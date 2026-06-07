CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Professional

  • Индикаторы
  • Imad Saadeh
    Imad Saadeh

    Imad Saadeh

    5 (7)
    🔹 Professional gold & crypto trader (GMT+2)
    🔹 Developer of robust MT5 Expert Advisors & dashboards
    🔹 Focused on risk management, equity protection & automation
    🔹 Global community leader, sharing transparent trading solutions
    18 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.1
  • Активации: 5

CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO

CasperIT PSAR RSI Trend Signals PRO is a clean chart indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction, reversal points, and continuation strength using PSAR and RSI logic.

The indicator displays clear BUY and SELL signal dots directly on the chart, with optional signal wording and a professional dashboard panel. The dashboard shows the current trend, last signal, RSI strength, reversal statistics, strong signal count, recent dot activity, and a multi-timeframe PSAR trend view.

100% NO REPAINT!

Main Advantages

  • Clear BUY and SELL reversal signals
  • Strong and weak trend continuation markers
  • PSAR and RSI-based trend confirmation
  • Multi-timeframe PSAR dashboard
  • Professional institutional-style panel
  • Optional chart wording for easier signal reading
  • Popup, push, and email alerts
  • Lightweight visual design for clean chart reading
  • Dashboard location limited to Top Left or Bottom Left for better chart control

Main Features

  • BUY Reversal and SELL Reversal dots
  • BUY Strong and SELL Strong continuation dots
  • Weak trend dots for active trend tracking
  • Optional chart text labels
  • Real-time dashboard panel
  • RSI strength display
  • Reversal and strong signal counters
  • Recent visible dot counter
  • M15, M30, H1, and H4 PSAR matrix
  • Clean left-side panel positioning

Input Parameters

  • ShowContinuationMarks: Show or hide strong and weak continuation dots.
  • ShowChartWording: Show or hide text labels on the chart.
  • ShowReversalWording: Show BUY/SELL Reversal wording.
  • ShowStrongWording: Show BUY/SELL Strong wording.
  • WordingFontSize: Font size for chart signal wording.
  • WordingOffsetPoints: Distance between wording and candles.
  • MaxWordingBars: Maximum number of bars where wording objects are drawn.

Alerts

  • FlagAlert: Enable terminal popup alerts.
  • FlagPush: Enable mobile push notifications.
  • FlagMail: Enable email notifications.

Dashboard

  • ShowProDashboard: Show or hide the professional dashboard.
  • ShowMTFMatrix: Show or hide the multi-timeframe PSAR matrix.
  • DashboardCorner: Choose dashboard location: Top Left or Bottom Left.
  • DashboardX: Horizontal dashboard offset.
  • DashboardY: Vertical dashboard offset.
  • DashboardFontSize: Dashboard text size.
  • DashboardWidth: Dashboard panel width.
  • DashboardPadding: Inner spacing inside the dashboard.

Рекомендуем также
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Detect сочетает в себе особенности как трендовых индикаторов, так и осцилляторов. Индикатор является удобным инструментом для выявления краткосрочных рыночных циклов и определения уровней перекупленности или перепроданности рынка. Длинную позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перепроданности и пробивает нулевой уровень снизу вверх. Короткую позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перекупленности и пробивает нулевой уровень
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Индикаторы
HAS RSI Signal — Профессиональный трендовый индикатор с расчетом SL/TP HAS RSI Signal — это мощный торговый инструмент, объединяющий проверенную классику и современные алгоритмы фильтрации шума. Индикатор анализирует рынок через призму сглаженных свечей Heiken Ashi и осциллятора RSI, предоставляя трейдеру четкие сигналы на вход в моменты разворота тренда или выхода из зон перекупленности/перепроданности. Основные преимущества: Двойная фильтрация: Использование Heiken Ashi Smoothed позволяет искл
Mega Indicator MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Индикаторы
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing. You
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Trend Trading - это индикатор, предназначенный для получения максимальной прибыли от трендов, происходящих на рынке, путем определения времени отката и прорыва. Он находит торговые возможности, анализируя, что делает цена во время установленных тенденций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Торгуйте на финансовых рынках с уверенностью и эффективностью Прибыль от устоявшихся тенденций без проволочек Признать прибыльные откаты, пр
Divergent Stochastic Filter II
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Divergent Stochastic Filter II Catch Reversals Early, Filter Noise, Trade with Confidence The Edge: Why This Stochastic is Different  Every trader knows the Stochastic oscillator. But knowing when to trust its signals, that's the real challenge. The Divergent Stochastic Filter II transforms this classic indicator into a precision reversal detection system by adding critical elements: divergence intelligence, signal filtering and exhaustion detection.  While standard Stochastic oscillators fire s
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
«„Naturu“ — это ручной индикатор, который использует симметрию природы в качестве алгоритма. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости! При загрузке индикатора вы увидите две линии — Верхнюю (Top) и Нижнюю (Bottom). Нажмите на линию один раз, чтобы активировать её. Чтобы переместить её, просто кликните на ту свечу, куда хотите её поставить. Вы задаёте точку максимума и точку минимума, а индикатор автоматически рассчитывает: магентовую зону, показывающую, где интересы быков
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор предназначен для сравнения силы валютных пар. Индикатор сравнивает валютные пары. Трендовая линия в Currency Strength рисуется на основе всех выбранных валютных пар, что позволяет отчетливее видеть движения рынка. Чем выше линия валютной пары, тем больше ее сила. Входные параметры: Вы можете выбрать 3 пары для сравнения; Вы можете указать базовую дату - дату начала расчетов силы валютных пар.
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Индикаторы
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит графики зафиксированной на момент закрытия свечи прибыли для закрытых (или частично закрытых) длинных и коротких позиции отдельно. Индикатор позволяет фильтровать сделки по текущему символу, заданному ID эксперта (магическому числу) и наличию (отсутствию) подстроки в комментарии к сделке, задавать начальное время и периодичность сброса прибыли (ежедневно, еженедельно или ежемесячно) для расчёта графика прибыли. Индикатор также отображает плавающую (не зафиксированную) прибыль от
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Индикаторы
Индикатор определения флета и тренда. Если цена ниже любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона продаж. При покупке этой версии индикатора, версия  МТ4  для одного реального и одного демо-счета - в подарок (для получения, напишите мне личное сообщение)! Если цена выше любой из двух гистограмм и двух линий (красной и синей), это зона покупок. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 Если цена находится между двух линий или в зоне любой из гистограмм, значит
Trade Today
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
Индикаторы
TRADE TODAY — Advanced Pattern Recognition Indicator for MetaTrader 5 TRADE TODAY is a chart pattern recognition indicator that detects price structures in real time, scores each signal using trend and momentum filters, and displays entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels directly on the chart. Push notifications, email, and sound alerts are supported. How It Works The indicator scans recent price action for swing points at multiple depths and identifies the following structures: Double Top, Do
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (559)
Индикаторы
Стратегия пробоя для торговли по тренду, фильтрация и все необходимые функции, встроенные в один инструмент! Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора Trend Pro с точностью определяет тренд, отфильтровывает рыночный шум и генерирует входные сигналы и уровни выхода. Новые функции с расширенными правилами статистического расчета улучшают общую производительность этого индикатора. Важная информация Для максимального использования потенциала Trend Pro прочитайте полное описание www.mql5.com/en/blogs/p
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Усовершенствованная версия бесплатного индикатора HMA Trend (для MetaTrader 4), с возможностью статистического анализа HMA Trend - трендовый индикатор, базирующийся на скользящей средней Хала (Hull Moving Average - HMA) с двумя периодами. HMA с медленным периодом определяет тренд, HMA с быстрым периодом - краткосрочные движения и сигналы в сторону тренда Главные отличия от бесплатного варианта: Возможность предсказать вероятность разворота тренда с помощью анализа исторических данных Построение
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
Индикаторы
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
CleanTrend by NeuralTick
Oleh Savinovskyi
Индикаторы
CleanTrend by NeuralTick  — индикатор тренда, который НИКОГДА не меняет прошлое. Устали от индикаторов, которые красиво рисуют историю, но перерисовывают сигналы в реальной торговле? Три причины, почему CleanTrend выбирают трейдеры, уставшие от шума и обмана: 100% НЕТ ПЕРЕРИСОВКИ. Цвет линии фиксируется навсегда. Ни один бар не изменится задним числом — проверьте в тестере. ДВОЙНОЙ ФИЛЬТР ШУМА. Сигнал появляется только когда цена прошла заданный порог (MinMove) и удержала направление неско
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет сигналы дивергенции - расхождения пиков цены и показаний осцилятора MACD. Сигналы отображаются стрелками в дополнительном окне и сопровождаются сообщениями во всплывающем окне, на электронную почту и на мобильное устройство. На графике и в окне индикатора линиями отмечаются условия, при которых сформирован сигнал. Параметры индикатора MacdFast - период быстрой линии MACD MacdSlow - период медленной линии MACD MacdSignal - период сигнальной линии MACD MacdPrice - цены индика
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Индикаторы
LevelPAttern MT5 - технический индикатор, основанный на дневных уровнях и паттернах Price Action. В основе индикатора лежит стандартный индикатор ZigZag + разворотные свечные модели такие как "Звезда", "Молот" - он же пин-бар, "Поглощение", и другие. При формировании паттерна и касании ценой уровня, индикатор выдает звуковое и текстовое уведомление. Поддерживается отправка уведомлений на электронную почту и push-уведомлений на мобильные устройства. Особенности работы индикатора Подходит для раб
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор дает ранние сигналы при смене тренда, основываясь на показаниях ADX в комбинации с элементами ценовых паттернов. Работает на любых инструментах и таймфреймах. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы. Вы видите на истории ту же картину, которая была в реал-тайм. Сигналы отображаются стрелками для удобства восприятия (чтобы не загромождать график). Особенности Наилучшие результаты получаются, если использовать индикатор на двух таймфреймах, например: M30 - индикатор показывает основную
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Terra Infinity — индикатор флета. Эта улучшенная версия индикатора CalcFlat имеет три дополнительные линии, значительно повышающие его эффективность. В отличие от своего предшественника с двумя статическими уровнями, Terra Infinity добавляет три динамические линии над основной гистограммой, которые интерпретируются следующим образом: базовая сигнальная линия, минимальная сигнальная линия, максимальная сигнальная линия. Эти линии формируются с помощью дополнительного параметра Avg, представляю
Hush mt5
Iurii Plokhov
4.33 (3)
Индикаторы
Hush mt5   это  передовой индикатор, который дает сигнал о перекупленности или перепроданности рынка в определенный период времени Hush mt5  плюсом данного индикатора является то, что он не исчезает после сигнала на графике Подходит для любой торговли : форекс, акции, крипто валюта, металлы Hush mt5  можно использовать на любом временном периоде.Cигнал идет на начало следующей свечи после стрелки Hush mt5  показал себя лучше всего на периоде H1,H4,daily Его можно использовать помимо форекса, в
Alpha Trend MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
Индикаторы
Alpha Trend MT5 - это трендовый индикатор для платформы MT5, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Индикатор Alpha Trend MT5 находит наиболее вероятные точки разворота тенденции, что позволяет совершать сделки в самом начале тренда. Данный индикатор оснащён уведомлениями при появлении нового сигнала (алерт, почта, телефон), что поможет вам своевременно открыть позицию. Alpha Trend не перерисовывается, что дает возможность оценить его эффектность на истории. Версия    Alpha Trend   дл
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Индикаторы
ATREND: Как это работает и как его использовать Как это работает Индикатор "ATREND" для платформы MT5 разработан для предоставления трейдерам надежных сигналов на покупку и продажу с использованием комбинации методов технического анализа. Этот индикатор в первую очередь использует среднюю истинную амплитуду (ATR) для измерения волатильности, наряду с алгоритмами обнаружения тренда для выявления потенциальных движений рынка. Оставьте сообщение после покупки и получите специальный бонусный подаро
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Индикаторы
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
Индикаторы
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Sniper X — это индикатор следования за трендом с несколькими таймфреймами для MetaTrader 5, который помогает трейдерам четко и точно определять направление тренда и потенциальные точки разворота. Информация о цене: Текущая цена является промо-ценой и может измениться по мере выпуска обновлений и новых функций. Канал Code2Profit Освойте рынок с помощью анализа нескольких таймфреймов! Технические характеристики Платформа MetaTrader 5 Тип индикатора Трендовый индикатор с несколькими таймфрейм
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SUPERHERO индикатор - это мультивалютная торговая система, которая создана по принципу "Все включено". Индикатор самостоятельно анализирует рынок и дает сигналы когда открывать и когда закрывать сделки. Используются ордера Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит. Соотношение R:R = 1:1 Время от времени я торгую по сигналам этого индикатора лично, и вот какие результаты я получаю - LIVE SIGNAL Эта система может присылать на смартфон PUSH-уведомления, так что вы сможете делать сделки "на ходу" без привязки к ПК. О
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Индикаторы
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Индикаторы
SuperScalp Pro – Профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов SuperScalp Pro — это профессиональная многослойная скальпинговая система с подтверждением сигналов по нескольким факторам, разработанная для поиска торговых возможностей с более высокой вероятностью успеха. Она предоставляет более точные подтверждения входа, уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit на основе ATR, а также гибкую систему фильтрации сигналов для XAUUSD, BTCUSD и основных валютных пар Forex. Полная
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне и получите  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденные сигналы н
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Индикаторы
Легенда возвращается! Entry Points Pro 10. Перезапуск легендарного индикатора, который 3 года держался в Топ-3 MQL5 Market. Сотни восторженных отзывов (589 на две версии), тысячи трейдеров торгуют с его помощью каждый день, 31 000+ скачиваний демо MT4+MT5. Я прочитал каждый ваш отзыв за пять лет — и вместо обещаний встроил в версию 10 ответы. От автора, который в рынке с 1999 года и ценит честность, свою репутацию и своих клиентов . Стартовая цена $99 действует только на первые 10 копий.   Сразу
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Индикаторы
Давайте сначала будем честны. Ни один индикатор сам по себе не сделает вас прибыльным. Если кто-то говорит вам обратное — он продаёт вам мечту. Любой индикатор, который показывает идеальные стрелки покупки/продажи, можно сделать безупречным — просто увеличьте нужный участок истории и сделайте скриншот успешных сделок. Мы так делать не будем. SMC Intraday Formula — это инструмент. Он считывает структуру рынка за вас, определяет зоны с наивысшей вероятностью движения цены и точно показывает, как
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
Другие продукты этого автора
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
CasperIT Surfer Wave Rider
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
Surfer Wave Rider is designed for XAUUSD trading on MetaTrader 5 hedging accounts. The Expert Advisor manages directional baskets through a controlled six-layer recovery structure. It uses fixed minimum price spacing for the first recovery entry and requires confirmed PSAR and RSI reversal conditions for later recovery decisions. The strategy includes an internal Rainbow corridor for the reserved final recovery layer. This layer is not released by distance alone. It requires the configured marke
CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager Precision Breakout Sniper for XAUUSD & Fast Markets CasperIT Sniper Trade Manager is a professional semi-automated breakout trading Expert Advisor designed for traders who want precision entries, strong momentum confirmation, and intelligent automated trade management. You select your preferred lot size and arm the sniper. From that moment, the EA continuously monitors the market and only executes trades when all institutional-grade filters align. The EA is speciall
CasperIT F22 Raptor
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT F22 Raptor Adaptive Institutional Trading System for Gold & Crypto Markets CasperIT F22 Raptor is a professional multi-layer trading system developed for traders who want intelligent automation with strong capital protection. The EA combines adaptive market analysis, basket management, recovery intelligence and institutional-style risk control into one integrated trading framework. Designed for both Forex and Crypto markets, the system dynamically adapts to different market conditions w
CasperIT Trade Manager Professional
Imad Saadeh
5 (1)
Утилиты
**CasperIT Trade Manager Professional** CasperIT Trade Manager Professional is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders open, protect, monitor, and manage trades directly from the chart panel. The product is designed for traders who enter trades manually and want better control over risk, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and position management. **Main Advantages** - Clean professional chart panel - One-click BUY and SELL buttons - Close all managed trades from the
CasperIT Max Floating DD
Imad Saadeh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5 Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart. The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred. Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual
FREE
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals Overview CasperIT Trend Reversal Signals is a simple and powerful trend-following indicator designed to help traders identify potential market reversals and trend continuation opportunities. 100% NO REPAINT! The indicator automatically classifies market conditions into three easy-to-understand signal types: Reversal Signals Strong Trend Signals Weak Trend Signals This allows traders to quickly recognize when a new trend may be starting and when an existing trend i
FREE
CasperIT M Trade Manager
Imad Saadeh
5 (1)
Утилиты
CasperIT Manual Trade Manager MT5 FREE CasperIT Manual Trade Manager is a free trading utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps manual traders open positions, control risk, and protect profitable trades from a compact chart panel. The utility does not generate automatic entry signals or promise profits. You remain in control of every trade. Main Features - One-click **BUY** and **SELL** buttons - Automatic risk-based lot calculation - ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit - Break-even protection aft
FREE
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO Institutional Smart Money & Exhaustion Indicator for MT5 CasperIT Volume Intelligence PRO is an advanced institutional-grade volume and momentum analysis indicator designed for traders seeking deeper market insight beyond traditional indicators. Built with a proprietary Trend Memory Engine, the indicator combines smart volume analysis, momentum pressure detection, climax exhaustion logic, and scout signal technology to identify high-probability market conditions
CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5
Imad Saadeh
Утилиты
CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 CasperIT Risk Guardian MT5 is an account-risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor drawdown, review open exposure, receive warnings, and apply optional protection actions when configured limits are reached. The utility does not open trades or promise trading results. It is designed to support disciplined risk management for personal accounts and evaluation accounts. Main Advantages Monitor daily and overall account drawdown in real time. Use fi
FREE
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 Institutional Hybrid Recovery EA for XAUUSD CasperIT Gold Matrix Pro MT5 is a professional XAUUSD trading system built for MetaTrader 5, designed around controlled recovery logic, adaptive basket management, intelligent execution filtering, and institutional-style risk compression. The EA was specifically optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe and focuses on maintaining controlled drawdown behavior while allowing consistent structured recovery during volatil
CasperIT NewsRadar Bias MarketHours
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
CasperIT News Radar + Bias Scanner + Market Hours Free Professional Market Intelligence Dashboard for MT5 CasperIT News Radar + Bias Scanner + Market Hours Free is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders quickly understand market conditions directly from the chart. The indicator combines: Market Bias Detection ADX Trend Strength Analysis Trading Session Monitoring Economic News Display Professional Dashboard Interface All information is displayed inside a c
FREE
CasperIT Trade Info UltraLight MT5
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 Trade Info Lightweight Dashboard MT5 is a modern and lightweight performance dashboard designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to monitor trading results clearly and efficiently directly from the chart. The indicator displays detailed daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly trading statistics in a clean and professional interface without slowing down the platform. It is optimized for low resource usage and suitable for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, a
FREE
CasperIT MTF TrendMatrix PRO
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
CasperIT MTF TrendMatrix PRO Short Description Multi-timeframe trend matrix indicator with closed-bar chart signals, confidence filtering, continuation cooldowns and a historical signal report. Full Description CasperIT MTF Trend Matrix PRO is a chart-window indicator for MetaTrader 5. It summarizes trend conditions across multiple timeframes and displays the result in a compact panel. The indicator evaluates EMA alignment, RSI behavior, MACD momentum, price structure, ADX trend phase and ATR ma
CasperIT Z Score Intelligence
Imad Saadeh
Индикаторы
CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence MT5 CasperIT Z-Score Intelligence is a professional market stretch indicator for MetaTrader 5. It uses Z-Score analysis to measure how far price has stretched from its statistical mean and presents the result through a clean institutional dashboard. The indicator is designed to help traders identify overbought, oversold, stretched, and extreme market conditions. It does not open trades. It provides market context, probability guidance, regime classification, and v
CasperIT Gold Quant Pro MT5
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT Z-Score Gold Stochastic MA EA is an advanced XAUUSD trading system that combines Stochastic MA signal detection with institutional-grade Z-Score market stretch analysis, capital preservation controls, and adaptive profit protection. The EA is optimized for XAUUSD M30 and includes intelligent session filtering, previous-candle midpoint profit trailing, soft Z-Score risk balancing, and drawdown protection mechanisms designed to improve consistency during changing market conditions. Key Fe
CasperIT Hybrid Scalper Pro
Imad Saadeh
Эксперты
CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro MT5 CasperIT Hybrid Manual Scalper Pro is a professional trading assistant and semi-automated Expert Advisor developed for traders seeking institutional-grade market analysis and disciplined trade execution. The EA combines trend strength analysis, multi-timeframe confirmation, volatility assessment, and intelligent trade management into a compact trading dashboard. The system is designed to identify high-quality market conditions while avoiding low-probability
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв