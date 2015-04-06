FxGoldFire Reaper EA

FxGoldFire Reaper EA | Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT4 | Automated Gold Trading Robot

Professional Gold EA for Automated XAUUSD Trading

The FxGoldFire Reaper EA is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor developed exclusively for automated Gold trading on MetaTrader 4 in H1 timeframe.

The EA combines intelligent market analysis with dynamic risk management and fully automated trade execution. It continuously scans the Gold market, identifies high-probability trading opportunities and manages every position completely automatically.

Unlike generic Forex robots, the Reaper EA has been specifically optimized for the volatility and trading behavior of Gold (XAUUSD).


Why Choose FxGoldFire Reaper EA?

The Reaper EA is designed for traders looking for a professional automated trading solution with extensive risk management and flexible configuration options.


Advantages

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD

✔ Intelligent market entry algorithm

✔ Integrated Money Management

✔ Prop Firm Risk Protection

✔ Flexible Trading Sessions

✔ Dynamic Lot Calculation

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Holiday Filter

✔ Beginner and Professional Friendly


Trading Modes

Choose the trading behavior that best matches your personal risk profile.

Conservative

Lower trading frequency with maximum filtering for conservative trading.

Moderate

Balanced trading style suitable for most traders.

Extreme

Higher trading activity for traders seeking increased market opportunities.


Flexible Money Management

The EA offers professional position sizing methods.

Lot Modes

  • Fixed Lots

  • Percentage of Balance

  • Percentage of Free Margin

The automatic lot calculation adjusts every position according to your selected risk level.


Complete Risk Management

One of the strongest features of the Reaper EA is its integrated account protection.

Daily Protection

  • Maximum Daily Loss (Currency)

  • Maximum Daily Drawdown (%)

  • Maximum Losing Trades per Day

  • Daily Reset Time

Account Protection

  • Minimum Equity

  • Maximum Equity

  • Maximum Number of Open Trades

These functions are particularly valuable for traders following strict risk-management rules or using proprietary trading accounts.


Trading Time Management

The Reaper EA allows complete control over when trading is permitted.

Features include:

  • Trading Days Filter (Monday–Friday)

  • Trading Hours

  • Start Trading Time

  • Stop Trading Time

  • Automatic Closing of Open Positions

  • Close Only Profitable Trades

  • Holiday Start Date

  • Holiday End Date

This enables the EA to avoid periods of low liquidity, holidays or unwanted market sessions.


Advanced EA Settings

The Expert Advisor provides a comprehensive range of professional settings.

General Settings

  • Trading Mode

  • Lot Mode

  • Fixed Lot Size

  • Risk Percentage

  • Margin or Balance Calculation

  • Maximum Spread

  • Magic Number

  • Email Account Verification

Risk Protection

  • Daily Loss Protection

  • Daily Drawdown Protection

  • Maximum Losing Trades

  • Minimum Equity

  • Maximum Equity

  • Maximum Open Positions

Trading Filters

  • Trading Days

  • Trading Hours

  • Holiday Filter

  • Automatic Position Closing

Every parameter can be customized individually to match your personal trading style.


Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Broker: Low Spread ECN Broker

Execution: Fast Execution

Account Type: Hedging Account

VPS: Strongly Recommended


Settings

Trade Frequency:

  • Conservative: Fewer trades with a stronger focus on safety and account stability.
  • Moderate: A balance between conservative and extreme.
  • Extreme: Increased trading frequency with higher profit potential and higher risk. Weekly profit withdrawals are recommended.

Lots Mode:

  • Fix Lots: each trade starts with the same lot size
    Percent of Balance:     the lot size depends on the available capital in the account

Mode Percentage (0.01-10.0): When set to X percent, the following is determined: If the trade should go into the stop loss, a maximum of X percent of the current free capital may be risked. The EA then calculates the lot size from this. Since the difference between the current price and the StopLoss is always different and the free amount always changes, the lot is never the same size.
Calc. Lots with Margin or Balance: If set to X per cent, the following is defined: Calculation of the lot size based on the capital or the free margin
Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.
EA Magic Number: Freely selectable identifier. The EA uses a range of 15 starting from this magic number. Important when multiple EAs are running on the same account.

Prop Firm Trading Settings

→ Daily Protection
Max Daily Loss Currency: Maximum allowed daily loss in account currency.
Max Daily Drawdown (%): Maximum daily drawdown percentage.
Max Losing Trades per Day: Maximum number of losing trades allowed per day.
Daily Reset Hour: Server time when daily statistics are reset (0 = broker reset).

→ Account Protection
Min Equity: Minimum account equity.
Max Equity: Maximum account equity.
Max Open Trades: Maximum number of simultaneously open trades.

Trading Days & Hours

Define on which days and at what times the EA may open trades.
Trading Days: Allowed trading days ("12345"), where 1 = Monday, 2 = Tuesday, ..., 5 = Friday.
Start Trading: Broker time from which new trades may be opened.
Stop Trading: Broker time until which new trades may be opened.

Close Trades at Non-Trading Time:

  • Close All Trades: All trades are closed when trading hours end, regardless of profit or loss.
  • Close Only Profitable Trades: Only profitable positions are closed, while losing trades remain managed by the EA.

Holiday Date Start & Holiday Date Stop: Trading is disabled during the specified period regardless of trading hour settings.
Close Trades: Uses the same logic described above.


Frequently Asked Questions

Which markets are supported?

The Reaper EA has been optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

Can I select different trading styles?

Yes. Choose between:

  • Conservative

  • Moderate

  • Extreme

Does the EA automatically calculate lot sizes?

Yes. You can choose between:

  • Fixed Lots

  • Percentage of Balance

  • Percentage of Free Margin

Can I define my own trading hours?

Yes. Trading days, trading hours and holidays are fully configurable.

Is the EA suitable for Prop Firm trading?

The integrated Daily Protection and Account Protection functions help traders comply with strict risk-management requirements. Compliance with the rules of a specific Prop Firm remains the trader's responsibility.

Can I limit daily losses?

Yes. The EA includes:

  • Daily Loss Limit

  • Daily Drawdown Limit

  • Maximum Losing Trades

  • Equity Protection


Support

Website:   www.fxgoldfire.com

Documentation, updates and customer support are available on our website.


Keywords: Gold EA, Reaper EA, XAUUSD Expert Advisor, Gold Trading Robot, MT4 EA, Automated Gold Trading, Gold Robot, Forex Robot, Gold Algorithm, Gold Trading Software.
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5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Trend Pullback System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
TPS (Trend Pullback System) is an expert advisor built around a single concept: wait for a defined trend, wait for price to pull back into the value zone within that trend, and enter only when the original move resumes. It applies the principle of buying weakness within an uptrend and selling strength within a downtrend. It does not average down, does not build grids, and does not increase lot size after a loss. This Expert Advisor is NOT for you if: You are looking for a system with no losing
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
4.7 (10)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
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FxGoldFire Scalper EA
Christoph Boeing
Experts
Professional Gold Scalper for XAUUSD The FxGoldFire Scalper EA has been specifically developed for automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 4. The Expert Advisor continuously analyzes market conditions using proven technical indicators and automatically opens trades according to current market opportunities. Special attention has been given to controlled risk management and flexible trading parameters. The EA is suitable for both private trading accounts and prop firm accounts and includes
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