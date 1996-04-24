MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation

  • 指标
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 产品
  • 版本: 1.3
  • 更新: 13 七月 2026
  • 激活: 10


MA Yoshi Pro

Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5

A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups

Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into one structured decision process.

What MA Yoshi Pro Does

MA Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines moving average trend context, candle momentum, RSI direction, market quality and price action into a clear chart and dashboard workflow. The indicator does not open or manage trades. Its purpose is to help traders evaluate conditions more consistently before deciding whether a setup fits their own method and risk plan.

Key Features at a Glance

·   Configurable four-moving-average framework for trend structure and deep-pullback awareness

·   Visual Trend Fill linking short-term movement with the long-term trend reference

·   Engulfing and Three Line Strike-style momentum checks, with optional Pin Bar labels

·   RSI confirmation based on both direction and recent momentum

·   Market Quality filtering for tight, choppy or overextended conditions

·   BOS, CHoCH, liquidity levels, sweep markers and reaction-zone context

·   Dashboard, seven-timeframe candle-pattern view and configurable closed-candle alerts

·   Optional session display, setup filtering and danger-time controls

How the Analysis Works

The analysis begins with trend structure rather than a single crossover. Price position, moving average order, slope and the relationship between short-term movement and the longer-term trend are considered together. A separate deep-pullback guard helps identify cases where the trend structure may have weakened, even when some faster averages still appear aligned.

Momentum is then evaluated through candle behavior. Engulfing and Three Line Strike-style conditions can contribute to the main setup, while Pin Bar labels provide additional visual information. These markers are not standalone trade instructions. Their value comes from being read inside the wider trend and market context.

RSI adds another confirmation layer. It is used to check whether momentum is positioned on the appropriate side of the 50 level and whether it is moving with enough direction. The Market Quality filter then reviews whether the moving averages are compressed, repeatedly crossing, or already extended. This matters because a technically correct trend signal may still appear in a poor trading environment.

Price Action Context completes the picture with market-structure breaks, BOS and CHoCH labels, liquidity levels, sweep markers and reaction zones. When enabled as a filter, this layer requires the price action direction to agree with the broader setup. Optional session and danger-time tools can also help traders avoid treating every hour of the trading day as equally suitable.

Reading BUY PASS and SELL PASS

BUY PASS and SELL PASS are produced only when the required confirmation layers agree. The decision is evaluated after the candle closes, which gives the trader a stable point for reviewing the setup. A star, a colored Engulfing candle or a Pin label by itself is not a complete BUY or SELL signal.

Alerts are therefore best treated as prompts to inspect the chart, not as commands to enter immediately. Before taking any action, the trader should still consider location, available room to the next relevant level, stop placement, position size and the risk-to-reward structure of the planned trade.

A Practical Workflow

1.  Check the active session and any danger-time warning.

2.  Read the moving average trend context and Market Quality status.

3.  Review Momentum and RSI confirmation.

4.  Compare the setup with market structure, liquidity and nearby reaction zones.

5.  Act only when the completed setup fits your own entry rules and risk plan.

Who It Is For

MA Yoshi Pro is suited to manual trend, pullback and continuation traders who want a more organized way to assess moving average setups. It can also help traders who prefer a dashboard overview while keeping the final decision under their own control.

It is not intended for users seeking an automated Expert Advisor, blind signal copying, automatic Stop Loss or Take Profit placement, or identical results across every symbol and timeframe. Settings and behavior should always be tested on the instruments and trading sessions you actually use.

Explore More Strategy Tools

To explore other strategy-focused indicators and trading tools, visit the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Disclaimer. Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged markets involves significant risk. MA Yoshi Pro is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee results. Test the indicator in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account, use appropriate position sizing, and make every trading decision according to your own plan.
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“可调分形” - 是分形指标的高级版本，非常有用的交易工具！ .......................................................................................... - 众所周知，标准分形 MT5 指标根本没有设置 - 这对交易者来说非常不方便。 - 可调分形解决了这个问题 - 它具有所有必要的设置： - 指标的可调周期（建议值 - 高于 7）。 - 价格高点/低点的距离可调。 - 可调分形箭头设计。 - 指标内置移动和 PC 警报。 点击这里查看高质量的交易机器人和指标！ 这是仅在此 MQL5 网站上提供的原创产品。 ....................................................
Candle Pattern Finder MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.2 (5)
指标
This indicator searches for candlestick patterns. Its operation principle is based on Candlestick Charting Explained: Timeless Techniques for Trading Stocks and Futures by Gregory L. Morris. If a pattern is detected, the indicator displays a message at a bar closure. If you trade using the MetaTrader 4 terminal, then you can download the full analogue of the " Candle Pattern Finder for MT4 " indicator It recognizes the following patterns: Bullish/Bearish (possible settings in brackets) : Hammer
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
指标
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
指标
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
指标
Magic Finger 能帮助你清晰的发现趋势及交易机会。此系统根据经典策略加上个人交易经验制作。您也可以根据此指标加上您的交易风格去编写EA。 手指指向为开仓信号，变色线为趋势确认。如果您是日内交易者，可以选择在交易活跃的时间段内交易，参考变色线作为下单方向依据，手指信号作为过滤器。 如果你是趋势交易者，可以选择在H1以上的周期，在关键价格区域等待手指信号的出现，并入市交易，然后以变色线作为趋势的确认。 止损可以止损圆点作为依据。 RS为重要的多空分水岭 输入参数如下： RISK 5 MONEY RISK 2.0 AlertOption ********************************* Local Alert true TimesOfAlerts 2 E-Mail Alert false App PUSH Notification  false  Display_Option    *********************************  Barclor_Display  true  RS_Display   true
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
指标
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
指标
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Universal Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
指标
The Universal Trend indicator was created to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives fairly accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trending and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other tools for more reliable signals and making a
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Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
指标
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
指标
介绍     Quantum Breakout PRO   ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您交易突破区域的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子突破 PRO     旨在通过其创新和动态的突破区域策略将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 量子突破指标将为您提供带有 5 个利润目标区域的突破区域的信号箭头，以及基于突破框的止损建议。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 重要的！购买后请私信我领取安装手册。 建议： 时间范围：M15 货币对：GBPJPY、EURJPY、USDJPY、NZDUSD、XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪商时间：GMT +3 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 规格： 不重漆！ 最多 5 个建议利润目标区域 建议止损水平 可定制的盒子。您可以设置自己的 Box Time Start 和 Box Time End。 接触 如果您有任何疑问或需要帮助，请通过私人消息与我联系。
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。   该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep
Khayotkhon Akhmedova
指标
Turtle Soup Liquidity Sweep is a smart liquidity analysis tool designed to identify Buy-Side Liquidity (BSL), Sell-Side Liquidity (SSL), liquidity sweeps, and potential reversal setups. The indicator detects important swing highs and lows, combines nearby liquidity levels, and waits for price rejection and confirmation after a liquidity grab. It also supports Order Block (OB), Fair Value Gap (FVG), and Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confluence to help filter potential setups. Entry signals, Stop
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
指标
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
指标
Berma 波段 (BBs) 指标对于寻求识别和利用市场趋势的交易者来说是一种有价值的工具。通过分析价格与 BBs 之间的关系，交易者可以辨别市场是处于趋势阶段还是区间波动阶段。 访问[ Berma Home Blog ] 了解更多信息。 Berma 带由三条不同的线组成：上 Berma 带、中 Berma 带和下 Berma 带。这些线围绕价格绘制，直观地表示价格相对于整体趋势的变动。这些带之间的距离可以洞察波动性和潜在的趋势逆转。 当 Berma Bands 线相互分离时，通常表明市场正在进入横盘或区间波动时期。这表明缺乏明确的方向性。交易者可能会发现在这些时期内很难识别趋势，因此可能需要等待更清晰的趋势出现。 当 Berma Bands 线汇聚成一条线时，通常表示趋势环境强劲。这种汇聚表明存在明显的方向性偏差，因为价格波动性足以随趋势而变化。交易者可能会发现在这些时期更容易识别潜在的入场点和出场点，因为趋势的势头可以提供有利的交易机会。然而，重要的是要注意整体趋势中的潜在回调或修正。 Berma 带根据价格蜡烛图与上带和下带的相互作用提供明确的买入和卖出信号。当价格蜡烛图首
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Rejection Zones Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
5 (2)
指标
Yoshi Pro Rejection Zones: A Smarter Way to Read Support, Resistance and Price Rejection on MetaTrader 5 In trading, one of the most important skills is knowing where the market is likely to react. Whether a trader focuses on forex, gold, indices, crypto, or CFDs, price often responds around meaningful support and resistance areas. These areas can become turning points, breakout zones, retest levels, or simply locations where traders should pay closer attention. The challenge is that most charts
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Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
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Liquidity Delta Profiler Yoshi Read liquidity-zone interaction with a four-part relative delta view on MetaTrader 5 Many indicators draw a line and leave the trader to decide what the next touch means. In live trading, the difficult part is not locating every swing. It is judging how price behaves after it reaches an area where liquidity may be resting. A brief test, a decisive sweep and a failed breakout can look similar at first, yet they call for different decisions. Liquidity Delta Profiler
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Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Order Blocks and Breaker Blocks A structured MT5 framework for tracking Order Block zones and their transition into Breaker Blocks Key Features • Bullish and bearish Order Block visualization • Order Block to Breaker Block transition tracking • Adjustable Swing Lookback • Independent recent bullish and bearish zone controls • Full-candle or candle-body zone construction • Configurable zone colors and opacity • Optional Historical Polarity Stars with separate colors • Maximum Calculation Ba
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Yoshi Adaptive RSI
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Adaptive RSI Adaptive Confirmed Momentum for MetaTrader 5 Momentum tools are useful only when their signals are read in context. A standard RSI can react quickly to small price changes while the current candle is still forming. That may tempt traders to act before the move is confirmed. The real challenge is not simply finding an overbought or oversold reading, but understanding whether momentum is holding, weakening, or leaving an extreme area at a meaningful point on the chart. Yoshi Ada
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Pinbar Confirm Pro for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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Pinbar Yoshi Pro – Clean Multi-Timeframe Pin Bar Detection for MetaTrader 5 Pinbar Yoshi Pro is a clean and practical MT5 indicator designed for traders who use price action, candlestick rejection, support and resistance, market structure and multi-timeframe analysis in their daily trading routine. The purpose of this tool is simple: to help traders detect bullish and bearish Pin Bar candles more clearly, more consistently and with less manual chart scanning. In real trading, a Pin Bar is not
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Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
5 (1)
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Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 Holy Grail Inspired Trend-Pullback Indicator Ichiyoshi Trend Pullback Framework for MT5 — Version 2.3 is a professional trend-pullback indicator created for traders who want to read the market with structure, discipline and context. The framework is inspired by the practical logic of the well-known Holy Grail trend-pullback approach, widely associated with Linda Raschke’s professional trading philosophy. The idea is simple, but powerful: i
ORBYoshi Opening Range Breakout
Le Quang Thanh
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ORBYoshi V1.26 – Professional Opening Range Breakout Framework for MetaTrader 5 The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most respected intraday trading concepts in modern market history. Popularized through the research and trading work of renowned traders such as Toby Crabel , Larry Williams , and Mark Fisher , the ORB methodology focuses on identifying directional opportunities that emerge after the market establishes its initial opening range. ORBYoshi was developed to bring this timel
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Price Action Structure Yoshi for MetaTrader 5 Introduction Price Action Structure Yoshi is a professional Price Action and Market Structure Indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. This MT5 Indicator helps traders visualize market structure, liquidity areas, order blocks, liquidity sweeps, and trendline relationships directly on the chart in a clear and organized manner. Inspired by widely recognized Price Action Analysis and Market Structure concepts, the indicator focuses on helping traders unders
UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 – Professional ATR Trailing Stop Trend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 UT Bot Yoshi Trend ATR MT5 is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders read market direction, follow volatility-based trailing stop behavior, and organize Buy/Sell trading ideas with a clean visual structure. The indicator is built around a practical and well-known trading concept: ATR trailing stop logic . Instead of trying to predict the market or identify per
LTYoshi Pro Trend Signals
Le Quang Thanh
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ATR-based trend signals, structured trade planning and higher-timeframe price-action context in one MetaTrader 5 indicator. LTYoshi_Pro is a decision-support indicator built around an ATR trailing-stop engine. It is designed to help traders organize trend signals, risk levels and market context without mixing every chart element into a single automatic decision. The indicator separates its work into independent layers. The core engine produces raw Buy/Sell events when the selected price source
Smc Ict Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
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SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Order Blocks and Fair Value Gaps for MetaTrader 5 SMC ICT Yoshi v2.19 is a multi-layer Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT-style market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings market structure, liquidity references, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, premium and discount zones, higher-timeframe context and session timing into one clear analytical workflow. The product is designed for traders who want more than isolated BOS, CHoCH or
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner for MT5
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
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Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
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Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
指标
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
指标
A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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