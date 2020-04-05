AR Gold Force Pro EA Mt5

AR Gold Force Pro EA MT5

AR Gold Force Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for automated gold trading. It uses a structured 9 Strategy Engine, pending order execution, automatic market profile selection, and built-in trade protection to manage different gold market conditions.

The EA is developed for gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, and broker-specific gold symbols with suffixes or prefixes. The recommended timeframe is H1.

Main Concept

Gold can move in different market phases. Sometimes it trends fast, sometimes it moves in a mixed structure, and sometimes it behaves in a slower range. AR Gold Force Pro is designed to work with these different gold conditions through its internal profile engine.

The EA does not use a single fixed entry model. It combines multiple protected strategy modules and selects the suitable trading behavior according to the current market environment.

9 Strategy Engine

AR Gold Force Pro includes 9 internal strategy modules.

These modules are protected inside the EA, but their purpose is to manage different gold trading conditions, including:

1. Trend movement
2. Range movement
3. Fast volatility phases
4. Breakout zones
5. Pending order activation areas
6. Trade protection zones
7. Profit lock conditions
8. Drawdown control conditions
9. Market profile switching

The detailed formulas are not exposed, but the system is organized to work as a complete gold trading engine rather than a single-entry robot.

Trading Method

AR Gold Force Pro mainly works with pending order execution.

The EA analyzes the gold chart, waits for its internal conditions, and places pending orders only when the active profile allows trading. If market conditions become unsuitable, the EA can avoid new orders, manage existing positions, or remove unnecessary pending orders.

After activation, trades are managed using built-in protection logic, including stop protection, profit lock, and trailing management.

Recommended Market

Symbol: Gold symbols such as XAUUSD, GOLD, or broker-specific gold symbols

Timeframe: H1

Platform: MetaTrader 5

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Key Features

1. Gold focused Expert Advisor for MT5
2. 9 internal strategy modules
3. Automatic market profile selection
4. Pending order based execution
5. Built-in spread protection
6. Drawdown protection
7. Daily protection option
8. Profit lock management
9. Trailing protection
10. Pending order protection
11. Friday protection
12. News filter option
13. Clean chart panel
14. Fixed lot and controlled lot options
15. Broker gold symbol support

Inputs and Parameters

Trading Mode

Controls the main operating mode of the EA. The default mode is prepared for normal automated trading.

Lot Mode

Allows the user to select how the EA calculates trade volume.

Fixed Lot

Uses a fixed lot size for every trade. This is the simplest and most stable option for controlled trading.

Smart Lot Boost

Allows selected internal conditions to use controlled lot adjustment. This option should be used carefully and according to account size and risk preference.

Maximum Spread

Prevents new trades when the spread is higher than the selected limit. This helps avoid poor execution during unstable market conditions.

Maximum Drawdown Protection

Stops or limits trading when the account reaches the selected drawdown level.

Daily Drawdown Protection

Adds a daily safety layer for users who want to control daily risk.

Pending Order Protection

Controls pending order behavior, including order management and cleanup when conditions are no longer valid.

Profit Lock

Helps protect floating profit when the market starts moving back against an active trade.

Trailing Protection

Manages active trades after price movement develops in favor of the position.

Friday Protection

Allows the user to control trading behavior near the end of the trading week.

News Filter

Optional protection for high-impact news periods, depending on terminal calendar availability and broker conditions.

Panel Settings

Controls the chart display panel. The panel shows the EA status, spread, drawdown, balance, equity, and current operating state.

How to Use

1. Open your broker’s gold chart.
2. Select the H1 timeframe.
3. Attach AR Gold Force Pro to the chart.
4. Start with default settings.
5. Choose a lot size that matches your account and risk level.
6. Use a stable VPS for continuous operation.

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Use proper money management and choose settings according to your account size, broker conditions, and risk tolerance.

Support

For installation help, settings questions, or product support, please use the MQL5 messaging system.
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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