Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA

Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM)

Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders


Short Description

Turn strong trends into managed campaigns.

Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries.

The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP).

No martingale.
No grid recovery.
No signal generation.
No hidden logic.

You control the trade.
Truvana manages the campaign.



TRUVANA TREND CAMPAIGN MANAGER EA

Built for Traders Who Already Know How to Trade

Most EAs try to find entries.

Truvana does not.

Truvana assumes you already know:

  • How to identify a trend

  • How to choose an entry

  • How to place an initial stop loss

  • How much risk you are willing to take

Once the trade is running, Truvana takes over the difficult part:

Managing an expanding trend campaign while protecting profits and controlling risk.

The EA is specifically designed as a professional campaign management tool rather than an automated signal generator. This aligns with the project philosophy that the trader owns direction and entry while the EA owns execution, basket protection, expansion management, and risk control.


The Problem

Many traders correctly identify trends but struggle with:

  • Adding positions without overexposing the account

  • Managing multiple open trades

  • Calculating basket risk

  • Locking profits as the trend develops

  • Maintaining discipline during strong market moves

A profitable trade often becomes a missed opportunity because basket management becomes too complex.

Truvana was built to solve exactly this problem.


What Truvana Does


Intelligent Campaign Expansion

As the market moves in your favor, Truvana can add new positions based on your predefined expansion trigger.

Every expansion must pass strict validation before execution.


Basket-Level Risk Control

Before any new position is added, Truvana evaluates:

  • Current basket risk

  • Projected basket risk

  • Margin requirements

  • Expansion conditions

If risk exceeds your limit, the trade is not opened. Risk validation is the first expansion gate and is specifically designed to answer whether one more trade keeps basket risk within the user-defined maximum risk.


Profit Locking Technology

Once your basket reaches your profit objective, Truvana activates protection.

The EA calculates a Basket Stop Price (BSP) and applies broker-side protection across the campaign.

This means profits can remain protected even if:

  • MT5 closes

  • VPS fails

  • Internet disconnects

The architecture is built around broker-side basket protection and equity preservation as the highest priority.



No Martingale. No Recovery Grid.

Truvana is intentionally designed around capital preservation.

It does NOT:

  • Double lot sizes after losses

  • Average down losing positions

  • Use martingale logic

  • Use hidden recovery systems

These practices are explicitly prohibited within the project design principles.


Ideal User

Truvana is for:

✅ Trend traders

✅ Swing traders

✅ Position traders

✅ Gold traders (XAUUSD)

✅ Forex traders

✅ Traders who scale into winning positions

✅ Traders who want disciplined profit protection


Not Suitable For

❌ Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals

❌ Traders expecting a fully automated strategy

❌ Martingale users

❌ Grid recovery systems

❌ Traders who do not understand stop losses

❌ Complete beginners


Important Requirements

Before using Truvana, you should:

  • Understand trend trading

  • Understand risk management

  • Understand stop-loss placement

  • Understand broker spread and execution

  • Understand the difference between Points and Pips

  • Understand how your broker quotes instruments

Important

Initial Stop Loss and several internal calculations rely on broker price distances.

Users must understand how their broker's Point system works before configuring the EA.

Incorrect stop-loss configuration may produce unintended results.

Core Benefits

Protect What You Earn

Lock profits before the market takes them back.

Scale Winners, Not Losers

Add exposure only when the market proves you right.

Remove Emotional Decision Making

Follow predefined expansion and protection rules.

Maintain Risk Discipline

Every expansion is validated before execution.

Broker-Side Protection

Critical protection remains active even if your terminal is offline.

Key Features

  • Trend campaign management

  • Basket-level trade management

  • Broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP)

  • Profit locking system

  • Expansion management

  • Basket risk validation

  • Margin validation

  • Multi-position protection

  • Single-click campaign operation

  • Professional trader workflow

  • No martingale

  • No grid recovery

  • No hidden logic


Keywords

  • #Trade Manager

  • #Basket Manager

  • #Trend Trading

  • #Position Management

  • #Profit Lock

  • #Basket Stop Loss

  • #Risk Management

  • #Campaign Trading

  • #Gold Trading

  • #XAUUSD

  • #Forex Management

  • #Scaling In

  • Trade Protection

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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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4.93 (43)
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
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3.6 (5)
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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Trading Panel PRO MT5
Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 - это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, предназначенная для подготовки, исполнения и управления позициями непосредственно с графика, с визуальным контролем риска на каждом этапе. Инструмент объединяет в одном интерфейсе подготовку ордеров, автоматический расчет объема позиции по риску, интерактивные зоны Entry, Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также несколько функций управления сделкой после исполнения. Обновления версии 2.0 Версия 2.0 вводит несколько ул
Seconds Chart MT5
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4.61 (18)
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Seconds Chart - уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Active Lines
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5 (2)
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Внимание :  Демо-версию для ознакомления и тестирования можно скачать здесь .  Демо-версия не позволяет совершать торговые операции и может быть запущена только на одном графике. Active Lines - мощный профессиональный инструмент для работы с линиями на графике. Active Lines предоставляет широкий набор действий для событий, связанных с пересечением ценой линий. Например: оповестить, открыть/модифицировать/закрыть позицию, разместить/удалить отложенные ордера. Active Lines позволяет к одной линии
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