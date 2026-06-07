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Huu Hai Anh Nguyen

Nine Engine EA Live Signal

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen
Huu Hai Anh Nguyen

Huu Hai Anh Nguyen

4 (12)
Hello, I'm Hai Anh
7 years of market experience meets advanced software engineering. I am a professional trader focused on the evolution of MT5 algorithmic systems.
3 products 1 signal 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 70%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
49 (56.97%)
Loss Trades:
37 (43.02%)
Best trade:
104.52 USD
Worst trade:
-67.98 USD
Gross Profit:
668.89 USD (46 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-679.99 USD (25 453 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (86.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.52 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
5.60%
Max deposit load:
7.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
46 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
13.65 USD
Average Loss:
-18.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-288.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-288.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-9.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.52 USD
Maximal:
342.77 USD (67.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.93% (342.59 USD)
By Equity:
5.41% (42.25 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 86
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 21K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.52 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -288.20 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
A signal for my EA. Default settings.
No reviews
2026.07.23 16:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 09:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.23 21:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.23 21:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.23 21:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 19:41
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.23 19:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 16:36
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.22 16:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 18:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.11 17:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.08 11:44
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.08 11:44
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.07 04:25
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.07 04:25
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.07 04:25
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.07 04:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.07 04:25
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nine Engine EA Live Signal
99 USD per month
70%
1
0
USD
719
USD
9
98%
86
56%
6%
0.98
-0.13
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

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