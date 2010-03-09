Open Position SL TP Dashboard is an Expert Advisor (EA) that allows traders to quickly set the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) price for multiple open positions with a single click.

Designed for efficient trade management, the EA can apply SL and TP levels to positions on the current symbol or across all symbols. The intuitive on-chart dashboard makes it easy to modify and synchronize risk management settings without manually editing each position.

Features

Set the same SL price for multiple positions.

Set the same TP price for multiple positions.

Manage positions for the current symbol or all symbols.

Supports both Buy and Sell positions.

One-click Apply function.

User-friendly dashboard interface.

Fast and accurate trade management.

This EA is ideal for traders who manage multiple positions and want a faster, simpler, and more efficient way to control Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.





===== Verified & Market Approved =====

This Expert Advisor has successfully passed the official MQL5 Market automatic validation and security verification process multiple times.

The product contains no malicious code, hidden functions, external dependencies, or unauthorized activities. All trading operations are executed transparently according to the settings configured by the user.

This is a real and fully functional Expert Advisor designed for live trading and testing environments, not a scam, fake utility, or misleading product.

Users can independently verify the EA's performance through Strategy Tester, demo accounts, and live market conditions before using it on a real account.