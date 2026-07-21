Nexus Hedge Pro

  • Experts
  • Domenico Perrotta
    Domenico Perrotta

    Domenico Perrotta

    We are a team of engineers specializing in computer science, electronics, and electrical engineering. Part of our business focuses on the research and development of MQL5 Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5. Given the growing interest in online trading, our team combines software engineering skills and
    6 topics 9 comments
  • Version: 5.0
  • Updated: 21 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

SHORT DESCRIPTION


Multi-symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 that uses ZigZag signals, technical filters, grid management, and an optional 1:1 cycle recovery manager.


EXTENDED DESCRIPTION


Nexus Hedge Pro is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines ZigZag market structure analysis with a weighted multi-indicator technical summary, volatility filters, pivot points, multi-symbol scanning, configurable grid management, monetary risk controls, and an optional Cycle Recovery Manager based on a 1:1 reverse hedge.


KEY FEATURES


• BUY and SELL signals based on the last three ZigZag swing points


• Real-time Classic or Hybrid ZigZag mode


• Optional Strong P2 Confirmation


• Maximum Distance Filter to prevent late entries


• Independent Buy and Sell settings


• Multiple symbol operation from a single chart


• New Bar Scan for faster testing


• Automatic volume normalization and margin controls


• MQL5 Market Validator protections


TECHNICAL SUMMARY


The first entry can be confirmed or blocked by a weighted voting system using RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX and directional indicators, Williams %R, CCI, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and fast/slow moving averages.


The result is classified as Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, or Strong Sell. Each indicator can be enabled, disabled, customized, and assigned an independent weight.


MARKET FILTERS


The optional Sideways filter combines a weak ADX with ATR compression to block early entries in low-directional, low-volatility conditions.


The optional Pivot filter uses classic daily, weekly, or monthly pivot points. SELL entries can be filtered via R3 and BUY entries via S3, using Touch, Beyond, or Close mode.


NETWORK MANAGEMENT


Grid settings are configurable separately for BUY and SELL. Additional positions are triggered by the total monetary loss of positions in the same direction and on the same symbol, rather than by a fixed price distance.


Grid volume follows a configurable linear progression. The maximum number of positions per symbol and direction can be limited. Setting the limit to one disables additional entries in the grid.


RISK MANAGEMENT


• Optional Stop Loss and Manual Take Profit


• Global monetary loss limit in USD


• Automatic closing of all EA positions


• Persistent trading hold in days, hours, and minutes


• Safety margin before opening orders


• Automatic adjustment of lot limits and broker volume levels


CYCLE RECOVERY MANAGER


For each losing primary position, the optional recovery module can open an opposing hedge. The hedge volume is calculated from the primary position and is internally limited to a maximum ratio of 1:1.


Activation of a hedge may require a minimum adverse movement, confirmation of the ADX, confirmation of the ATR, an opposing ZigZag signal, completion of the cooling period, and sufficient free margin.


When a hedge reaches its objective, it can be fully or partially closed. Profits realized from the hedge are recorded and added to the actual result of the primary position. Further cycles may begin after the cool-down period, while the primary position remains at a loss.


The EA can close the entire basket when the combined result reaches the selected target. It also includes a maximum cycle limit, controlled packet termination, a maximum recovery age, and automatic closure of orphan hedges.


REQUIREMENTS AND RISK WARNING


The Cycle Recovery Manager requires an MT5 hedging account. Grid and hedging may increase exposure, costs, drawdown, and margin requirements. Hedging does not eliminate losses.


Results depend on data quality, spread, commissions, swaps, slippage, execution, leverage, symbol, timeframe, broker, settings, and market conditions. Backtesting and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test on a demo account first and only use capital you can afford to lose.

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Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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