Nexus Master

5

Nexus Master — Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System


Nexus Master is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades 8 uncorrelated assets simultaneously on MetaTrader 5. It requires no manual intervention and applies fixed risk management on every trade.


No martingale. No grid. No averaging.


Live signal on a real account:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378980


Assets traded


DAX, USDJPY, Gold, S&P 500, Dow Jones, BTC, ETH, SOL.
The EA applies multiple strategies — Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Donchian Breakout and Momentum — each used on the asset where it was developed. Trading across uncorrelated assets and strategies helps reduce overall portfolio variance.


Setup


Two settings are required at launch:
1. Risk level: Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Very High

2. Account size: Small / Medium / Big
All other parameters are configured automatically, including a daily drawdown limit that scales with the selected risk level. An optional Custom mode gives full manual control over each module.


Backtest results (2020-2026, 98% tick quality)


These are simulation results on historical data. Real trading results will differ due to slippage, spreads and market conditions.
Recommended profile (1% risk, $1,000 starting capital):- Net return over 6 years: +7,498%- Maximum drawdown: 26%- Sharpe Ratio: 1.83- Profit Factor: 1.44
Conservative profile (0.2% risk, $10,000 starting capital):- Maximum drawdown: 6.5%- Recovery Factor: 16.69- Sharpe Ratio: 1.99
The backtest period includes the 2020 market crash, the 2022 bear market and the 2025 volatility period.


Requirements


- MetaTrader 5- Minimum capital: $100 (Small profile)- Recommended capital: $1,000 or more- Attach to a XAUUSD M15 chart- VPS recommended for continuous operation- All traded symbols must be visible in Market Watch


A detailed user guide is available upon request — 

simply contact me after purchase.


Prop firm compatibility


The Very Low risk profile includes a built-in daily drawdown stop. The EA halts trading for the day when the daily loss limit is reached. Verify the specific rules of your prop firm before use.


Risk disclosure


Past performance does not guarantee future results. Backtest results are simulations on historical data. Real results will differ. Trading involves significant risk of capital loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose entirely. This EA is a tool, not financial advice. The author accepts no responsibility for trading losses.


By Valdex Systems — Switzerland.

Отзывы 1
Chun Ho Chiu
426
Chun Ho Chiu 2026.07.28 13:54 
 

Nexus Master is one of the few honest systems that delivers. Dev is really helpful, responsive and welcome for feedback and comments and turning them into real development. I'm excited to see how NM plays out in the long term. For now, everything works great and a straight 5 stars!

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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5 (21)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Supertrend Master — Multi-Timeframe Supertrend Indicator A clean, visual Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5  with a multi-timeframe dashboard. The chart displays a clear Supertrend line with colored  candles and directional arrows on trend changes —  designed to be readable at a glance. A compact HUD shows the current Bull / Bear direction  across 7 timeframes simultaneously: M5 | M15 | M30 | H1 | H4 | D1 | W1 No need to switch charts. See the full market picture  in one view. The HUD c
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Утилиты
TRADE PANEL MASTER — Know Your Risk Before You Click Open your chart. See your panel. Trade with confidence. Before you click Buy or Sell, Trade Panel Master shows you  exactly what you risk, what you gain, and your R:R ratio —  in real time. No mental math. No surprises. FEATURES - Lot sizing with real-time margin display - SL & TP in 3 modes: Points / Money / Price - Au
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Chun Ho Chiu
426
Chun Ho Chiu 2026.07.28 13:54 
 

Nexus Master is one of the few honest systems that delivers. Dev is really helpful, responsive and welcome for feedback and comments and turning them into real development. I'm excited to see how NM plays out in the long term. For now, everything works great and a straight 5 stars!

Arnaud Leytens
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Ответ разработчика Arnaud Leytens 2026.07.28 14:16
Thank you so much for this review, it means a lot. Feedback like yours is exactly what shapes Nexus Master's development. The best is yet to come!
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