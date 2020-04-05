Momentum ReEntry Scalper

  • Experts
  • Sahrul Sidik
    Sahrul Sidik

    Sahrul Sidik

    I'm an active member of the MQL5 Algo Trading Community and a Software Developer specializing in trading automation, MetaTrader 5 (MQL5), Android applications, web platforms, and Chrome extensions. I have published commercial products on the MQL5 Market, including the Pending Order Dashboard and
  • Version: 3.14
  • Activations: 5

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper


TIMING IS EVERYTHING

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor designed to help traders execute pending orders with speed, precision, and discipline based on the BBMA OA Momentum trading concept.

Unlike fully automated trading robots, this EA does not analyze the market or generate trading signals. Every trading decision remains entirely under the trader's control. Once a valid momentum setup has been identified, the EA assists by placing and managing pending orders according to the selected trading direction.

Supporting all major pending order types, including Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, and Sell Stop, the EA allows traders to build structured entry strategies while maintaining complete flexibility over their trading plan.

Momentum Re-Entry Scalper also includes configurable Risk Management features such as Stop Loss, Take Profit, order spacing, number of pending orders, and lot size, enabling traders to adapt the system to different market conditions and personal risk preferences.

For added convenience, the integrated Quick Action Panel provides one-click controls for closing profitable positions, closing losing positions, closing all trades, or deleting all pending orders, helping traders react quickly to changing market conditions.

Built for traders who value precision execution rather than automated decision-making, Momentum Re-Entry Scalper serves as a professional trading assistant that improves consistency, reduces manual errors, and streamlines the execution process without taking control away from the trader.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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3 (1)
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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