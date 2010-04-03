Gold Martingale Grid

[b]Gold Martingale Grid[/b] is a fully automated grid-martingale Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, with ready-made risk presets, an optional two-direction hedge mode, and a clear on-chart control panel. It is designed to be simple to run and easy to watch.


[b]Free version[/b]

This is the free edition of Gold Martingale Grid. It uses fixed lot sizing only. Automatic balance-based lot sizing, a maximum total-lot cap, and further advanced features are reserved for the paid version. The free version is provided "as is", with no guarantees of profit or performance. Use it entirely at your own risk.

[b]Please read first — risk[/b]
This EA uses a martingale grid: after an adverse move it adds further trades with a larger lot to lower the basket's average price, then closes the whole basket on a small retracement. This style produces many small wins and occasional large losses. A strong, sustained trend can cause deep drawdown or hit the equity stop. Trade only on capital you can afford to lose, and test on a demo account first. This is not financial advice and past results do not guarantee future performance.

[b]How it works[/b]
[list]
[*]It opens the first trade of a basket using your chosen entry signal.
[*]If price moves against the basket by the grid step, it adds another trade with a multiplied lot.
[*]The basket closes when price returns to the take-profit distance from the average entry.
[*]A built-in equity stop and daily loss limit are there to cap the downside.
[/list]

[b]Key features[/b]
[list]
[*]Three one-click risk presets (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive) plus a fully Custom mode.
[*]Two entry modes: MA trend filter, or follow the last candle's direction.
[*]Multi-timeframe signal — manage on a fast chart while reading the trend of a higher timeframe.
[*]Optional hedge mode: an independent opposite-direction basket that profits and closes on its own (requires a hedging account).
[*]On-chart dashboard with live PAUSE and CLOSE ALL buttons.
[/list]

[b]On-chart panel shows[/b]
[list]
[*]Basket status, open trades vs. cap, total volume and average entry.
[*]Floating profit/loss, basket take-profit price and the next add price.
[*]Equity, floating drawdown, margin level and the day's profit/loss.
[*]Live spread with your spread limit.
[/list]

[b]Built-in risk controls[/b]
[list]
[*]Hard cap on the number of trades per basket.
[*]Equity stop that closes everything if floating loss exceeds a set percent of balance.
[*]Daily profit target (auto-pauses new entries) and daily loss limit (closes all and halts for the day).
[*]Maximum spread filter to avoid adding during news spikes.
[*]Trading-hours window for opening new baskets.
[/list]

[b]Requirements[/b]
[list]
[*]MetaTrader 5, symbol XAUUSD (Gold). A hedging account is required to use hedge mode.
[*]A 24/5 VPS is recommended so the EA can manage open baskets without interruption.
[*]Adjust grid step and take-profit to your broker's gold price digits.
[/list]

[b]Quick start[/b]
[list]
[*]Attach to an XAUUSD chart and enable Algo Trading.
[*]Pick a risk preset (start with Conservative on demo).
[*]Set your start lot to suit your balance and watch the panel.
[/list]

[b]Inputs[/b]
[list]
[*][b]Risk preset[/b] — Conservative, Balanced or Aggressive for ready-made settings, or Custom to use the values below.
[*][b]Lot multiplier[/b] — factor each added trade is multiplied by after an adverse move (Custom mode).
[*][b]Max trades per basket[/b] — hard cap on positions in a single basket (Custom mode).
[*][b]Grid step (points)[/b] — distance price must move against the basket before the next trade is added (Custom mode).
[*][b]Take profit (points)[/b] — basket target measured from the average entry price (Custom mode).
[*][b]Equity stop percent[/b] — closes everything if floating loss exceeds this percent of balance (Custom mode).
[*][b]Start lot[/b] — lot size of the first trade in a basket.
[*][b]Enable equity stop[/b] — turn the equity stop on or off.
[*][b]Entry signal mode[/b] — MA trend (buy above MA / sell below) or Candle direction (follow the last candle).
[*][b]Hedge mode[/b] — allow an independent opposite-direction basket. Requires a hedging account.
[*][b]Signal timeframe[/b] — timeframe used for the entry signal; current chart timeframe by default.
[*][b]MA period[/b] — moving-average length used in MA trend mode.
[*][b]MA method[/b] — moving-average type (SMA, EMA, etc.).
[*][b]MA applied price[/b] — price the moving average is based on.
[*][b]Max spread (points)[/b] — blocks opening and adding when spread is wider than this (0 = off).
[*][b]Use trading hours[/b] — restrict new baskets to a time window.
[*][b]Start hour[/b] — window start hour, server time.
[*][b]End hour[/b] — window end hour, server time (supports overnight wrap).
[*][b]Daily profit target[/b] — auto-pause new entries once the day's profit reaches this amount (0 = off).
[*][b]Daily loss limit[/b] — close all and halt for the day if the day's loss reaches this amount (0 = off).
[*][b]Magic number[/b] — unique ID so the EA only manages its own trades.
[*][b]Max slippage (points)[/b] — maximum allowed price deviation when entering.
[*][b]Show panel[/b] — show or hide the on-chart dashboard.
[*][b]Panel X / Panel Y[/b] — panel position in pixels.
[/list]

[b]Gold Martingale Grid (free version) is provided as is, with no warranty. Trading carries risk of loss, including losses larger than expected with martingale strategies. Test on a demo account first and use entirely at your own risk. This is not financial advice.[/b]
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3.33 (3)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
作者的更多信息
Matrix Scalper Pro
Joshy Antony
4 (1)
专家
Matrix Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. It combines a trend-filtered momentum entry with an optional grid recovery module, a full set of trading filters, and an on-chart information panel. Every feature can be enabled or disabled through the inputs. The entry logic evaluates closed M1 bars. It checks the alignment of a fast and a slow EMA, a cross of the RSI in the direction of that trend, and optional agreement with an M5 trend filter. An ATR volatility gate and
FREE
Trend Signal Levels
Joshy Antony
指标
Trend Signal Levels is an educational trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines an ATR Supertrend engine with optional EMA and RSI filters to mark trend shifts on your chart, then projects a complete trade-management template — entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels — for every signal. It works on any symbol and timeframe, including XAUUSD, forex pairs, indices, and crypto CFDs. Key features Clear BUY / SELL arrows with on-chart text labels and the signal price Supertrend e
FREE
Gold Momentum Lock EA
Joshy Antony
专家
Gold Momentum Lock EA A momentum-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD with an automatic profit-locking system and an on-chart control panel. It is designed to join short bursts of directional movement and then protect open profit progressively, rather than to trade as often as possible. How it works The EA watches for a run of consecutive candles in one direction. When a configurable number of rising candles form in a row, it looks to go long; a run of declining candles sets up a short. An optional
FREE
Trader Toolbox Multi Panel
Joshy Antony
实用工具
[b]Trader Toolbox[/b] puts five everyday trading utilities into one tidy on-chart panel. Pick a single tool from the dropdown, or show all five at once. The panel is movable, resizable, minimizable, and draws cleanly over any chart. [b]Important:[/b] Only the Equity Guard tool can act on the market, and only to [b]close[/b] positions within a scope you choose. The other four tools are read-only - they never open or modify trades. Always test on a demo account first. [h2]What's inside[/h2] [li
FREE
Trader Toolkit Panel
Joshy Antony
实用工具
Trader Toolkit Panel An all-in-one manual trading panel that helps you size, place, and manage your trades from a single window. It does not trade automatically and gives no buy/sell signals — you stay in full control. Think of it as a control panel for disciplined, manual trading. What it does Position Calculator — Enter your risk percentage and stop distance, and the panel instantly shows the correct lot size, your risk in account currency, and your reward-to-risk ratio. No more manual math or
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
实用工具
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Trend Signal Levels EA
Joshy Antony
专家
Trend Signal Levels is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects trend shifts with a Supertrend (ATR) engine, optionally filtered by EMA and RSI, then trades them with structured stop-loss and take-profit levels. It can trade automatically on each signal, or you can enter manually with on-chart one-click buttons. It works on any symbol and timeframe. [b]Key features[/b] [list] [*]Supertrend (ATR) signal engine that adapts to market volatility [*]Optional EMA trend filter an
Trend Signal Levels Pro
Joshy Antony
指标
Trend Signal Levels Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies trend shifts with a Supertrend (ATR) engine, projects complete Entry / Stop Loss / TP1-TP3 levels for every signal, and adds a multi-timeframe trend dashboard so you can see how the current signal lines up with higher timeframes - all on one chart. It works on any symbol and timeframe, including forex, gold and crypto. [b]Key features[/b] [list] [*]Supertrend (ATR) signal engine with clear BUY/SELL arrows [*
Gold Hedge Martingale Pro
Joshy Antony
专家
Gold Hedge Martingale Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a dual-direction hedge grid with martingale-based basket recovery. It opens buy and sell cycles independently, adds spaced recovery levels when price moves against a side, and closes each basket at a dollar profit target - with an optional profit trailer that lets winning baskets run further. HOW IT TRADES Each side (buy and sell) is managed as an independent basket with its own configurable grid depth. Whe
Gold Martingale Hedge X
Joshy Antony
专家
Gold Martingale Hedge X combines two independent grid-martingale engines for XAUUSD in one Expert Advisor: the V190 signal-based grid engine and the HedgePro dual-direction hedge engine. Each engine has its own magic number and never touches the other's positions. STRATEGY MODES - V190 only: signal-based grid (MA trend or candle entries), basket TP, full-grid TP glide, last-step recycling. - HedgePro only: dual-entry hedge grid with dollar-based basket take profit per side. - Both together: bo
Atomberg Gold
Joshy Antony
专家
Atomberg Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a strict RSI reversal entry with an averaging grid and a shared basket take profit, managed from a live on-chart control panel. HOW IT WORKS Sell cycles open only when all conditions align: RSI reaches the overbought zone and confirms a reversal on the following closed bar, spread is within the allowed limit, and free margin is sufficient. An optional instant buy re-entry mode keeps the EA active around the clock. Open
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