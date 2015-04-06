FxGoldFire Reaper EA | Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MT4 | Automated Gold Trading Robot

Professional Gold EA for Automated XAUUSD Trading

The FxGoldFire Reaper EA is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor developed exclusively for automated Gold trading on MetaTrader 4 in H1 timeframe.

The EA combines intelligent market analysis with dynamic risk management and fully automated trade execution. It continuously scans the Gold market, identifies high-probability trading opportunities and manages every position completely automatically.

Unlike generic Forex robots, the Reaper EA has been specifically optimized for the volatility and trading behavior of Gold (XAUUSD).





Why Choose FxGoldFire Reaper EA?

The Reaper EA is designed for traders looking for a professional automated trading solution with extensive risk management and flexible configuration options.





Advantages

✔ Fully automated trading

✔ Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD

✔ Intelligent market entry algorithm

✔ Integrated Money Management

✔ Prop Firm Risk Protection

✔ Flexible Trading Sessions

✔ Dynamic Lot Calculation

✔ Spread Filter

✔ Holiday Filter

✔ Beginner and Professional Friendly





Trading Modes

Choose the trading behavior that best matches your personal risk profile.

Conservative

Lower trading frequency with maximum filtering for conservative trading.

Moderate

Balanced trading style suitable for most traders.

Extreme

Higher trading activity for traders seeking increased market opportunities.





Flexible Money Management

The EA offers professional position sizing methods.

Lot Modes

Fixed Lots

Percentage of Balance

Percentage of Free Margin

The automatic lot calculation adjusts every position according to your selected risk level.





Complete Risk Management

One of the strongest features of the Reaper EA is its integrated account protection.

Daily Protection

Maximum Daily Loss (Currency)

Maximum Daily Drawdown (%)

Maximum Losing Trades per Day

Daily Reset Time

Account Protection

Minimum Equity

Maximum Equity

Maximum Number of Open Trades

These functions are particularly valuable for traders following strict risk-management rules or using proprietary trading accounts.





Trading Time Management

The Reaper EA allows complete control over when trading is permitted.

Features include:

Trading Days Filter (Monday–Friday)

Trading Hours

Start Trading Time

Stop Trading Time

Automatic Closing of Open Positions

Close Only Profitable Trades

Holiday Start Date

Holiday End Date

This enables the EA to avoid periods of low liquidity, holidays or unwanted market sessions.





Advanced EA Settings

The Expert Advisor provides a comprehensive range of professional settings.

General Settings

Trading Mode

Lot Mode

Fixed Lot Size

Risk Percentage

Margin or Balance Calculation

Maximum Spread

Magic Number

Email Account Verification

Risk Protection

Daily Loss Protection

Daily Drawdown Protection

Maximum Losing Trades

Minimum Equity

Maximum Equity

Maximum Open Positions

Trading Filters

Trading Days

Trading Hours

Holiday Filter

Automatic Position Closing

Every parameter can be customized individually to match your personal trading style.





Recommended Trading Conditions

Symbol: XAUUSD

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Broker: Low Spread ECN Broker

Execution: Fast Execution

Account Type: Hedging Account

VPS: Strongly Recommended





Settings Trade Frequency: Conservative: Fewer trades with a stronger focus on safety and account stability.

Fewer trades with a stronger focus on safety and account stability. Moderate: A balance between conservative and extreme.

A balance between conservative and extreme. Extreme: Increased trading frequency with higher profit potential and higher risk. Weekly profit withdrawals are recommended. Lots Mode: Fix Lots: each trade starts with the same lot size

Percent of Balance: the lot size depends on the available capital in the account Mode Percentage (0.01-10.0): When set to X percent, the following is determined: If the trade should go into the stop loss, a maximum of X percent of the current free capital may be risked. The EA then calculates the lot size from this. Since the difference between the current price and the StopLoss is always different and the free amount always changes, the lot is never the same size.

Calc. Lots with Margin or Balance: If set to X per cent, the following is defined: Calculation of the lot size based on the capital or the free margin

Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.

EA Magic Number: Freely selectable identifier. The EA uses a range of 15 starting from this magic number. Important when multiple EAs are running on the same account. Prop Firm Trading Settings → Daily Protection

Max Daily Loss Currency: Maximum allowed daily loss in account currency.

Max Daily Drawdown (%): Maximum daily drawdown percentage.

Max Losing Trades per Day: Maximum number of losing trades allowed per day.

Daily Reset Hour: Server time when daily statistics are reset (0 = broker reset). → Account Protection

Min Equity: Minimum account equity.

Max Equity: Maximum account equity.

Max Open Trades: Maximum number of simultaneously open trades. Trading Days & Hours Define on which days and at what times the EA may open trades.

Trading Days: Allowed trading days ("12345"), where 1 = Monday, 2 = Tuesday, ..., 5 = Friday.

Start Trading: Broker time from which new trades may be opened.

Stop Trading: Broker time until which new trades may be opened. Close Trades at Non-Trading Time: Close All Trades: All trades are closed when trading hours end, regardless of profit or loss.

All trades are closed when trading hours end, regardless of profit or loss. Close Only Profitable Trades: Only profitable positions are closed, while losing trades remain managed by the EA. Holiday Date Start & Holiday Date Stop: Trading is disabled during the specified period regardless of trading hour settings.

Close Trades: Uses the same logic described above.





Frequently Asked Questions

Which markets are supported?

The Reaper EA has been optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

Can I select different trading styles?

Yes. Choose between:

Conservative

Moderate

Extreme

Does the EA automatically calculate lot sizes?

Yes. You can choose between:

Fixed Lots

Percentage of Balance

Percentage of Free Margin

Can I define my own trading hours?

Yes. Trading days, trading hours and holidays are fully configurable.

Is the EA suitable for Prop Firm trading?

The integrated Daily Protection and Account Protection functions help traders comply with strict risk-management requirements. Compliance with the rules of a specific Prop Firm remains the trader's responsibility.

Can I limit daily losses?

Yes. The EA includes:

Daily Loss Limit

Daily Drawdown Limit

Maximum Losing Trades

Equity Protection





Support

Website: www.fxgoldfire.com

Documentation, updates and customer support are available on our website.





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