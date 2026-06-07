CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Professional
- 指标
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Imad Saadeh
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO
CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO is a clean chart indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and continuation strength using PSAR and RSI logic.
The indicator displays clear BUY and SELL signal dots directly on the chart, with optional signal wording and a professional dashboard panel. The dashboard shows the current trend, last signal, RSI strength, reversal statistics, strong signal count, recent dot activity, and a multi-timeframe PSAR trend view.
100% NO REPAINT!
Main Advantages
- Clear BUY and SELL reversal signals
- Strong and weak trend continuation markers
- PSAR and RSI-based trend confirmation
- Multi-timeframe PSAR dashboard
- Professional institutional-style panel
- Optional chart wording for easier signal reading
- Popup, push, and email alerts
- Lightweight visual design for clean chart reading
- Dashboard location limited to Top Left or Bottom Left for better chart control
Main Features
- BUY Reversal and SELL Reversal dots
- BUY Strong and SELL Strong continuation dots
- Weak trend dots for active trend tracking
- Optional chart text labels
- Real-time dashboard panel
- RSI strength display
- Reversal and strong signal counters
- Recent visible dot counter
- M15, M30, H1, and H4 PSAR matrix
- Clean left-side panel positioning
Input Parameters
- ShowContinuationMarks: Show or hide strong and weak continuation dots.
- ShowChartWording: Show or hide text labels on the chart.
- ShowReversalWording: Show BUY/SELL Reversal wording.
- ShowStrongWording: Show BUY/SELL Strong wording.
- WordingFontSize: Font size for chart signal wording.
- WordingOffsetPoints: Distance between wording and candles.
- MaxWordingBars: Maximum number of bars where wording objects are drawn.
Alerts
- FlagAlert: Enable terminal popup alerts.
- FlagPush: Enable mobile push notifications.
- FlagMail: Enable email notifications.
Dashboard
- ShowProDashboard: Show or hide the professional dashboard.
- ShowMTFMatrix: Show or hide the multi-timeframe PSAR matrix.
- DashboardCorner: Choose dashboard location: Top Left or Bottom Left.
- DashboardX: Horizontal dashboard offset.
- DashboardY: Vertical dashboard offset.
- DashboardFontSize: Dashboard text size.
- DashboardWidth: Dashboard panel width.
- DashboardPadding: Inner spacing inside the dashboard.