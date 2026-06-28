PatternCore Setup Manual





This page contains the official setup manual for PatternCore.





Please download the manual ZIP file attached at the bottom of this post.





Recommended starting setup:

Attach PatternCore to EURUSD M1.

Use the Core Portfolio with Automatic Risk for the default start.





PatternCore is designed to work with the default settings, while the manual explains the available options for users who want to understand or adjust the setup.





For questions, please contact me through MQL5 messages or through the product comments section.