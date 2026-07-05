MA Yoshi Pro Trend Confirmation


MA Yoshi Pro

Moving Average Trend, Momentum and Price Action Confirmation for MetaTrader 5

A Clearer Way to Evaluate Trend Setups

Many traders do not struggle because they lack indicators. The harder problem is deciding which information deserves attention, which signal should be ignored, and when it is better to wait. A moving average crossover may appear during a choppy phase. A strong candle may form in the wrong location. MA Yoshi Pro was created to bring these separate observations into one structured decision process.

What MA Yoshi Pro Does

MA Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines moving average trend context, candle momentum, RSI direction, market quality and price action into a clear chart and dashboard workflow. The indicator does not open or manage trades. Its purpose is to help traders evaluate conditions more consistently before deciding whether a setup fits their own method and risk plan.

Key Features at a Glance

·   Configurable four-moving-average framework for trend structure and deep-pullback awareness

·   Visual Trend Fill linking short-term movement with the long-term trend reference

·   Engulfing and Three Line Strike-style momentum checks, with optional Pin Bar labels

·   RSI confirmation based on both direction and recent momentum

·   Market Quality filtering for tight, choppy or overextended conditions

·   BOS, CHoCH, liquidity levels, sweep markers and reaction-zone context

·   Dashboard, seven-timeframe candle-pattern view and configurable closed-candle alerts

·   Optional session display, setup filtering and danger-time controls

How the Analysis Works

The analysis begins with trend structure rather than a single crossover. Price position, moving average order, slope and the relationship between short-term movement and the longer-term trend are considered together. A separate deep-pullback guard helps identify cases where the trend structure may have weakened, even when some faster averages still appear aligned.

Momentum is then evaluated through candle behavior. Engulfing and Three Line Strike-style conditions can contribute to the main setup, while Pin Bar labels provide additional visual information. These markers are not standalone trade instructions. Their value comes from being read inside the wider trend and market context.

RSI adds another confirmation layer. It is used to check whether momentum is positioned on the appropriate side of the 50 level and whether it is moving with enough direction. The Market Quality filter then reviews whether the moving averages are compressed, repeatedly crossing, or already extended. This matters because a technically correct trend signal may still appear in a poor trading environment.

Price Action Context completes the picture with market-structure breaks, BOS and CHoCH labels, liquidity levels, sweep markers and reaction zones. When enabled as a filter, this layer requires the price action direction to agree with the broader setup. Optional session and danger-time tools can also help traders avoid treating every hour of the trading day as equally suitable.

Reading BUY PASS and SELL PASS

BUY PASS and SELL PASS are produced only when the required confirmation layers agree. The decision is evaluated after the candle closes, which gives the trader a stable point for reviewing the setup. A star, a colored Engulfing candle or a Pin label by itself is not a complete BUY or SELL signal.

Alerts are therefore best treated as prompts to inspect the chart, not as commands to enter immediately. Before taking any action, the trader should still consider location, available room to the next relevant level, stop placement, position size and the risk-to-reward structure of the planned trade.

A Practical Workflow

1.  Check the active session and any danger-time warning.

2.  Read the moving average trend context and Market Quality status.

3.  Review Momentum and RSI confirmation.

4.  Compare the setup with market structure, liquidity and nearby reaction zones.

5.  Act only when the completed setup fits your own entry rules and risk plan.

Who It Is For

MA Yoshi Pro is suited to manual trend, pullback and continuation traders who want a more organized way to assess moving average setups. It can also help traders who prefer a dashboard overview while keeping the final decision under their own control.

It is not intended for users seeking an automated Expert Advisor, blind signal copying, automatic Stop Loss or Take Profit placement, or identical results across every symbol and timeframe. Settings and behavior should always be tested on the instruments and trading sessions you actually use.

Explore More Strategy Tools

To explore other strategy-focused indicators and trading tools, visit the Ichiyoshi MQL5 Seller page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ichiyoshi/seller

Risk Disclaimer. Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged markets involves significant risk. MA Yoshi Pro is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee results. Test the indicator in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account, use appropriate position sizing, and make every trading decision according to your own plan.
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
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Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
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4.53 (15)
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5 (1)
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Le Quang Thanh
Индикаторы
Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 for MT5 Market Structure, Trend Context and Structured Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 Trade With Context, Not Isolated Signals A trading signal is easy to notice. The harder part is deciding whether that signal makes sense within the current market structure, price location and higher-timeframe direction. Many traders can identify a Buy or Sell arrow, yet still hesitate because the surrounding context is unclear. Yoshi SMC Trend Planner Y02 was designed to bring tho
Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and closed-bar Pin Bar recognition in one clean chart workspace. A compact multi-timeframe panel reviews the latest closed candle on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1, helping traders check candle-pattern context without repeatedly switching charts. Yoshi MTF Candlestick Patterns is a visual Price Action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings Three-Line Strike, Mome
Trend Yoshi
Le Quang Thanh
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Volatility-Adaptive Trend Signals and Visual Trade Planning for MetaTrader 5 TrendYoshi is a manual decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines ATR-based trend states, clear Buy/Sell transitions, session context, alerts and structured visual trade plans. A Clearer Way to Move from Trend Signal to Trade Plan A direction change alone is rarely enough. Traders still need to know where the trend reference sits, how much room exists between entry and invalidation, whether the setup appe
Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE
Le Quang Thanh
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Trading a pullback often looks simple after the move is complete. In real time, however, traders must decide which swing matters, where the retracement should be measured from, and whether price is returning to a meaningful area or merely moving through noise. Manual Fibonacci drawing can become inconsistent, especially when the market extends to a new high or low. Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE was created to bring more structure to that process. Product Overview Yoshi ICT Fibonacci OTE is a manual de
ICT Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Market Structure, Liquidity and Price Action Analysis for MetaTrader 5 A chart can contain plenty of information and still leave a trader without a clear decision. A BOS label may appear, liquidity may be nearby, and an order block may remain active, yet the real challenge is understanding how those elements relate to one another. ICT Yoshi Pro organizes that process into a cleaner, more disciplined MetaTrader 5 workflow. What ICT Yoshi Pro Does ICT Yoshi Pro is a manual decision-support indicat
Yoshi ICT Framework
Le Quang Thanh
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Structured ICT Market Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Reading a chart is rarely difficult because price lacks information. The real challenge is deciding which information matters now. A Break of Structure can support continuation, but the same event may mean something different near liquidity, inside an imbalance, or during an active session. Yoshi ICT Framework Y1.01 brings these elements into one organized MetaTrader 5 workspace, helping discretionary traders evaluate structure, location, timing, a
SMC Yoshi Pro
Le Quang Thanh
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Reading market structure is rarely difficult because of the terminology. The real challenge is applying the same rules every time: deciding which swing matters, whether price has genuinely broken it, and what to do after a Break of Structure or Change of Character appears. Without a consistent process, charts become crowded and traders can react to isolated labels instead of evaluating the full setup. SMC Yoshi Pro is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 built for manual traders who wan
Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator
Le Quang Thanh
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Yoshi Opening Range Breakout Navigator Structured ORB Analysis for MetaTrader 5 Trading the Open Is Simple in Theory—Not in Practice The Opening Range gives intraday traders a clear starting point: define the early-session high and low, then observe how price behaves around those boundaries. The concept is straightforward. The execution is not. In live trading, ranges are often drawn inconsistently, an intrabar spike can be mistaken for a confirmed breakout, and traders may chase price before th
Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud
Le Quang Thanh
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A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader
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