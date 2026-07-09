Lumen HUD

EN

Lumen HUD — a full trading dashboard + Drawing Mode for MetaTrader 5

Lumen HUD brings your market context and your account into one tidy panel on the chart. It shows the things you normally check across several indicators and terminal tabs — the candle countdown, spread, active session, server time, the day's range, your open positions, floating P/L, your account, and your realized result for the day, week and month — all in one place.

It is read-only by design. It does not trade, does not connect to the internet, and uses no DLLs. It reads your chart and your account and shows them clearly.

What it shows

Market layer:

  • Candle countdown with a progress bar — accurate to the second on M1–D1 and calendar-correct on the monthly timeframe.
  • Spread, active trading session, and server time.
  • The day's range with the current price marked inside it.

Account layer:

  • Open positions by direction (buy / sell) and pending orders by type, matching the terminal's Trade tab.
  • Floating P/L with a profit / loss breakdown.
  • Account block: balance, equity and free margin, shown in your account currency.
  • Realized result for the day, week and month — reconciled to the History tab to the cent, including swap and commission.
  • A scope switch: the current symbol only, or all symbols.

Built for daily use

  • Light and dark themes with instant switching.
  • English and Russian, switchable in one click.
  • Font and panel scaling from 0.7x to 2.0x, readable on any monitor, with automatic high-DPI handling.
  • Drag it where you like — it remembers its position.
  • It stays light even on heavy symbols such as gold; the heavier figures are recalculated on a timer, not on every tick.

Accuracy

The position, P/L and period figures are built to match what the terminal shows — balance, equity, and the History tab — including swaps and commissions.


Roadmap

A drawing mode (universal markup) is in development and will arrive in a later update. The panel already includes a placeholder button for it.


Works out of the box

Attach it to a chart and it runs with sensible defaults. You can hide individual blocks and set your own profit and loss colours. By default it keeps your Experts Journal clean — diagnostic logging is off unless you turn it on.


Good to know

A Market demo of any product runs only in the Strategy Tester, where a live account and live quotes are not available — so a demo cannot show the account layer in action. If you would like to see the panel's look and feel on a live chart first, a free market-data panel, Lumen Chart Panel, is also available; it shows the market layer described above.

Lumen Chart Panel:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/181846?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating006


Support

Questions and suggestions are welcome in the Comments tab.


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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Lumen Chart Panel
Andrei Pavlenkov
Indicators
Lumen Chart Panel — a clean market panel for MetaTrader 5 Lumen Chart Panel puts your essential market context in one tidy panel on the chart: the countdown to the next candle, the current spread, the active trading session, server time, and the day's range with the live price inside it. No more crowding your chart with several small indicators or switching between terminal tabs to check the same things every day. It is read-only — it shows information and nothing else. It places no trades, s
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