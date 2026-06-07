- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
49 (56.97%)
Loss Trades:
37 (43.02%)
Best trade:
104.52 USD
Worst trade:
-67.98 USD
Gross Profit:
668.89 USD (46 743 pips)
Gross Loss:
-679.99 USD (25 453 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (86.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
104.52 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
5.60%
Max deposit load:
7.91%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Short Trades:
46 (53.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-0.13 USD
Average Profit:
13.65 USD
Average Loss:
-18.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-288.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-288.20 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-9.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.52 USD
Maximal:
342.77 USD (67.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.93% (342.59 USD)
By Equity:
5.41% (42.25 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|86
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-11
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|21K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.52 USD
Worst trade: -68 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +86.11 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -288.20 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
A signal for my EA. Default settings.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
70%
1
0
USD
USD
719
USD
USD
9
98%
86
56%
6%
0.98
-0.13
USD
USD
33%
1:500