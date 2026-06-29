PropFirmGuardian EA Suite

The Prop Firm Risk Guardian — Always On. Always Enforcing.

Professional-grade risk enforcement suite for MetaTrader 5 prop firm traders

Why Most Traders Fail Prop Firm Challenges

The number one cause of prop firm challenge failure is not a bad strategy — it is a single unchecked risk event. A news release that widened spreads and pushed drawdown past the limit. A position left open over the weekend that gapped against them. A pending order that triggered inside a news blackout window and counted as a rule breach. These failures happen not because the trader lacked skill — but because they lacked an always-on enforcement layer watching every tick, every second, so they do not have to.

What is Prop Firm Guardian?

Prop Firm Guardian is a zero-lag MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that runs silently alongside any trading strategy — manual or automated — and enforces your prop firm rules in real time. It does not interfere with how you trade. It watches, warns, and acts the moment a limit is approached or breached.

When a drawdown limit is hit, it closes your positions and blocks new entries. When a news blackout window opens, it cancels all pending orders and optionally closes open trades. When Friday's close approaches, it sweeps all positions automatically. Every second. Every tick. Whether you are watching or not.

What Makes This Different

  • Active enforcement, not just alerts. The EA does not just warn you — it acts. Positions are closed, pending orders are cancelled, new entries are blocked — automatically.
  • Pending order cancellation on news blocks. The only MT5 risk EA that cancels buy limits, sell limits, buy stops, and sell stops when a news blackout window fires — directly preventing the prop firm violation where a pending order triggers inside the window.
  • 4-panel professional suite. Not just an EA — a complete visual risk management system with four coordinated panels covering every corner of your chart.
  • Works with any strategy. Runs alongside manual trading, your own EA, or any third-party system. Fail-open design — removing the Guardian never silently blocks your strategy.

What's Included — 4-Component Suite

Component Role Default Position
PropFirmGuardian EA Core enforcement engine. Monitors all rules, blocks entries, closes positions, cancels pending orders, broadcasts state to all panels via GlobalVariables. Top-left
PFG_StatusBadge Compact 3-row status panel. Guardian / Session / News status dots with colour-coded values and live DD subtitle. Bottom-left
PFG_RiskMeter Full drawdown gauges with premium 13 px animated progress bars, warning tick marks, and amber limit labels. Top-right
PFG_LotCalculator Prop-firm-aware position size calculator. Shows computed lots, remaining daily budget, and maximum safe lot. Bottom-right

Real-Time Enforcement Features

  • Daily Drawdown Limit — Fires when equity falls by your configured % from the day-start reference. Optionally closes all positions instantly. Resets at midnight GMT. Equity-based or balance-based to match any firm.
  • Total / Max Drawdown Limit — Permanent hard-block when cumulative loss from initial balance exceeds the limit. Never auto-resets.
  • Trailing Equity Stop — Tracks peak equity since attach (persisted across mid-day restarts). Blocks trading if equity drops more than your configured % from that peak.
  • News Filter + Pending Order Cancellation — MT5 Economic Calendar, 4-hour look-ahead. On block activation: ALL pending orders cancelled, new entries blocked, positions optionally closed.
  • Session Filter — London, New York, Asia, London/NY Overlap. Fully configurable by GMT hour.
  • Weekend Auto-Close — Closes all monitored positions on Friday at your configured GMT time.
  • Position & Lot Limits — Blocks new entries when position count or total lot exposure exceeds your maximum.
  • Active Enforcement — Positions opened during a block are detected and closed within 1 second.
  • Push Notifications — Every critical event sends an instant mobile notification.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Compatible with all major MT5-based prop firms. Ready-to-use configuration profiles included in the documentation for:

Prop Firm Rules Enforced by the EA
FTMO Standard / Swing Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, News 2-min blackout (funded), Weekend close
The5ers High Stakes Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, balance-based, News 2-min blackout
The5ers Hyper Growth / Pro Growth Daily DD 3%, Total DD 6%, balance-based
E8 Markets E8 Classic Daily DD 4%, Total DD 8%, News 5-min blackout
E8 Markets E8 One Daily DD 3%, EOD trailing DD 4%, News 5-min blackout
Funding Pips Standard / 2-Step Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, News 5-min blackout
Blue Guardian 2-Step Standard Daily DD 4%, EOD trailing DD 8%, News 5-min blackout

Parameters are fully configurable — the EA works with any MT5 prop firm. Simply set the numbers to match your challenge contract.

Honest Scope — What the EA Does NOT Enforce

Prop Firm Guardian enforces all real-time, tick-by-tick trading rules. The following requirements are assessed by prop firms at payout time and cannot be enforced by any MT5 Expert Advisor:

  • Consistency rule — no single day exceeding X% of payout-period profits
  • Minimum trade hold time (e.g. 2-minute minimum per trade)
  • Margin per trade limits
  • Per-trade stop-loss requirements
  • Minimum trading days before withdrawal

The full documentation clearly lists all scope limitations. What you see is exactly what you get.

Professional Dashboard Design

  • Premium progress bars — 13 px thick, dark track always visible, 75% warning tick mark, amber limit label
  • 3-state colour coding — Green (safe), Amber (approaching limit / news upcoming), Red (blocked)
  • Scroll-stable panels — No flicker during chart navigation. Panels only rebuild on true window resize.
  • Clean removal — All objects deleted and chart repaints immediately when EA/indicator is removed
  • Collapse mode — Every panel collapses to a compact title bar with live summary
  • Midnight Fintech design — Navy backgrounds, sky-blue accents, consistent across all four panels

Setup in 3 Steps

  1. Compile all four .mq5 files in MetaEditor (F7 on each). Zero errors, zero warnings.
  2. Attach PropFirmGuardian_EA to any chart. Set InpInitialBalance to your exact challenge starting balance.
  3. Attach the three indicators — they link to the EA automatically. Position in the four corners.

External EA Integration — 3 Lines of Code

Any MQL5 strategy EA can obey the Guardian's permission signal:

bool pfgRunning = (GlobalVariableGet("PFG_EA_Running") > 0.5 && TimeCurrent() - (datetime)GlobalVariableGet("PFG_Timestamp") < 30); bool pfgOK = (!pfgRunning || GlobalVariableGet("PFG_TradingAllowed") > 0.5); if(!pfgOK) return; // Guardian is live — do not trade

Fail-open design: removing the Guardian never silently blocks your strategy. Full GlobalVariable export table (28 variables) is documented in the included PDF manual.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 — any broker
  • MQL5 compile required (F7 in MetaEditor — zero errors on all four files)
  • Algorithmic trading enabled: MT5 Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  • Economic Calendar access required for news filter (Tools → Calendar)
  • Push notifications optional: MetaQuotes ID in MT5 → Tools → Options → Notifications
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 enforcement and weekend close reliability

What's New in v1.63

  • Pending order cancellation — All pending orders (buy/sell limits and stops) are now cancelled when a news or hard block fires. Directly prevents blackout window violations on FTMO, and Funding Pips funded accounts.
  • Panel scroll stability — Panels no longer flicker during chart scrolling, zooming, or panning. Rebuild only on true window resize.
  • Clean panel removal — All graphical objects clear immediately when the EA or any indicator is removed from the chart.
  • Daily P&L accuracy — Day-start equity snapshot now correctly uses balance when positions are open at attach time, ensuring Daily P&L matches floating P&L on fresh accounts.

Free Companion Indicators

The PropFirmGuardian EA Suite includes 3 free companion indicators, available separately on the MQL5 Market from the GuardianLabs profile:

  • PFG Risk Meter — real-time daily and total drawdown gauges
  • PFG Lot Calculator — automatic lot size calculator based on your risk settings
  • PFG Status Badge — compact chart badge showing live Guardian protection state

Search GuardianLabs on the MQL5 Market to download all 3 indicators for free.

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3.43 (28)
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Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
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Experts
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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