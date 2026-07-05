Nexus Master
- 专家
-
Arnaud Leytens
- 版本: 7.3
- 更新: 29 七月 2026
- 激活: 10
Nexus Master — Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System
No martingale. No grid. No averaging.
Live signal on a real account:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378980
Assets traded
The EA applies multiple strategies — Trend Following, Mean Reversion, Donchian Breakout and Momentum — each used on the asset where it was developed. Trading across uncorrelated assets and strategies helps reduce overall portfolio variance.
Setup
Two settings are required at launch:
1. Risk level: Very Low / Low / Medium / High / Very High
2. Account size: Small / Medium / Big
All other parameters are configured automatically, including a daily drawdown limit that scales with the selected risk level. An optional Custom mode gives full manual control over each module.
Backtest results (2020-2026, 98% tick quality)
Recommended profile (1% risk, $1,000 starting capital):- Net return over 6 years: +7,498%- Maximum drawdown: 26%- Sharpe Ratio: 1.83- Profit Factor: 1.44
Conservative profile (0.2% risk, $10,000 starting capital):- Maximum drawdown: 6.5%- Recovery Factor: 16.69- Sharpe Ratio: 1.99
The backtest period includes the 2020 market crash, the 2022 bear market and the 2025 volatility period.
Requirements
A detailed user guide is available upon request —
simply contact me after purchase.
Nexus Master is one of the few honest systems that delivers. Dev is really helpful, responsive and welcome for feedback and comments and turning them into real development. I'm excited to see how NM plays out in the long term. For now, everything works great and a straight 5 stars!