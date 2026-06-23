Truvana Trend Campaign Manager EA (TCM)

Advanced Basket Management & Profit Locking Tool for Trend Traders





Short Description

Turn strong trends into managed campaigns.

Truvana TCM is a professional trade management EA designed for traders who already know how to identify trends and execute entries.

The EA automatically manages basket expansion, validates risk before adding positions, and locks profits using a broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP).

No martingale.

No grid recovery.

No signal generation.

No hidden logic.

You control the trade.

Truvana manages the campaign.









TRUVANA TREND CAMPAIGN MANAGER EA

Built for Traders Who Already Know How to Trade

Most EAs try to find entries.

Truvana does not.

Truvana assumes you already know:

How to identify a trend

How to choose an entry

How to place an initial stop loss

How much risk you are willing to take

Once the trade is running, Truvana takes over the difficult part:

Managing an expanding trend campaign while protecting profits and controlling risk.

The EA is specifically designed as a professional campaign management tool rather than an automated signal generator. This aligns with the project philosophy that the trader owns direction and entry while the EA owns execution, basket protection, expansion management, and risk control.





The Problem

Many traders correctly identify trends but struggle with:

Adding positions without overexposing the account

Managing multiple open trades

Calculating basket risk

Locking profits as the trend develops

Maintaining discipline during strong market moves

A profitable trade often becomes a missed opportunity because basket management becomes too complex.

Truvana was built to solve exactly this problem.





Intelligent Campaign Expansion

What Truvana Does

As the market moves in your favor, Truvana can add new positions based on your predefined expansion trigger.

Every expansion must pass strict validation before execution.





Basket-Level Risk Control

Before any new position is added, Truvana evaluates:

Current basket risk

Projected basket risk

Margin requirements

Expansion conditions

If risk exceeds your limit, the trade is not opened. Risk validation is the first expansion gate and is specifically designed to answer whether one more trade keeps basket risk within the user-defined maximum risk.





Profit Locking Technology

Once your basket reaches your profit objective, Truvana activates protection.

The EA calculates a Basket Stop Price (BSP) and applies broker-side protection across the campaign.

This means profits can remain protected even if:

MT5 closes

VPS fails

Internet disconnects

The architecture is built around broker-side basket protection and equity preservation as the highest priority.









No Martingale. No Recovery Grid.

Truvana is intentionally designed around capital preservation.

It does NOT:

Double lot sizes after losses

Average down losing positions

Use martingale logic

Use hidden recovery systems

These practices are explicitly prohibited within the project design principles.





Ideal User

Truvana is for:

✅ Trend traders

✅ Swing traders

✅ Position traders

✅ Gold traders (XAUUSD)

✅ Forex traders

✅ Traders who scale into winning positions

✅ Traders who want disciplined profit protection





Not Suitable For

❌ Traders looking for automatic buy/sell signals

❌ Traders expecting a fully automated strategy

❌ Martingale users

❌ Grid recovery systems

❌ Traders who do not understand stop losses

❌ Complete beginners





Important Requirements

Before using Truvana, you should:

Understand trend trading

Understand risk management

Understand stop-loss placement

Understand broker spread and execution

Understand the difference between Points and Pips

Understand how your broker quotes instruments

Important

Initial Stop Loss and several internal calculations rely on broker price distances.

Users must understand how their broker's Point system works before configuring the EA.

Incorrect stop-loss configuration may produce unintended results.

Protect What You Earn

Core Benefits

Lock profits before the market takes them back.

Scale Winners, Not Losers

Add exposure only when the market proves you right.

Remove Emotional Decision Making

Follow predefined expansion and protection rules.

Maintain Risk Discipline

Every expansion is validated before execution.

Broker-Side Protection

Critical protection remains active even if your terminal is offline.

Trend campaign management

Basket-level trade management

Broker-side Basket Stop Price (BSP)

Profit locking system

Expansion management

Basket risk validation

Margin validation

Multi-position protection

Single-click campaign operation

Professional trader workflow

No martingale

No grid recovery

No hidden logic





Keywords

#Trade Manager

#Basket Manager

#Trend Trading

#Position Management

#Profit Lock

#Basket Stop Loss

#Risk Management

#Campaign Trading

#Gold Trading

#XAUUSD

#Forex Management

#Scaling In

Trade Protection

Key Features