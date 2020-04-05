US Tech Portfolio M15

Multi-strategy quantitative portfolio for US Tech / Nasdaq 100 (M15). 10 diversified strategies with strict drawdown control.

Special Launch Offer: $199 USD for the first 10 buyers. Regular price: $399 USD.

US Tech Portfolio M15 is a self-contained, multi-strategy portfolio designed for the US Tech 100 index CFD (NDX / US100 / USTEC / NAS100) on the 15-minute (M15) timeframe.

This Expert Advisor combines 10 uncorrelated strategies into a single file. Developed using genetic algorithms and quantitative analysis, it focuses on achieving steady equity growth through strategy diversification.

Key Features

  • Multi-Strategy Diversification: Operates 10 independent strategies simultaneously to balance drawdowns across different market regimes.
  • Strict Intraday Close (EOD): All positions are closed before the end of the trading session to avoid overnight swaps and weekend market gaps.
  • Risk Protection: Every trade utilizes a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit upon entry.
  • No Risky Money Management: Does not use Grid, Martingale, Arbitrage, or Cost-Averaging methods.
  • Self-Contained Executable: All indicator calculations are computed internally within the EA code. No external files or indicators required.
  • Periodic Updates: The portfolio parameters will be reviewed and updated every 3 months or as market conditions change.

Strategy Logic

The EA dynamically monitors market structure and volatility using inlined calculations for Keltner Channels, Linear Regression, QQE, and Trend indicators. Each strategy targets a specific market condition (trend-following, breakout, and mean-reversion) during peak session hours.

Requirements and Recommendations

  • Asset: US Tech 100 CFD (NDX, US100, USTEC, NAS100)
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Minimum Deposit: $1,000 USD
  • Broker: ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution
  • Account Type: Hedging account

Main Parameters

  • preferredFillingType: Order filling mode (FOK, IOC, or Return).
  • UseMoneyManagement: Enable or disable dynamic position sizing.
  • mmRiskPercent: Risk percentage per trade (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  • mmLotsIfNoMM: Fixed lot size when money management is disabled.
  • ExitAtEndOfDay: Enable or disable daily position closure.
  • EODExitTime: Daily session close time (default: 23:00).

Please visit my author profile on MQL5 to explore additional Expert Advisors and trading tools.

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Эксперты
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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