New York AM Session Profile

5

New York AM Session Profile
NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT4 Version Available


Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook:

MT4 Version:

Indicator Overview

The New York AM Session Profile Framework is a professional market-structure visualization tool designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead of generating buy or sell signals, it transforms the New York AM session into a clean structural framework that allows traders to observe:

  •  Session Opens
  •  Liquidity Sweeps
  •  Equilibrium
  •  Block-to-Block Relationships
  •  Rejection and Distribution Behaviour

directly on a single chart.


The indicator is built entirely around the New York AM session. Its objective is not to generate trading signals, but to help traders study price behaviour, structure, flow, and sequence within a clearly defined session framework.

The trading day is decomposed into 4-hour blocks and projected as dashboard candles beside price, displaying complete OHLC and range information. The same structure is mapped directly onto the chart using vertical period separators and labelled high/low levels, allowing traders to follow the developing session narrative on any execution timeframe.

The core problem it solves is chart fragmentation. Traders who monitor AM-session structure often need to track multiple 4-hour blocks, the AM Open, session equilibrium, and liquidity interactions across several charts and manual drawings. This indicator consolidates the entire New York AM framework into a single clean overlay.

Liquidity sweep behaviour is automatically highlighted. When a 4-hour block sweeps the previous block's high or low and an M5 candle subsequently closes back inside the range, the indicator marks the swept level and prints an "S" to identify the confirmed rejection. Desktop, mobile, and email alerts can be generated upon confirmation.

Two market presets are included:

• FX / Metals / Crypto
  - 1AM ET
  - 5AM ET
  - 9AM ET

• Index (NAS100 / USTEC / US100)
  - 2AM ET
  - 6AM ET
  - 10AM ET

A broker timezone adjustment input allows the session framework to remain aligned across different server times.

This is not a signal indicator. It does not generate buy or sell arrows. It is a structural and educational framework intended for discretionary traders who execute their own models.


Key Features

• New York AM Session displayed as three 4-hour dashboard candles
  (adjustable block count)

• Selectable HTF Power of 3 candle
  (Daily, H4, H1, Weekly)

• Full OHLC projection with connector lines

• AM Open level derived exclusively from the AM session

• AM Session 50% Equilibrium level

• Previous-day overnight reference integration

• Complete 4-hour block framework:
  • Vertical separators
  • High/Low projection lines
  • Adjustable lookback
  • Custom colours
  • Custom widths
  • Custom styles
  • Adjustable label size

• Block-to-block liquidity sweep detection

• Confirmed "S" rejection identification on M5 close

• Desktop alerts

• Mobile push notifications

• Email alerts

• FX / Metals / Crypto preset

• NAS100 / USTEC / US100 preset

• Adjustable broker timezone offset

• Optional modules (disabled by default):
  • Session Boxes
  • PDH / PDL
  • PWH / PWL
  • New York Initial Balance (NY IB High/Low)

• Non-Repainting

• Real-Time Operation

• Multi-Asset Compatible

• Works on Any Symbol

• Works on Any Timeframe


----------------------------------------

Developer Support

New York AM Session Profile is designed, developed, and maintained by Ravi Gurung.

If you have any questions before/after purchasing, need assistance with setup, or require clarification regarding any feature, please send a private message through MQL5.

Every message is personally reviewed and answered directly by the developer.

Your feedback, suggestions, and feature requests are always welcome.

Отзывы 1
man1980
2352
man1980 2026.06.19 09:34 
 

Really useful indicator. It helps me quickly see the New York AM session high and low without having to mark everything manually. Clean, accurate, and easy to use. It's become part of my daily trading routine, especially when trading Gold and looking for liquidity sweeps and reversals.

Рекомендуем также
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
График Weis Wave Forex для MT5 — это индикатор цены и объема. Чтение цены и объема было широко распространено через Ричарда Демиля Вайкоффа на основе трех созданных им законов: спроса и предложения, причины и следствия и усилия против результата. В 1900 году Р. Вайкофф уже использовал волновую диаграмму в своих анализах. Много лет спустя, примерно в 1990 году, Дэвид Вайс автоматизировал волновой график Р. Вайкоффа, и сегодня мы представляем вам эволюцию волнового графика Дэвида Вайса. Он показыв
Farman Feractal Trend M T F
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Индикаторы
Здравствуйте, я здесь, чтобы решить одну из самых больших проблем трейдеров. Когда я открываю ценовой график и начинаю его анализ, возникает БОЛЬШАЯ проблема. Я переключаюсь между разными окнами и таймфреймами в MetaTrader 5 и начинаю рисовать линии тренда, блоки ордеров, а также различные статические и динамические линии, чтобы понять рынок. Это было БОЛЬШИМ неудобством, и иногда это вводило меня в заблуждение, поэтому я подумал о создании системы, которая решила бы все эти проблемы и показы
Reverse Strike
Antonio Gutemberg Frota
Индикаторы
Reverse Strike – Professional Gold Reversal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 EXPERT:  Reverse Strike expert Reverse Strike is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal opportunities on XAUUSD and other trading symbols. Built with ATR trailing stop logic, linear regression analysis, and multi-timeframe confirmation, it helps traders detect potential market turning points with clarity and precision. Instead of simply following the existing trend, Reverse Stri
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1
Manh Cuong Duong
Эксперты
Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 Gold M3 Doji Breakout H1 is an automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to identify a fixed M3 compression structure inside a closed H1 candle and evaluate a breakout during the following H1 trading window. This product is designed for Gold symbols. Its default absolute-price distances are not intended for Forex pairs, cryptocurrencies or stock indices. Position management The EA divides the position into three stages: - Stage 1 closes at the configured first
ProEngulfing For MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Индикаторы
Бесплатная версия ProEngulfing - это QualifiedEngulfing с ограничением на один сигнал в день и меньшим количеством функций. Присоединяйтесь к каналу Koala Trading Solution в сообществе mql5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей о всех продуктах Koala. Ссылка для присоединения ниже: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /channels /koalatradingsolution Версия для MT4 этого продукта доступна по следующей ссылке: https ://www .mql5 .com /en /market /product /52023 Представляем ProEngulfing – ваш профессиона
CosmiCLab NY Liquidity Model M15
Kirils Subins
Индикаторы
CosmiCLab NY Liquidity PRO M15 Профессиональный индикатор Smart Money Concepts для поиска ликвидности Нью-Йоркской сессии. CosmiCLab NY Liquidity PRO M15 помогает трейдерам находить ключевые зоны ликвидности, формирующиеся во время открытия Нью-Йоркской сессии. Индикатор автоматически анализирует рынок и строит уровни на основе первой M15 свечи Нью-Йоркской сессии (09:30 NY time) . Эти уровни часто используются институциональными участниками для: • снятия ликвидности • стоп-хантов • начала сильн
Smart ATR Grid Pro
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
SMART ATR GRID PRO++ – Adaptive Grid Intelligence Suite is a next-generation, institutional-grade grid trading indicator engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and comprehensive market structure analysis. By seamlessly integrating   Adaptive Volatility Grid System ,   KAMA Candle Trend Filtering ,   Multi-Factor Trend Detection (ADX + EMA20/50) ,   Dynamic Heatmap Zone Engine , and   Real-Time Market Regime Classification , this indicator delivers a complete decision-making
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5
Abdullah Alhariri
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 – Уровни коррекции, расширения и точки разворота (Pivot Points) Fibonacci Auto Levels Pro MT5 — это продвинутый инструмент технического анализа, который автоматически определяет точки разворота рынка и рисует полные структуры Коррекции (Retracement), Расширения (Extension) и Точек разворота (Pivot Point) Фибоначчи на графике. Этот индикатор объединяет несколько независимых систем в один унифицированный аналитический инструмент: Точки разворота (Pivot Points) (Режим
Market Structure Fractal
Xuan Phat Tai Trieu
Индикаторы
Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 Fractal Market Structure CHoCH BOS MT5 is a price-action indicator designed to identify market structure through confirmed fractal formations. Instead of relying only on traditional swing-point calculations, the indicator analyzes structured candle patterns to locate important highs and lows, detect changes in directional behavior, and display relevant market structure events directly on the chart. The indicator can identify bullish and bearish Break of Str
EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse
Maulana Kusaini
Эксперты
EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse is a multi-market scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines market structure, price zones, multi-timeframe analysis and adaptive trade management. The Expert Advisor automatically scans supported instruments, evaluates trading conditions and manages every opened position according to its individual trading plan. Trading Approach VantaPulse combines several market components before creating a trading setup: Higher-timeframe trend and directional context M
SMC Alpha Engine
Chinthala Baji
Индикаторы
SMC Alpha Engine SMC Alpha Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, Liquidity Sweeps, and market structure changes directly on the chart. The indicator focuses on displaying the most recent valid Order Block together with automatically calculated TP and SL levels for simplified chart analysis. Main Features Automatic Order Block detection Buy and Sell zone visualization Automatic TP and SL calculation Fair Value Gap (FVG) det
MultiSymbolsWpr Indice x IBOV
Israel Goncalves Moraes De Souza
Индикаторы
O Indicador identifica relação do Índice com a soma dos principais ativos, funciona para qualquer mercado do mund o, possui um oscilador WPR com a soma dos principais ativos escolhidos, indicando a antecipação do movimento em relação ao Índice. Características WPR com a soma dos papéis escolhidos - branco WPR do papel atual - vermelho Canal de Tendência O indicador pode indicar movimento de entradas, sendo: cruzamento das linhas cruzamento da linha Multi Symbols no -50 cruzamento entre os canai
FREE
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Market Structure ICT MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Structure ICT 1. Автоматическая структура рынка Главное преимущество — устранение ошибок субъективного восприятия. Точное определение тренда: Автоматически определяет BOS (Слом структуры) для продолжения тренда и CHoCH (Смена характера) для разворота. Классификация свингов: Пользователь может выбрать тип структуры: краткосрочную, среднесрочную или долгосрочную. Подходит как для скальперов, так и для свинг-трейдеров. 2. Профессиональная панель мониторинга (Dashboard) Не нужно пе
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор Weis Wave Bouble Side для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market). Индикатор Weis Wave Bouble side для MT5 был создан на основе уже установленной волны Weis, созданной Дэвидом Вайсом. Индикатор Weis Wave Double Side читает рынок по волнам, как это было сделано Р. Вайкофф в 1900 г. Это помогает определить усилие x результат, причину и следствие, а также спрос и предложение. Его отличие в том, что его можно использовать ниже нулевой оси, что еще больше улучш
Triangle Pattern Gann For EA
Nguyen Van Kien
Индикаторы
Triangle Pattern Gann v3.1 - Complete Feature Documentation Core Functionality OverviewTriangle Pattern Gann v3.1 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines W.D. Gann's geometric trading principles with advanced triangle pattern recognition to deliver actionable trading signals. Primary Features1. Triangle Pattern Detection SystemAscending Triangle Recognition Function: Automatically identifies bullish continuation patterns Detection Criteria: Flat horizontal resistance line
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
Weekly CPR Custom
Sangmo Park
Индикаторы
(c) Uniprojects Weekly Pivot Custom Weekly Pivot Custom is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that plots weekly CPR, classic weekly pivot levels, and optional previous-week range levels directly on the chart. The indicator is designed for traders who use higher-timeframe weekly structure as part of daily or intraday planning. It calculates the current week levels from the previous weekly candle and can also draw a bounded number of historical weekly levels for review. What It Draws - TC:
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Индикаторы
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Market Exhaustion Indicator
GomerAI LLC
Индикаторы
Индикатор Market Exhaustion Цена: $0 Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип: Технический индикатор (без автоматической торговли) Обзор Market Exhaustion Indicator — это инструмент технического анализа, основанный на рыночной структуре и разработанный в рамках исследовательской системы GomerAI. Он предназначен для выявления краткосрочных ценовых экстремумов и возможных зон отката с использованием объективного структурного анализа. Индикатор анализирует структуру рынка на младших таймфреймах для определения:
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в индикатор распознавания Ultimate Harmonic Patterns Этот индикатор обнаруживает паттерн Гартли, паттерн Летучая мышь и паттерн Сайфер на основе HH и LL ценовой структуры и уровней Фибоначчи, и когда определенные уровни Фибоначчи встречаются, индикатор показывает паттерн на графике, Этот индикатор представляет собой комбинацию трех других моих индикаторов, которые обнаруживают сложные паттерны. Функции : Усовершенствованный алгоритм обнаружения паттерна с высокой точностью. Обна
AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
Эксперты
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: $30 (1-Month Rent) Limited time offer to build our community and gather feedback! AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper A high-precision M5 algorithm for XAUUSD (Gold) , engineered to trade exclusively at Institutional Liquidity Levels ($5/$10 psychological marks). PERFORMANCE DATA (BUY ONLY) • Win Rate: 87.09%. • Safe Growth: +$4,113 profit on $10k (13.75% Max Drawdown). • Extreme Stress Test: Successfully generated +$22,997 in a 5-year stress test (2020-2026), proving
SuperAgentPRO
Orcun Kaya
Эксперты
SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro - Количественный скоринг и динамический риск Описание: SuperAgent v7.0 Diamond Pro — это высокоточная адаптация продвинутого финансового алгоритма Python для MT5. Этот советник (EA) сочетает в себе   механизм количественного скоринга   и   динамическое управление рисками   для профессионального управления портфелем. Основные характеристики: Многоуровневый механизм принятия решений:   Оценивает рынок в трех измерениях: обработка сигналов с низкой задержкой, подтверж
EZ Trends
Guillermo Pineda
Индикаторы
EZ Trends — это индикатор точного определения тренда, созданный для того, чтобы упростить обнаружение изменений рыночной структуры в реальном времени. Используя уникальную гибридную систему EMA–HMA, он выделяет направление тренда с помощью адаптивной перекраски свечей и отмечает ключевые уровни реакции при начале нового тренда. Результат — практичный инструмент, который помогает трейдерам оставаться в согласии с импульсом и фильтровать рыночный шум. ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ Логика определения тренда: Тр
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Концепция спроса и предложения с возвратом к среднему значению Концепция торговли по спросу и предложению полагается на несовпадение объемов покупок и продаж на финансовых рынках. Для обычных трейдеров зоны спроса и предложения служат точками разворота. При рассмотрении первоначальной концепции было обнаружено, что первоначальная торговля по спросу и предложению может выполняться лучше на периоде возврата к среднему значению, а не на периоде тренда. Для демонстрации этой концепции, чтобы какая-л
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Индикаторы
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Zone Structure Scanner
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 Find better setups faster — without scanning charts for hours. The Zone Structure Scanner Panel for MT5 helps you automatically scan multiple symbols, detect key weekly and daily support/resistance zones, read market structure, highlight confluence, and flag H4 rejection-confirmed setups from one powerful panel. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, you get ranked opportunities in one place so you can focus on the setups that matter most. Why it stands
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
GorMaster Pro
Manuel Damian Ortiz Fernandez
Индикаторы
GorMaster_Pro — Sesgo confiable, noticias y técnica en una sola pantalla Visión GorMaster_Pro es una herramienta indispensable para cualquier tipo de trader (scalper, intradía o swing) porque combina información fundamental y técnica para darte una lectura fiel y accionable del mercado. En una sola vista verás: sesgo direccional BUY/SELL/RANGO , ventanas de noticias en tiempo real que congelan la operativa, métricas técnicas clave (ATR_Z, RangeRatio, ADX, SpreadZ), sesiones y alertas . Todo org
С этим продуктом покупают
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Индикаторы
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Индикаторы
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro — это трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны более понятные сигналы, более структурированные торговые сетапы и более практичное управление рисками прямо на графике. Вместо того чтобы показывать только простую стрелку, GEM Signal Pro помогает представить всю торговую идею в более наглядной и удобной форме. Когда условия подтверждены, индикатор может отображать на графике цену входа, stop loss и цели take profit, помогая трейдеру
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Индикаторы
RelicusRoad Pro: Квантовая Рыночная Операционная Система СКИДКА 70% ПОЖИЗНЕННЫЙ ДОСТУП (ОГРАНИЧЕНО) - ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К 2000+ ТРЕЙДЕРАМ Почему большинство трейдеров теряют деньги даже с «идеальными» индикаторами? Потому что они торгуют Единичными Концепциями в вакууме. Сигнал без контекста — это лотерея. Чтобы выигрывать стабильно, вам нужна КОНФЛЮЭНЦИЯ . RelicusRoad Pro — это не простой стрелочный индикатор. Это полная Количественная Рыночная Экосистема . Она отображает «Дорогу Справедливой Сто
CRT Confluence Pro
Jessica Victoria Huera Rodriguez
Индикаторы
CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
Другие продукты этого автора
Power of Three AMD Protocol
Ravi Gurung
5 (1)
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Индикаторы
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
Эксперты
LAUNCH SPECIAL: First 15 Copies Only We are offering the first 15 licences at a discounted price of $149 for lifetime use (Regular Price $299) to build our initial user base. Current Price: $149 Next Price: $199 Final Price: $299 Grab it now before the price hike. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Marting
Power of Three AMD Protocol MT4
Ravi Gurung
Индикаторы
ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT5 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171633 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 4 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
New York AM Session Profile MT4
Ravi Gurung
Индикаторы
New York AM Session Profile NY AM Session Profiling Framework | Non-Repainting | Real-Time | FX & Index Presets | MT5 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771380 MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180798 Indicator Overview The New York AM Session Profile framework is a   professional market-structure visualization tool   designed for traders who study liquidity, session behaviour, and institutional price delivery. Instead
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal MT4
Ravi Gurung
Индикаторы
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT5 Version Available MT5 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162075 Full User Guide — explains what each feature does and why:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Quick Start User Guide  — explains how to configure and in what order:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767540 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure too
RVFL Indicator One Candle Strategy
Ravi Gurung
Индикаторы
Want to AUTOMATE this strategy? We have released the fully automated Expert Advisor based on this logic. Check out Range Vector Fibo Logic EA here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158065 UPGRADE AVAILABLE: Tired of manual trading? I just released the Automated MTF Version with Mobile Alerts and Auto-Targets. Get the Pro Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/159350 Range Vector Fibo Logic (Indicator) One Candle Strategy Stop waking up at 3 AM to draw lines manually. Range
FREE
Breakout Vector MTF Indicator
Ravi Gurung
Индикаторы
LAUNCH OFFER: $35 (Limited Time) Standard Price: $69 Current Price: $35 (Save 50%) We are offering this  Breakout Vector MTF Indicator   at an entry-level price to build our initial user base. The price will increase back to $69 soon. Grab the full Professional MTF Levels System for the price of a standard indicator. Breakout Vector MTF Indicator with Mobile and Desktop Alert The Institutional Roadmap for MetaTrader 5 Most traders struggle because they focus too closely on lower timeframes. Th
Index Vector Pro
Ravi Gurung
Эксперты
Index Vector Pro: Dual-Engine Volatility System Professional Index Trading (DE40 & US30) | Engineered for Consistency Index Vector Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed for the DAX40 (DE40) and US30 (Dow Jones) . Unlike standard bots that expose accounts to unlimited risk, this system utilizes a strict time-based structure to trade only high-probability market conditions. It is designed for traders who prioritize drawdown control, stability, and long-term consistency over tra
Фильтр:
man1980
2352
man1980 2026.06.19 09:34 
 

Really useful indicator. It helps me quickly see the New York AM session high and low without having to mark everything manually. Clean, accurate, and easy to use. It's become part of my daily trading routine, especially when trading Gold and looking for liquidity sweeps and reversals.

Ravi Gurung
1270
Ответ разработчика Ravi Gurung 2026.06.19 15:32
Thank you for the thoughtful review and kind words. I'm glad the framework is helping simplify your chart analysis and has become part of your daily routine. It's especially rewarding to hear that you're finding value in the liquidity sweep and session-structure aspects of the tool. I truly appreciate your support and feedback. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey.
Ответ на отзыв