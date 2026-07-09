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Lumen HUD — a full trading dashboard + Drawing Mode for MetaTrader 5

Lumen HUD brings your market context and your account into one tidy panel on the chart. It shows the things you normally check across several indicators and terminal tabs — the candle countdown, spread, active session, server time, the day's range, your open positions, floating P/L, your account, and your realized result for the day, week and month — all in one place.

It is read-only by design. It does not trade, does not connect to the internet, and uses no DLLs. It reads your chart and your account and shows them clearly.

What it shows

Market layer:

Candle countdown with a progress bar — accurate to the second on M1–D1 and calendar-correct on the monthly timeframe.

Spread, active trading session, and server time.

The day's range with the current price marked inside it.

Account layer:

Open positions by direction (buy / sell) and pending orders by type, matching the terminal's Trade tab.

Floating P/L with a profit / loss breakdown.

Account block: balance, equity and free margin, shown in your account currency.

Realized result for the day, week and month — reconciled to the History tab to the cent, including swap and commission.

A scope switch: the current symbol only, or all symbols.

Built for daily use

Light and dark themes with instant switching.

English and Russian, switchable in one click.

Font and panel scaling from 0.7x to 2.0x, readable on any monitor, with automatic high-DPI handling.

Drag it where you like — it remembers its position.

It stays light even on heavy symbols such as gold; the heavier figures are recalculated on a timer, not on every tick.

Accuracy

The position, P/L and period figures are built to match what the terminal shows — balance, equity, and the History tab — including swaps and commissions.





Roadmap



A drawing mode (universal markup) is in development and will arrive in a later update. The panel already includes a placeholder button for it.





Works out of the box

Attach it to a chart and it runs with sensible defaults. You can hide individual blocks and set your own profit and loss colours. By default it keeps your Experts Journal clean — diagnostic logging is off unless you turn it on.





Good to know

A Market demo of any product runs only in the Strategy Tester, where a live account and live quotes are not available — so a demo cannot show the account layer in action. If you would like to see the panel's look and feel on a live chart first, a free market-data panel, Lumen Chart Panel, is also available; it shows the market layer described above.



Lumen Chart Panel:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/181846?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+New+Rating006







Support

Questions and suggestions are welcome in the Comments tab.