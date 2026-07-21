SHORT DESCRIPTION





Multi-symbol Expert Advisor for MT5 that uses ZigZag signals, technical filters, grid management, and an optional 1:1 cycle recovery manager.





EXTENDED DESCRIPTION





Nexus Hedge Pro is a fully automated multi-strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It combines ZigZag market structure analysis with a weighted multi-indicator technical summary, volatility filters, pivot points, multi-symbol scanning, configurable grid management, monetary risk controls, and an optional Cycle Recovery Manager based on a 1:1 reverse hedge.





KEY FEATURES





• BUY and SELL signals based on the last three ZigZag swing points





• Real-time Classic or Hybrid ZigZag mode





• Optional Strong P2 Confirmation





• Maximum Distance Filter to prevent late entries





• Independent Buy and Sell settings





• Multiple symbol operation from a single chart





• New Bar Scan for faster testing





• Automatic volume normalization and margin controls





• MQL5 Market Validator protections





TECHNICAL SUMMARY





The first entry can be confirmed or blocked by a weighted voting system using RSI, Stochastic, MACD, ADX and directional indicators, Williams %R, CCI, Bulls Power, Bears Power, and fast/slow moving averages.





The result is classified as Strong Buy, Buy, Neutral, Sell, or Strong Sell. Each indicator can be enabled, disabled, customized, and assigned an independent weight.





MARKET FILTERS





The optional Sideways filter combines a weak ADX with ATR compression to block early entries in low-directional, low-volatility conditions.





The optional Pivot filter uses classic daily, weekly, or monthly pivot points. SELL entries can be filtered via R3 and BUY entries via S3, using Touch, Beyond, or Close mode.





NETWORK MANAGEMENT





Grid settings are configurable separately for BUY and SELL. Additional positions are triggered by the total monetary loss of positions in the same direction and on the same symbol, rather than by a fixed price distance.





Grid volume follows a configurable linear progression. The maximum number of positions per symbol and direction can be limited. Setting the limit to one disables additional entries in the grid.





RISK MANAGEMENT





• Optional Stop Loss and Manual Take Profit





• Global monetary loss limit in USD





• Automatic closing of all EA positions





• Persistent trading hold in days, hours, and minutes





• Safety margin before opening orders





• Automatic adjustment of lot limits and broker volume levels





CYCLE RECOVERY MANAGER





For each losing primary position, the optional recovery module can open an opposing hedge. The hedge volume is calculated from the primary position and is internally limited to a maximum ratio of 1:1.





Activation of a hedge may require a minimum adverse movement, confirmation of the ADX, confirmation of the ATR, an opposing ZigZag signal, completion of the cooling period, and sufficient free margin.





When a hedge reaches its objective, it can be fully or partially closed. Profits realized from the hedge are recorded and added to the actual result of the primary position. Further cycles may begin after the cool-down period, while the primary position remains at a loss.





The EA can close the entire basket when the combined result reaches the selected target. It also includes a maximum cycle limit, controlled packet termination, a maximum recovery age, and automatic closure of orphan hedges.





REQUIREMENTS AND RISK WARNING





The Cycle Recovery Manager requires an MT5 hedging account. Grid and hedging may increase exposure, costs, drawdown, and margin requirements. Hedging does not eliminate losses.





Results depend on data quality, spread, commissions, swaps, slippage, execution, leverage, symbol, timeframe, broker, settings, and market conditions. Backtesting and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test on a demo account first and only use capital you can afford to lose.