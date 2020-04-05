Multi-strategy quantitative portfolio for US Tech / Nasdaq 100 (M15). 10 diversified strategies with strict drawdown control.

Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD.

US Tech Portfolio M15 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the US Tech 100 index CFD (NDX / US100 / USTEC / NAS100) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines 10 uncorrelated strategies into a single file. Developed using genetic algorithms and quantitative analysis, it focuses on achieving steady equity growth through strategy diversification.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Diversification : Operates 10 independent strategies simultaneously to balance drawdowns across different market regimes.

: Operates 10 independent strategies simultaneously to balance drawdowns across different market regimes. Strict Intraday Close (EOD) : All positions are closed before the end of the trading session to avoid overnight swaps and weekend market gaps.

: All positions are closed before the end of the trading session to avoid overnight swaps and weekend market gaps. Risk Protection : Every trade utilizes a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit upon entry.

: Every trade utilizes a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit upon entry. No Risky Money Management : Does not use Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging methods.

: Does not use Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging methods. Self-Contained Executable : All indicator calculations are computed internally within the EA code. No external files or indicators required.

: All indicator calculations are computed internally within the EA code. No external files or indicators required. Periodic Updates: The portfolio parameters will be reviewed and updated every 3 months or as market conditions change.

Strategy Logic

The EA dynamically monitors market structure and volatility using inlined calculations for Keltner Channels, Linear Regression, QQE, and Trend indicators. Each strategy targets a specific market condition (trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion) during peak session hours.

Requirements and Recommendations

Asset : US Tech 100 CFD (NDX, US100, USTEC, NAS100)

: US Tech 100 CFD (NDX, US100, USTEC, NAS100) Timeframe : M15

: M15 Minimum Deposit : $1,000 USD

: $1,000 USD Broker : ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution

: ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution Account Type: Hedging account

Main Parameters

preferredFillingType : Order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or Return).

: Order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or Return). UseMoneyManagement : Enable or disable dynamic position sizing.

: Enable or disable dynamic position sizing. mmRiskPercent : Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).

: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%). mmLotsIfNoMM : Fixed lot size when money management is disabled.

: Fixed lot size when money management is disabled. ExitAtEndOfDay : Enable or disable daily position closure.

: Enable or disable daily position closure. EODExitTime: Daily session close time (default: 23:00).

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