ATX Aurum Focus — Volatility-Breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAU/USD, M5)





OVERVIEW





ATX Aurum Focus is a volatility-breakout Expert Advisor engineered for gold

(XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. Gold is a market defined by its bursts: long

quiet stretches punctuated by sharp, news- and session-driven expansions. This

EA is built to ignore the quiet and act on the burst — to enter when

volatility genuinely expands and price commits to a direction, not before.





This is not a black box, and it is not a promise of profit. It is free, and

actively maintained - updated as brokers and markets evolve. It is a

transparent, honestly engineered trading tool that does precisely what it

describes, wrapped in the risk controls a serious trader expects and most

retail products quietly omit.





HOW IT TRADES





A valid setup is not a single event but a confluence. The EA looks for price

to break beyond a Bollinger Band while the bands themselves are widening —

confirming that the move is accompanied by a real expansion in volatility, not

a drift through a flat range. That breakout must then agree with two further

filters: trend strength, measured by the Average Directional Index (ADX), and

higher-timeframe direction, read from an exponential moving average on the H1

chart. A momentum check guards against entering an already-exhausted extreme.





Only when these conditions align does the EA act. Each position opens with a

fixed stop loss and take profit sized to current volatility. There is no

averaging down, no grid of recovery orders, and no hedging. Each trade stands

or falls on its own merit.





THE ATX RISK ENGINE





Every EA in the AnyTradeX suite runs on the same institutional-minded risk

core — the part most retail EAs treat as an afterthought:





- Percent-of-balance position sizing, so risk stays constant as the account

grows or contracts — never fixed lots that silently over-leverage a

drawdown.

- Broker-aware stop-level validation and automatic adjustment, so orders are

never rejected for violating a broker's minimum distance.

- Margin pre-check before every order — no position is opened that the

account cannot safely support.

- Automatic filling-mode detection (IOC / FOK / Return) for clean execution

across broker types.

- Per-trade anti-gap emergency close: if a weekend gap or news spike blows

past the stop, the position is closed on the next tick, capping the damage.

- Daily loss limit with automatic stand-down, and a consecutive-loss cooldown

that pauses trading after a losing streak instead of doubling into it.





OUR PHILOSOPHY





AnyTradeX is built on one uncompromising principle: if we would not run it on

our own capital, we do not sell it as if we would. This EA is offered free

while we build a verified, public live track record — because a real forward

history earns trust that a polished backtest simply cannot. It is free but not

abandoned - the suite is actively maintained and improved as brokers and

markets evolve, and your feedback shapes the next version.





Our systems are developed and evaluated on real, imported historical tick

data — not the synthetic "every tick" a platform generates on its own — over

the full available history, not a hand-picked window that flatters the

result. We would rather show a trader the honest picture than a convenient

one.





RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION





- Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold)

- Timeframe: M5

- Account: Hedging or netting

- Execution: Low-spread account; gold spreads widen around news — mind them

- First step: Run it on a demo account and observe it for yourself.





IMPORTANT





This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit, and no honest one can. Past

behaviour — in simulation or live — does not guarantee future results. It is

an engineering tool for disciplined, rules-based execution, not a money

printer. Trade responsibly and only with capital you can afford to risk.





No martingale. No grid. No hedge. Real risk management.