Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA
- Утилиты
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Mohammad Zakirul HaqueProfessional with more than 20 years of experience in human rights work and specialized pediatric care and a dedicated developer of MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs). Focused on algorithmic trading for XAUUSD and Forex.
- Версия: 1.6
- Активации: 5
Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM)
Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders
Short Description
Turn strong trends into managed campaigns.
Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries.
The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP).
No martingale.
No grid recovery.
No signal generation.
No hidden logic.
You control the trade.
Truvana manages the campaign.
TRUVANA TREND CAMPAIGN MANAGER EA
Built for Traders Who Already Know How to Trade
Most EAs try to find entries.
Truvana does not.
Truvana assumes you already know:
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How to identify a trend
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How to choose an entry
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How to place an initial stop loss
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How much risk you are willing to take
Once the trade is running, Truvana takes over the difficult part:
Managing an expanding trend campaign while protecting profits and controlling risk.
The EA is specifically designed as a professional campaign management tool rather than an automated signal generator. This aligns with the project philosophy that the trader owns direction and entry while the EA owns execution, basket protection, expansion management, and risk control.
The Problem
Many traders correctly identify trends but struggle with:
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Adding positions without overexposing the account
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Managing multiple open trades
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Calculating basket risk
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Locking profits as the trend develops
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Maintaining discipline during strong market moves
A profitable trade often becomes a missed opportunity because basket management becomes too complex.
Truvana was built to solve exactly this problem.
What Truvana Does
Intelligent Campaign Expansion
As the market moves in your favor, Truvana can add new positions based on your predefined expansion trigger.
Every expansion must pass strict validation before execution.
Basket-Level Risk Control
Before any new position is added, Truvana evaluates:
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Current basket risk
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Projected basket risk
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Margin requirements
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Expansion conditions
If risk exceeds your limit, the trade is not opened. Risk validation is the first expansion gate and is specifically designed to answer whether one more trade keeps basket risk within the user-defined maximum risk.
Profit Locking Technology
Once your basket reaches your profit objective, Truvana activates protection.
The EA calculates a Basket Stop Price (BSP) and applies broker-side protection across the campaign.
This means profits can remain protected even if:
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MT5 closes
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VPS fails
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Internet disconnects
The architecture is built around broker-side basket protection and equity preservation as the highest priority.
No Martingale. No Recovery Grid.
Truvana is intentionally designed around capital preservation.
It does NOT:
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Double lot sizes after losses
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Average down losing positions
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Use martingale logic
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Use hidden recovery systems
These practices are explicitly prohibited within the project design principles.
Ideal User
Truvana is for:
✅ Trend traders
✅ Swing traders
✅ Position traders
✅ Gold traders (XAUUSD)
✅ Forex traders
✅ Traders who scale into winning positions
✅ Traders who want disciplined profit protection
Not Suitable For
❌ Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals
❌ Traders expecting a fully automated strategy
❌ Martingale users
❌ Grid recovery systems
❌ Traders who do not understand stop losses
❌ Complete beginners
Important Requirements
Before using Truvana, you should:
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Understand trend trading
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Understand risk management
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Understand stop-loss placement
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Understand broker spread and execution
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Understand the difference between Points and Pips
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Understand how your broker quotes instruments
Important
Initial Stop Loss and several internal calculations rely on broker price distances.
Users must understand how their broker's Point system works before configuring the EA.
Incorrect stop-loss configuration may produce unintended results.Core Benefits
Protect What You Earn
Lock profits before the market takes them back.
Scale Winners, Not Losers
Add exposure only when the market proves you right.
Remove Emotional Decision Making
Follow predefined expansion and protection rules.
Maintain Risk Discipline
Every expansion is validated before execution.
Broker-Side Protection
Critical protection remains active even if your terminal is offline.Key Features
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Trend campaign management
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Basket-level trade management
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Broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP)
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Profit locking system
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Expansion management
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Basket risk validation
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Margin validation
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Multi-position protection
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Single-click campaign operation
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Professional trader workflow
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No martingale
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No grid recovery
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No hidden logic
Keywords
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#Trade Manager
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#Basket Manager
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#Trend Trading
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#Position Management
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#Profit Lock
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#Basket Stop Loss
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#Risk Management
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#Campaign Trading
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#Gold Trading
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#XAUUSD
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#Forex Management
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#Scaling In
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Trade Protection