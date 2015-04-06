FlipDamon Vx

Flipdamon HFT: The Next-Level Forex Trading Robot

Flip your capital fast with Flipdamon HFT — a powerful trading robot designed for rapid growth, sniper entries, and consistent profits. Built for serious traders who want results in days, not months..

Flipdamon HFT

The Ultimate Forex Automation

Experience lightning‑fast trades powered by AI neural networks that analyze markets in real‑time.

99.9%Accuracy
0.01sLatency
24/5Market Hours
8k+Trades/Day


Advanced AI Trading Technology

Powered by cutting‑edge artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms

Perfomance

Flipdemon HFT uses smart automation and 1:1000 leverage to flip small accounts into big profits—up to 300x weekly—based on real-time market conditions

Flipdemon HFT High Frequency Trading

It can Start with $100 and potentially flip it to $30,000+ in 7 trading days—based on proven performance

Global Markets 24/5

Trade major, minor, and exotic currency pairs across all forex sessions worldwide

Risk Management

Sophisticated risk controls with dynamic position sizing and multi-layer stop losses

Market Analysis

Technical, fundamental, and sentiment analysis combined with economic calendar integration

Precision Execution

Sub-millisecond order execution with smart order routing and slippage protection

Currency Pairs

  • Major Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF
  • Minor Pairs: EUR/GBP, AUD/CAD, NZD/JPY
  • Exotic Pairs: USD/TRY, EUR/ZAR, GBP/SEK

Trading Conditions

  • Spreads: From 0.1 pips
  • Execution: < 0.1ms average
  • Slippage: Minimal with smart routing
Flipping service available here

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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