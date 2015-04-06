Special Launch Promotion: $30 (Limited Time Only!)

To celebrate our new launch on MQL5, we are offering an exclusive introductory price of $39 for a limited time.

Please note that this is a special promotion for our early supporters. The price will be adjusted back to its original retail price of $69 effective from July 31, 2026.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get our professional-grade EA at this special price before it reverts to the standard rate!





◆ CAPITAL-BASED TRADING APPROACH

When properly configured, my EAs and trading tools are designed to base their capital and position-sizing calculations on actual account funds, without using leverage to increase calculated trading capacity.

This approach is intended to support more conservative capital management and reduce reliance on leveraged exposure, with a focus on long-term trading stability and disciplined risk management.

⚠ Trading always involves risk. No trading system can guarantee safety, stability, or future performance.





Suwan Gold Obsidian Edition

XAUUSD Premier Automated Trading EA

A professional automated trading system meticulously developed for long-term investment, emphasizing portfolio sustainability. The system's codebase is exquisitely crafted and completely bug-free. Operating as a standalone application, it relies on no external files, is lightweight, consumes minimal VPS resources, and functions completely independently, ensuring a seamless and smooth long-term profit accumulation process.

Key Features

Capital-Friendly Grid Innovation: Perfectly integrates Grid, Scalp, and Hedge strategies. Features exceptionally low drawdown, precisely controlling price zones and limiting the number of positions with the ThresholdOrders and Max Orders functions, alongside a strict segregated order control system (Buy/Sell). (In the settings, only a single EMA value is visible, yet various intelligent mechanisms are seamlessly concealed within, sparing you from complex and tedious configurations.)

Intelligent Protection System: Safeguards your portfolio against market anomalies, including Spread, Spike, and ATR shocks, while clearly segregating the operations of each chart using Magic Numbers.

Profit & Directional Management: Supports segregated profit-closing functions for both combined and separated directions. It allows for a full Money Management (MM) system setup or the use of standalone and blended SL/TP systems, accommodating your specific investment strategy.

Visual Interface: The control panel is designed to be elegant and visually restful, clearly displaying status and profit for convenient, real-time monitoring.

Setup and Operating Guidelines

Installation Procedure: Install and configure the parameters, then simply drag and drop the EA onto the chart. The system is designed for effortless usability; with appropriate configuration and an absence of greed, this EA will comfortably serve as your wealth-generating engine without any complex complications. Investment Recommendations: The EA is thoughtfully designed as an instrument for sustainable, long-term wealth generation. It is highly recommended to operate with low leverage. Input Configuration and Broker Decimals: The optimal input parameters have been specifically tailored and preset for 3-decimal brokers. (If you are utilizing a 2-decimal broker, kindly remove one decimal point.) This ensures that the price zone control system calculates distances with utmost precision, remaining maximally gentle on your capital.

We cordially invite you to experience this EA with an open mind, and you shall truly perceive a genuinely sustainable investment system.