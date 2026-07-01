Quantora Institutional IFVG

Quantora Institutional IFVG is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that identifies high-probability Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis and intelligent quality filtering.

The indicator automatically detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG), tracks their inversion into IFVGs, and filters weak setups based on gap quality, candle strength, and ATR measurements. Once a valid setup is confirmed, it provides clear Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels, helping traders make faster and more consistent decisions.

Unlike basic FVG indicators, Quantora Institutional IFVG focuses on quality rather than quantity, reducing unnecessary signals while highlighting the strongest reversal opportunities.

Key Features

  • Automatic Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection

  • Intelligent Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) confirmation

  • Advanced quality filters to reduce low-probability setups

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit calculation

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward targets (1R to 6R)

  • Built-in trading dashboard

  • Real-time Buy and Sell alerts

  • Popup, Push Notification, and Email alerts

  • Multiple filtering modes (Off, Loose, Balanced, Strict, and Custom)

  • Clean and lightweight chart visualization

  • Fully customizable settings

Recommended Usage

  • Works on all Forex currency pairs, Crypto, Gold, Indices.

  • Optimized for 2-digit currency pairs, while also performing well across other Forex instruments.

  • Best results are achieved on higher timeframes, especially:

    • H1

    • H4

    • Daily

Suitable For

  • Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders

  • ICT methodology traders

  • Price Action traders

  • Swing traders

  • Intraday traders

Why Choose Quantora Institutional IFVG?

  • Focuses on high-quality IFVG setups instead of generating excessive signals.

  • Combines price action with ATR-based filtering for improved signal quality.

  • Provides complete trade planning with Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels.

  • Easy to use for both discretionary and systematic trading approaches.


Backtesting

For faster backtesting, it is recommended to use the following Strategy Tester settings:

  • Modeling: 1 Minute OHLC (Recommended)
  • This mode provides significantly faster testing while producing reliable results for this indicator.
  • Using Every Tick or Real Ticks will increase testing time considerably and is generally unnecessary unless you specifically require tick-level analysis.

Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: Any supported Forex pair
  • Timeframe: H1, H4, or Daily
  • Modeling: 1 Minute OHLC
  • Visual Mode: Optional

Note: Since Quantora Institutional IFVG generates signals only after a candle closes, 1 Minute OHLC modeling is the recommended option for quick and efficient backtesting.

Important Notice

This indicator is designed to assist technical analysis and trade planning. No indicator can guarantee profitable trades. Always apply proper risk management and test any strategy on a demo account before trading with real funds.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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