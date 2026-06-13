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👑 Gold Quantum Matrix : Gold Only : TF H4

👑 Smart Grid System Based on SMC H4 and Volatility Mechanics

Gold Quantum Matrix

is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for professional traders (source: 1). It prioritizes high precision, strict risk management, and capital protection .

The EA is built on the core pillars of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) on the H4 timeframe (source: 1). It combines institutional volume tracking with mathematical daily volatility calculations (source: 1). It also features a proprietary 3-tier safety guard against Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) news (source: 1).

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🚀 Professional Features## 1. Institutional SMC H4 Structure Matrix

The EA automatically detects structural trend shifts and Break of Structure (BOS) on the H4 timeframe (source: 1). This ensures you only trade in alignment with true market directions driven by major institutions .





2. Precision Order Block & FVG Layering

This feature eliminates the guesswork in finding reversal points (source: 1). Quantum Matrix Queen calculates precise institutional Order Blocks (OB) (source: 1). It filters for high-probability entries using Fair Value Gaps (FVG) (source: 1). Orders are sent as a Limit Grid inside liquidity zones where big institutions accumulate positions .





3. NFP Smart Guard — 3-Tier Edition

While other bots often suffer heavy losses during high-impact news, this EA activates a top-tier safety mechanism to protect your account during Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) releases .

* Tier 1 (MQL5 Calendar API): Tracks live news events from a highly accurate system.

* Tier 2 (Local CSV Fallback): Pulls data directly from your local folder (nfp_dates.csv) for flawless offline protection.

* Tier 3 (Hardcoded First-Friday Logic): A mathematical backup system that stands by automatically if all external data links fail .

* How it works: The EA automatically deletes pending orders and closes all running positions during news hours (source: 1). This avoids slippage and dangerous market volatility .





4. DD-Aware Lot Scaling

You do not need to worry about market anomalies blowing up your account (source: 1). The EA actively monitors your portfolio (source: 1). When the Drawdown (DD) hits your set limit, the system automatically scales down the lot size in steps (75% ➔ 50% ➔ 25%) to preserve your capital.

***** The EA is ready with its default settings, which include the 25% DD limit turned ON . Disabling this limit will bring higher profits, but it also means taking on more risk. Personally, I prefer to turn it OFF because I trade on the H4 timeframe with Daily trend control , making it hard to get stuck. Plus, during high volatility or NFP days, the EA will simply stop opening new orders .



5. Spread Time Filter

This filter protects your account from low-liquidity conditions and toxic spreads (source: 1). The EA uses a UTC hour blacklist to block trading during high-spread periods, such as market rollovers and session transitions .

6. Interactive HUD Dashboard & Manual Overrides

The EA features a beautiful, borderless on-chart control panel (source: 1). You can view live stats including Balance, Equity, current Drawdown, NFP countdown, and the Average True Range (ATR) (source: 1). It also includes quick buttons for Quick Buy, Close All, and Clear Pending Orders for semi-manual trading .

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⚙️ Recommended Settings





* Timeframe: H4 (optimized specifically for market structure geometry)

* Supported Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold)

* Account Type: Hedging account with low spreads and fast execution (Raw/ECN recommended)

* Minimum Balance:

* Standard Account: $1,000 (for grid safety)

* Cent Account: $100





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📂 Package Contents





1.Gold Quantum Matrix Expert Advisor file (.ex5)

2. Complete user manual and installation guide

3. Access to pre-optimized preset files (.set) for three risk levels: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive





(Note: To activate the Tier 2 NFP safety guard, simply place the provided nfp_dates.csv file into the MQL5\Files\ or Common\Files\ folder of your MT5 terminal .

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#InpNFP_CSV_Path ( nfp_dates.csv ): Database file for monthly NFP release dates (source: 1).## How to Create and Save the File Using Notepad .

1. Copy the Text:

Highlight the text block below and press Ctrl + C (or right-click and select Copy)





# NFP Dates for QMQ EA — UTC time 12:30 (= 08:30 ET)

# Format: YYYY.MM.DD,HH:MM

# Source: BLS / tradingcalendar.com (updated Jun 2026)

# Note: Oct/Nov/Dec 2025 rescheduled due to gov shutdown

# Place this file at: MQL5\Files

fp_dates.csv

#

# ---- 2024 ----

2024.01.05,13:30

2024.02.02,13:30

2024.03.08,13:30

2024.04.05,13:30

2024.05.03,13:30

2024.06.07,12:30

2024.07.05,12:30

2024.08.02,12:30

2024.09.06,12:30

2024.10.04,12:30

2024.11.01,12:30

2024.12.06,13:30

# ---- 2025 ----

2025.01.10,13:30

2025.02.07,13:30

2025.03.07,13:30

2025.04.04,12:30

2025.05.02,12:30

2025.06.06,12:30

2025.07.03,12:30

2025.08.01,12:30

2025.09.05,12:30

# Oct 2025 CANCELLED (gov shutdown)

2025.11.20,13:30

2025.12.16,13:30

# ---- 2026 ----

2026.01.09,13:30

2026.02.11,13:30

2026.03.06,13:30

2026.04.03,12:30

2026.05.08,12:30

2026.06.05,12:30

2026.07.02,12:30

2026.08.07,12:30

2026.09.04,12:30

2026.10.02,12:30

2026.11.06,13:30

2026.12.04,13:30

# ---- 2027 ----

2027.01.08,13:30

2027.02.05,13:30

2027.03.05,13:30

2027.04.02,12:30

2027.05.07,12:30

2027.06.04,12:30

2027.07.02,12:30

2027.08.06,12:30

2027.09.03,12:30

2027.10.01,12:30

2027.11.05,13:30

2027.12.03,13:30





2. Open Notepad:

Press the Windows key, type Notepad, and press Enter .

3. Paste the Text:

Press Ctrl + V inside the Notepad window .

4. Save the File:





* Go to the top menu and select File > Save As...

* In the Save as type: dropdown, change it from Text Documents (.txt)* to All Files (.) (source: 1). This prevents Windows from adding an accidental ".txt" extension

* Name the file exactly as required: nfp_dates.csv

* Crucial: Save the file into the correct MT5 system directory

C:\Users\[Your_Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[Terminal_ID]\MQL5\Files

* Click Save

⚡ Fastest Way to Open the Destination Folder

If you cannot find the path, use this MetaTrader 5 shortcut





1. Open MetaTrader 5

2. Click File in the top-left corner (

3. Click Open Data Folder

4. Double-click the MQL5 folder

5. Double-click the Files folder

6. Save or drop your Notepad file directly into this folder (

🎁 This EA is completely free! If it helps your trading, please take a moment to leave a 5-star rating and review to support free updates! ⭐



Note: The EA requires a .csv format (source: 1). Always make sure you select "All Files" and add .csv at the end of the filename so the system can read the news schedule properly .

🏛️

RISK DISCLAIMER:

Trading financial instruments involves significant risk. While GOLD QUANTUM RIFT is engineered with multi-layered protection modules, market conditions can shift unpredictably. All backtests are simulation-based. Please execute your own rigorous testing on a demo account before risking live capital.

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Thai Description.

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