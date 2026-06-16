Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5 Master File

Please visit = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181686 for slave EA
MT4 Version = https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183101

Free Demo Version = https://c.mql5.com/6/1019/COPYTRADE_V15DEMO.zip

User Manual : download here


Professional Copy Trade EA for MT5, NO HASSLE, PLUG and PLAY and CROSS PLATFORM MT4 <---> MT5. A powerful and reliable Copy Trade Expert Advisor designed for traders, signal providers, fund managers, and prop firm users. Easily copy trades between multiple accounts with flexible risk management and advanced lot size settings.

Key Features

✅ Compatible with all brokers, including brokers that use symbol suffixes and prefixes. Automatic symbol mapping and detection included.

✅ Fully supports Cent Accounts and Standard Accounts.

✅ Flexible lot size management:

  • Fixed Lot Size
  • Multiplier Based on Master Account
  • Percentage-Based Risk Calculation
  • Balance Ratio Scaling

✅ Real-time trade copying with low latency.

✅ Copy Market Orders and Pending Orders.

✅ Full Support for Partial Close Synchronization — automatically detects and mirrors partial position closures from the master account to all slave accounts while maintaining accurate lot-size ratios.

✅ Automatic synchronization of:

  • Open Positions
  • Take Profit (TP)
  • Stop Loss (SL)
  • Pending Order Modifications
  • Partial Closures
  • Order Closures

✅ Supports multiple slave accounts from a single master account.

✅ Magic Number filtering for selective trade copying.

✅ Symbol filtering to copy only selected instruments.

✅ Built-in safety protection to prevent duplicate orders.

✅ Works on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency CFDs.

✅ User-friendly setup with Plug & Play configuration.

Ideal For

  • Signal Providers

  • Account Managers

  • Proprietary Firm Traders

  • Trade Copier Services

  • Personal Multi-Account Management

Advantages

  • Fast and stable execution

  • Easy installation

  • No VPS dependency restrictions

  • Supports brokers with different symbol names

  • Suitable for both small and large trading accounts

Take your account management to the next level with this professional Copy Trade EA, designed for accuracy, flexibility, and reliable performance across all major brokers.


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ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
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