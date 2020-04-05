PropFirmGuardian EA Suite

The Prop Firm Risk Guardian — Always On. Always Enforcing.

Professional-grade risk enforcement suite for MetaTrader 5 prop firm traders

Why Most Traders Fail Prop Firm Challenges

The number one cause of prop firm challenge failure is not a bad strategy — it is a single unchecked risk event. A news release that widened spreads and pushed drawdown past the limit. A position left open over the weekend that gapped against them. A pending order that triggered inside a news blackout window and counted as a rule breach. These failures happen not because the trader lacked skill — but because they lacked an always-on enforcement layer watching every tick, every second, so they do not have to.

What is Prop Firm Guardian?

Prop Firm Guardian is a zero-lag MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that runs silently alongside any trading strategy — manual or automated — and enforces your prop firm rules in real time. It does not interfere with how you trade. It watches, warns, and acts the moment a limit is approached or breached.

When a drawdown limit is hit, it closes your positions and blocks new entries. When a news blackout window opens, it cancels all pending orders and optionally closes open trades. When Friday's close approaches, it sweeps all positions automatically. Every second. Every tick. Whether you are watching or not.

What Makes This Different

  • Active enforcement, not just alerts. The EA does not just warn you — it acts. Positions are closed, pending orders are cancelled, new entries are blocked — automatically.
  • Pending order cancellation on news blocks. The only MT5 risk EA that cancels buy limits, sell limits, buy stops, and sell stops when a news blackout window fires — directly preventing the prop firm violation where a pending order triggers inside the window.
  • 4-panel professional suite. Not just an EA — a complete visual risk management system with four coordinated panels covering every corner of your chart.
  • Works with any strategy. Runs alongside manual trading, your own EA, or any third-party system. Fail-open design — removing the Guardian never silently blocks your strategy.

What's Included — 4-Component Suite

Component Role Default Position
PropFirmGuardian EA Core enforcement engine. Monitors all rules, blocks entries, closes positions, cancels pending orders, broadcasts state to all panels via GlobalVariables. Top-left
PFG_StatusBadge Compact 3-row status panel. Guardian / Session / News status dots with colour-coded values and live DD subtitle. Bottom-left
PFG_RiskMeter Full drawdown gauges with premium 13 px animated progress bars, warning tick marks, and amber limit labels. Top-right
PFG_LotCalculator Prop-firm-aware position size calculator. Shows computed lots, remaining daily budget, and maximum safe lot. Bottom-right

Real-Time Enforcement Features

  • Daily Drawdown Limit — Fires when equity falls by your configured % from the day-start reference. Optionally closes all positions instantly. Resets at midnight GMT. Equity-based or balance-based to match any firm.
  • Total / Max Drawdown Limit — Permanent hard-block when cumulative loss from initial balance exceeds the limit. Never auto-resets.
  • Trailing Equity Stop — Tracks peak equity since attach (persisted across mid-day restarts). Blocks trading if equity drops more than your configured % from that peak.
  • News Filter + Pending Order Cancellation — MT5 Economic Calendar, 4-hour look-ahead. On block activation: ALL pending orders cancelled, new entries blocked, positions optionally closed.
  • Session Filter — London, New York, Asia, London/NY Overlap. Fully configurable by GMT hour.
  • Weekend Auto-Close — Closes all monitored positions on Friday at your configured GMT time.
  • Position & Lot Limits — Blocks new entries when position count or total lot exposure exceeds your maximum.
  • Active Enforcement — Positions opened during a block are detected and closed within 1 second.
  • Push Notifications — Every critical event sends an instant mobile notification.

Prop Firm Compatibility

Compatible with all major MT5-based prop firms. Ready-to-use configuration profiles included in the documentation for:

Prop Firm Rules Enforced by the EA
FTMO Standard / Swing Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, News 2-min blackout (funded), Weekend close
The5ers High Stakes Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, balance-based, News 2-min blackout
The5ers Hyper Growth / Pro Growth Daily DD 3%, Total DD 6%, balance-based
E8 Markets E8 Classic Daily DD 4%, Total DD 8%, News 5-min blackout
E8 Markets E8 One Daily DD 3%, EOD trailing DD 4%, News 5-min blackout
Funding Pips Standard / 2-Step Daily DD 5%, Total DD 10%, News 5-min blackout
Blue Guardian 2-Step Standard Daily DD 4%, EOD trailing DD 8%, News 5-min blackout

Parameters are fully configurable — the EA works with any MT5 prop firm. Simply set the numbers to match your challenge contract.

Honest Scope — What the EA Does NOT Enforce

Prop Firm Guardian enforces all real-time, tick-by-tick trading rules. The following requirements are assessed by prop firms at payout time and cannot be enforced by any MT5 Expert Advisor:

  • Consistency rule — no single day exceeding X% of payout-period profits
  • Minimum trade hold time (e.g. 2-minute minimum per trade)
  • Margin per trade limits
  • Per-trade stop-loss requirements
  • Minimum trading days before withdrawal

The full documentation clearly lists all scope limitations. What you see is exactly what you get.

Professional Dashboard Design

  • Premium progress bars — 13 px thick, dark track always visible, 75% warning tick mark, amber limit label
  • 3-state colour coding — Green (safe), Amber (approaching limit / news upcoming), Red (blocked)
  • Scroll-stable panels — No flicker during chart navigation. Panels only rebuild on true window resize.
  • Clean removal — All objects deleted and chart repaints immediately when EA/indicator is removed
  • Collapse mode — Every panel collapses to a compact title bar with live summary
  • Midnight Fintech design — Navy backgrounds, sky-blue accents, consistent across all four panels

Setup in 3 Steps

  1. Compile all four .mq5 files in MetaEditor (F7 on each). Zero errors, zero warnings.
  2. Attach PropFirmGuardian_EA to any chart. Set InpInitialBalance to your exact challenge starting balance.
  3. Attach the three indicators — they link to the EA automatically. Position in the four corners.

External EA Integration — 3 Lines of Code

Any MQL5 strategy EA can obey the Guardian's permission signal:

bool pfgRunning = (GlobalVariableGet("PFG_EA_Running") > 0.5 && TimeCurrent() - (datetime)GlobalVariableGet("PFG_Timestamp") < 30); bool pfgOK = (!pfgRunning || GlobalVariableGet("PFG_TradingAllowed") > 0.5); if(!pfgOK) return; // Guardian is live — do not trade

Fail-open design: removing the Guardian never silently blocks your strategy. Full GlobalVariable export table (28 variables) is documented in the included PDF manual.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 — any broker
  • MQL5 compile required (F7 in MetaEditor — zero errors on all four files)
  • Algorithmic trading enabled: MT5 Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  • Economic Calendar access required for news filter (Tools → Calendar)
  • Push notifications optional: MetaQuotes ID in MT5 → Tools → Options → Notifications
  • VPS recommended for 24/7 enforcement and weekend close reliability

What's New in v1.63

  • Pending order cancellation — All pending orders (buy/sell limits and stops) are now cancelled when a news or hard block fires. Directly prevents blackout window violations on FTMO, and Funding Pips funded accounts.
  • Panel scroll stability — Panels no longer flicker during chart scrolling, zooming, or panning. Rebuild only on true window resize.
  • Clean panel removal — All graphical objects clear immediately when the EA or any indicator is removed from the chart.
  • Daily P&L accuracy — Day-start equity snapshot now correctly uses balance when positions are open at attach time, ensuring Daily P&L matches floating P&L on fresh accounts.

Free Companion Indicators

The PropFirmGuardian EA Suite includes 3 free companion indicators, available separately on the MQL5 Market from the GuardianLabs profile:

  • PFG Risk Meter — real-time daily and total drawdown gauges
  • PFG Lot Calculator — automatic lot size calculator based on your risk settings
  • PFG Status Badge — compact chart badge showing live Guardian protection state

Search GuardianLabs on the MQL5 Market to download all 3 indicators for free.

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Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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Pfg Risk Meter
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Индикаторы
PFG Risk Meter The PFG Risk Meter is a free companion indicator for the PropFirmGuardian EA Suite . It displays real-time daily and total drawdown as visual gauge panels on your chart, giving you instant visual feedback on your prop firm rule status. Features Live daily drawdown gauge Live total drawdown gauge Color-coded warning and danger zones Works on any symbol and timeframe Designed to run alongside the PropFirmGuardian EA Requirements This indicator is part of the PropFirmGuardian EA Suit
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Pfg Status Badge
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Индикаторы
PFG Status Badge The PFG Status Badge is a free companion indicator for the PropFirmGuardian EA Suite . It displays a compact real-time status badge on your chart showing the current Guardian protection state at a glance. Features Compact status badge displayed on chart Shows current PropFirmGuardian protection state Color-coded: green for active, orange for warning, red for blocked Works on any symbol and timeframe Designed to run alongside the PropFirmGuardian EA Requirements This indicator is
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Pfg Lot Calculator
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Индикаторы
PFG Lot Calculator The PFG Lot Calculator is a free companion indicator for the PropFirmGuardian EA Suite . It calculates and displays the correct lot size based on your account balance and risk percentage, directly on your chart. Features Real-time lot size calculation Based on account balance and risk percentage Displays recommended lot size on chart panel Works on any symbol and timeframe Designed to run alongside the PropFirmGuardian EA Requirements This indicator is part of the PropFirmGuar
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GuardianLabs Trade Manager
Komlan Prosper Kouassi
Эксперты
Guardian Trade Manager is a premium, panel-based Expert Advisor that gives you complete trade control from a single overlay. Designed for professional traders who demand speed, precision, and clean execution — with zero lag on any broker. Risk Engine Calculates lot size automatically from your account balance and defined risk % Adjustable Risk %, Stop Loss (pips), and Reward multiplier directly on the panel — no input dialog needed Live summary card shows exact lot size, TP in pips, risk in curr
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