动计算点位： 指标不仅提供信号，还会根据当前市场波动率 (ATR) 自动计算 止损 (Stop Loss) 和 止盈 (Take Profit) 点位。 视觉直观： 信号以彩色蜡烛图的形式直接显示在主图表上，保持交易界面的整洁有序。 多维度通知： 内置终端弹窗警报、声音提示以及手机推送通知 (Push)，确保您不会错过任何交易机会。 核心原理： 指标持续监控 RSI 的极端区域。当价格离开临界区且 HAS 算法确认方向转变时，即生成交易信号。ATR 参数允许止损和止盈根据市场当前的波动性进行动态调整。 核心参数设置： InpPeri
Heikin Ashi MTF
Ebrah Ssali
指标
Multi-Timeframe Heiken Ashi (Smoothed with Dashboard) Professional Market Structure Visualization with Weighted Confluence Scoring Transform your trading with crystal-clear multi-timeframe analysis. This indicator combines smoothed Heiken Ashi candles with an intelligent weighted scoring system to give you unprecedented clarity in any market condition. YOUR TRADING QUESTIONS – ANSWERED INSTANTLY: 1. What's the REAL trend direction? Dashboard Reveals:   Higher timeframe (MN1, W1, D1, H4) trend a
MT5 to Binance
Roman Zhitnik
4.2 (5)
实用工具
The MT5 to Binance trading panel is the perfect tool for cryptocurrency traders looking to maximize their purchases on Binance and Binance US exchanges. Before purchase please familiarize with comparison between MT5 to Binance and Binance Copier To get started, simply input your API Key and Secret Key created in the client area of Binance and select the Enable Spot & Margin Trading and Enable Futures checkboxes and start trading Once launched, the trading panel automatically loads all Spot and F
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro EA — 基于 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 指标的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易顾问 概述 HMA Scalper Pro EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 交易机器人（Expert Advisor），根据 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的方向进行交易。HMA 指标确定当前趋势方向，顾问据此开仓，并辅以 Smart Risk 资金管理、自适应网格交易、追踪止损、保本止损和时间过滤器。 该顾问支持 Netting 和 Hedging 账户，适用于黄金（XAU/USD）、外汇货币对、原油、指数和加密货币的交易。 为什么选择 HMA SCALPER PRO EA - Hull Moving Average 信号 — 基于 HMA 方向入场，该指标对趋势变化的反应快于经典移动平均线 - 多时间框架 HMA 计算 — 方向可在独立于图表时间框架的单独时间框架上计算 - Smart Risk 替代经典马丁格尔 — 每个后续网格订单的手数都比前一个小 - 自适应网格交易 — 固定步长、订单限制、
Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro
Guenter Seidner
实用工具
中文（简体） YouTube 视频说明： https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g Keyboard Scalper Pro —— 工具说明 Keyboard Scalper Pro 是一款 手动剥头皮交易辅助工具 ，专为通过 键盘快捷键 执行和管理交易而设计，可实现 快速、精准、专注的交易操作 。 该工具 不自动做出任何交易决策 。 所有操作均由交易者通过预设快捷键 手动触发 。 快捷键功能说明 W – Buy Market（市价买入） 使用预设的风险或手数设置，在当前交易品种上立即开立市价多头仓位。 S – Sell Market（市价卖出） 使用预设的风险或手数设置，在当前交易品种上立即开立市价空头仓位。 E – Break-Even（保本） 将止损移动至保本位置，基于当前品种 所有已开仓位的平均入场价格 进行计算。 在加仓（分批建仓）时尤为实用。 Q – Close All Positions（按品种平仓） 立即关闭 当前交易品种的所有持仓 。 其他交易品种不受影响。 Y / X – 仓位风险调整 基于账户余额动态调整仓位风险： Y → 风
Smart Trade Assistant Pro
Preecha Somdee
实用工具
===  Smart Trade Assistant Pro for MT5  === The Forex market is full of EAs that try to trade automatically for you. But in the end, many of them fail because they do not understand your personal trading style, market perspective, or unique strategy. The best trading decisions come from your own experience. You decide when to enter the market. You control the risk. You manage the trade using your own strategy and confidence. However, most traders face the same problem... When the market sta
Accumulation distribution plus m flow
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
Evo Max
Joseph Saeidian
指标
Combination of years of experience!  Spartan — EVO MAX Edition : T rend, Reversal and Exhaustion Indicator Time Frame M1 only. GOLD The multi-timeframe RSI confluence  system that only fires when the market actually agrees with you. Most indicators scream "BUY!" every time a single line wiggles. "Evo Max" is built on the opposite philosophy: a signal only appears when multiple timeframes line up at once. No noise. No hero trades. Just high-conviction arrows. Why traders love it Multi-timeframe
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
指标
RBreaker Gold Indicators 是黄金期货一种短线日内交易策略，它结合了趋势跟踪和日内反转两种交易方式，既能捕捉趋势行情的利润，又能在行情反转时及时止盈并顺势反手。 该策略曾连续15年被美国《Futures Truth》杂志评选为前十大最赚钱的交易策略之一，具有很长的生命周期，至今仍在国内外普遍使用与研究。 本指标结合了2026年期货黄金的走势，依据14日ATR指标，分别定义了突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R更合理的数值，非常不错的指标，已实现年稳定盈利，值得推荐~ 以上指标适合高波动品种，参数适合期货黄金，股指期货等，如果需要其他品种行情，需要单独设定 突破系数A，观察系数B，反转系数R，进行回测才能使用。 欢迎指标售后有问题可以加+V：504282029
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Total Trade Manager SL BE TP
Izzet Deniz Erpolat
3 (2)
实用工具
Total trade manager allows you to manage your trade to maximise your profits and minimise your losses. This is an essential for traders that are looking for consistency within their trading.  The features: Partial Stop Loss: This feature allows you to close a partial percentage of your trade once it goes into negative. So if your stop loss is 20 pips, you could close 75% of your trade at 10 pips and let the remainder of the position to continue running. Auto Stop Loss: This means that once you p
Fair Value Gap Level Probability Indicator FVG
Ronald Austun Marshall Ii Ponder
指标
This is FVG PRO with our Indication Panel. The FVG LITE is available for free without the side panel. Watch the FVG Indicator v2 work live on the chart. This tool automatically detects Fair Value Gaps,  price imbalances where the market moved too fast and left unfinished business, and flags them as potential support and resistance zones. The panel on the left shows the trend direction across four timeframes simultaneously, so you can see at a glance whether the big picture agrees with what pr
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
实用工具
CoPilot — 每日交易仪表板 掌握你的数据。清晰地交易。 MT4 版本 什么是 CoPilot？ CoPilot 是一款 专业级 交易助手，可将您每日的交易绩效统计数据 实时 显示在图表上——配备 实时权益曲线 ，逐笔更新。专为需要在不离开图表的情况下即时了解交易状态的活跃交易者而设计，CoPilot 汇总 当日所有交易品种的每笔已平仓交易 ，并以简洁、色码化的交互面板呈现。 无需再切换到终端历史选项卡，无需手动计算。CoPilot 就像您的 副驾驶 ——时刻守候，持续计算，始终在您眼前。 实时统计面板 CoPilot 显示完整的每日绩效指标，分为三个部分： 活动 — 今日总交易数、已平仓交易、持仓数量、盈利/亏损笔数、 胜率 (%) 及保本交易。胜率颜色动态调整：高于 50% 显示绿色，低于 50% 显示红色。 盈亏 — 净盈亏 、 盈利因子 、每笔平均盈利和平均亏损、 平均风险回报比 、当日最佳交易和最差交易。每个数值根据其含义以绿色或红色显示。 时间与点数 — 平均持仓时间、最短和最长持仓时间、所有交易品种累计 总点数 ，以及 最大连续盈利/亏损次数 。 所有统计数据均基于
Pulsar Terminal MT5
Astralys LLC
5 (5)
实用工具
Pulsar Terminal 是 Astralys LLC 旗下商标 Pulsar Technologies 的产品。 Pulsar Terminal是MetaTrader 5的实用工具插件。它是一个 可视化界面 ，结合了 配套应用程序 中的执行工具，通过 Expert Advisor 连接到您的MetaTrader 5账户。我们使用配套应用程序来最大化工具的功能，并提供比标准MT5面板更先进的可视化界面和工作流程。Pulsar Terminal不是独立应用程序，需要MetaTrader 5才能运行。EA与Pulsar Terminal配套应用程序 仅通过localhost 通信。配套应用程序的安装程序通过安装指南（MQL5博客文章）提供给购买者。 该界面允许您执行订单、管理风险、查看交易统计数据，以及通过连接到MetaTrader 5的配套应用程序中的高级图表工具直接进行图表分析。 安装指南（MQL5博客）： 将在产品批准后发布 用户指南（MQL5博客) 重要 - 运行条件 1) MetaTrader 5必须在与配套应用程序相同的PC上打开（通过EA的仅限localhost连
该产品的买家也购买
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
实用工具
它有助于计算每笔交易的风险，容易安装新的订单，具有部分关闭功能的订单管理， 7 种类型的追踪止损和其他有用的功能。   附加材料和说明 安装说明   -   应用程序说明   -   模拟账户应用程序的试用版 线条功能  - 在图表上显示开仓线、止损线、止盈线。 有了这个功能，就可以很容易地设置一个新的订单，并在开仓前看到它的附加特性。   风险管理  - 风险计算功能在考虑到设定的风险和止损单的大小的情况下，计算新订单的成交量。它允许你设置任何大小的止损，同时观察设定的风险。 批量计算按钮 - 启用 / 禁用风险计算。 在 " 风险 " 一栏中设置必要的风险值，从 0 到 100 的百分比或存款的货币。 在 " 设置 " 选项卡上选择风险计算的变量： $ 货币， % 余额， % 资产， % 自由保证金， % 自定义， %AB 前一天， %AB 前一周， %AB 前一个月。   R/TP 和 R/SL - 设置止盈和止损的关系。 这允许你设置相对于损失的利润大小。 例如， 1 : 1 - 这决定了 TP = SL 的大小。 2 : 1 - 这意味着 TP 是 SL 的两倍。 RR -
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
筛选:
Redouane
19
Redouane 2026.07.28 07:42 
 

it's really perfect for scalping and prop firm trading. The fast one click execution and clear risk display let me manage trades quickly without hesitation. Also, the position management tools make handling multiple positions easy. Great tool, highly recommend for anyone scalping or trading prop challenges.

回复评论