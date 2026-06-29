PropFirmGuardian EA Suite

Professional-grade risk enforcement suite for MetaTrader 5 prop firm traders

Why Most Traders Fail Prop Firm Challenges

The number one cause of prop firm challenge failure is not a bad strategy — it is a single unchecked risk event. A news release that widened spreads and pushed drawdown past the limit. A position left open over the weekend that gapped against them. A pending order that triggered inside a news blackout window and counted as a rule breach. These failures happen not because the trader lacked skill — but because they lacked an always-on enforcement layer watching every tick, every second, so they do not have to.

What is Prop Firm Guardian?

Prop Firm Guardian is a zero-lag MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that runs silently alongside any trading strategy — manual or automated — and enforces your prop firm rules in real time. It does not interfere with how you trade. It watches, warns, and acts the moment a limit is approached or breached.

When a drawdown limit is hit, it closes your positions and blocks new entries. When a news blackout window opens, it cancels all pending orders and optionally closes open trades. When Friday's close approaches, it sweeps all positions automatically. Every second. Every tick. Whether you are watching or not.

What Makes This Different

Active enforcement, not just alerts. The EA does not just warn you — it acts. Positions are closed, pending orders are cancelled, new entries are blocked — automatically.

The EA does not just warn you — it acts. Positions are closed, pending orders are cancelled, new entries are blocked — automatically. Pending order cancellation on news blocks. The only MT5 risk EA that cancels buy limits, sell limits, buy stops, and sell stops when a news blackout window fires — directly preventing the prop firm violation where a pending order triggers inside the window.

The only MT5 risk EA that cancels buy limits, sell limits, buy stops, and sell stops when a news blackout window fires — directly preventing the prop firm violation where a pending order triggers inside the window. 4-panel professional suite. Not just an EA — a complete visual risk management system with four coordinated panels covering every corner of your chart.

Not just an EA — a complete visual risk management system with four coordinated panels covering every corner of your chart. Works with any strategy. Runs alongside manual trading, your own EA, or any third-party system. Fail-open design — removing the Guardian never silently blocks your strategy.

What's Included — 4-Component Suite

Component Role Default Position PropFirmGuardian EA Core enforcement engine. Monitors all rules, blocks entries, closes positions, cancels pending orders, broadcasts state to all panels via GlobalVariables. Top-left PFG_StatusBadge Compact 3-row status panel. Guardian / Session / News status dots with colour-coded values and live DD subtitle. Bottom-left PFG_RiskMeter Full drawdown gauges with premium 13 px animated progress bars, warning tick marks, and amber limit labels. Top-right PFG_LotCalculator Prop-firm-aware position size calculator. Shows computed lots, remaining daily budget, and maximum safe lot. Bottom-right

Real-Time Enforcement Features

Daily Drawdown Limit — Fires when equity falls by your configured % from the day-start reference. Optionally closes all positions instantly. Resets at midnight GMT. Equity-based or balance-based to match any firm.

— Fires when equity falls by your configured % from the day-start reference. Optionally closes all positions instantly. Resets at midnight GMT. Equity-based or balance-based to match any firm. Total / Max Drawdown Limit — Permanent hard-block when cumulative loss from initial balance exceeds the limit. Never auto-resets.

— Permanent hard-block when cumulative loss from initial balance exceeds the limit. Never auto-resets. Trailing Equity Stop — Tracks peak equity since attach (persisted across mid-day restarts). Blocks trading if equity drops more than your configured % from that peak.

— Tracks peak equity since attach (persisted across mid-day restarts). Blocks trading if equity drops more than your configured % from that peak. News Filter + Pending Order Cancellation — MT5 Economic Calendar, 4-hour look-ahead. On block activation: ALL pending orders cancelled, new entries blocked, positions optionally closed.

— MT5 Economic Calendar, 4-hour look-ahead. On block activation: ALL pending orders cancelled, new entries blocked, positions optionally closed. Session Filter — London, New York, Asia, London/NY Overlap. Fully configurable by GMT hour.

— London, New York, Asia, London/NY Overlap. Fully configurable by GMT hour. Weekend Auto-Close — Closes all monitored positions on Friday at your configured GMT time.

— Closes all monitored positions on Friday at your configured GMT time. Position & Lot Limits — Blocks new entries when position count or total lot exposure exceeds your maximum.

— Blocks new entries when position count or total lot exposure exceeds your maximum. Active Enforcement — Positions opened during a block are detected and closed within 1 second.

— Positions opened during a block are detected and closed within 1 second. Push Notifications — Every critical event sends an instant mobile notification.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Compatible with all major MT5-based prop firms. Ready-to-use configuration profiles included in the documentation for:

Prop Firm Rules Enforced by the EA FTMO Standard / Swing Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, News 2-min blackout (funded), Weekend close The5ers High Stakes Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, balance-based, News 2-min blackout The5ers Hyper Growth / Pro Growth Daily DD 3%, Total DD 6%, balance-based E8 Markets E8 Classic Daily DD 4%, Total DD 8%, News 5-min blackout E8 Markets E8 One Daily DD 3%, EOD trailing DD 4%, News 5-min blackout Funding Pips Standard / 2-Step Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, News 5-min blackout Blue Guardian 2-Step Standard Daily DD 4%, EOD trailing DD 8%, News 5-min blackout

Parameters are fully configurable — the EA works with any MT5 prop firm. Simply set the numbers to match your challenge contract.

Honest Scope — What the EA Does NOT Enforce

Prop Firm Guardian enforces all real-time, tick-by-tick trading rules. The following requirements are assessed by prop firms at payout time and cannot be enforced by any MT5 Expert Advisor:

Consistency rule — no single day exceeding X% of payout-period profits

Minimum trade hold time (e.g. 2-minute minimum per trade)

Margin per trade limits

Per-trade stop-loss requirements

Minimum trading days before withdrawal

The full documentation clearly lists all scope limitations. What you see is exactly what you get.

Professional Dashboard Design

Premium progress bars — 13 px thick, dark track always visible, 75% warning tick mark, amber limit label

— 13 px thick, dark track always visible, 75% warning tick mark, amber limit label 3-state colour coding — Green (safe), Amber (approaching limit / news upcoming), Red (blocked)

— Green (safe), Amber (approaching limit / news upcoming), Red (blocked) Scroll-stable panels — No flicker during chart navigation. Panels only rebuild on true window resize.

— No flicker during chart navigation. Panels only rebuild on true window resize. Clean removal — All objects deleted and chart repaints immediately when EA/indicator is removed

— All objects deleted and chart repaints immediately when EA/indicator is removed Collapse mode — Every panel collapses to a compact title bar with live summary

— Every panel collapses to a compact title bar with live summary Midnight Fintech design — Navy backgrounds, sky-blue accents, consistent across all four panels

Setup in 3 Steps

Compile all four .mq5 files in MetaEditor (F7 on each). Zero errors, zero warnings. Attach PropFirmGuardian_EA to any chart. Set InpInitialBalance to your exact challenge starting balance. Attach the three indicators — they link to the EA automatically. Position in the four corners.

External EA Integration — 3 Lines of Code

Any MQL5 strategy EA can obey the Guardian's permission signal:

bool pfgRunning = (GlobalVariableGet("PFG_EA_Running") > 0.5 && TimeCurrent() - (datetime)GlobalVariableGet("PFG_Timestamp") < 30); bool pfgOK = (!pfgRunning || GlobalVariableGet("PFG_TradingAllowed") > 0.5); if(!pfgOK) return; // Guardian is live — do not trade

Fail-open design: removing the Guardian never silently blocks your strategy. Full GlobalVariable export table (28 variables) is documented in the included PDF manual.

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 — any broker

MQL5 compile required (F7 in MetaEditor — zero errors on all four files)

Algorithmic trading enabled: MT5 Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Economic Calendar access required for news filter (Tools → Calendar)

Push notifications optional: MetaQuotes ID in MT5 → Tools → Options → Notifications

VPS recommended for 24/7 enforcement and weekend close reliability

What's New in v1.63

Pending order cancellation — All pending orders (buy/sell limits and stops) are now cancelled when a news or hard block fires. Directly prevents blackout window violations on FTMO, and Funding Pips funded accounts.

— All pending orders (buy/sell limits and stops) are now cancelled when a news or hard block fires. Directly prevents blackout window violations on FTMO, and Funding Pips funded accounts. Panel scroll stability — Panels no longer flicker during chart scrolling, zooming, or panning. Rebuild only on true window resize.

— Panels no longer flicker during chart scrolling, zooming, or panning. Rebuild only on true window resize. Clean panel removal — All graphical objects clear immediately when the EA or any indicator is removed from the chart.

— All graphical objects clear immediately when the EA or any indicator is removed from the chart. Daily P&L accuracy — Day-start equity snapshot now correctly uses balance when positions are open at attach time, ensuring Daily P&L matches floating P&L on fresh accounts.

Free Companion Indicators

The PropFirmGuardian EA Suite includes 3 free companion indicators, available separately on the MQL5 Market from the GuardianLabs profile:

PFG Risk Meter — real-time daily and total drawdown gauges

— real-time daily and total drawdown gauges PFG Lot Calculator — automatic lot size calculator based on your risk settings

— automatic lot size calculator based on your risk settings PFG Status Badge — compact chart badge showing live Guardian protection state

Search GuardianLabs on the MQL5 Market to download all 3 indicators for free.