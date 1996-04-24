QuantEx Indicator
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.2
- Обновлено: 6 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
It combines signal arrows, moving average context, trend status, alerts, and a clean information panel in one simple interface.
QuantEx Indicator can be used on supported Forex instruments, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, Boom & Crash instruments, and other compatible MT5 synthetic index charts.
Key Features
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Buy and Sell signal arrows.
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Moving Average reference lines.
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Information panel [Current symbol, asset name, timeframe, equity, and alert status displayed on-chart.]
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Trend status: UP, DOWN, or FLAT.
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Audible alerts.
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Mobile push notifications.
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Works across multiple chart timeframes.
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Simple setup with only three visible inputs.
How to Use
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Purchase or rent the indicator.
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Install it in your MT5 terminal.
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Attach QuantEx Indicator to your chosen chart.
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Use the signals, trend status, and MA context alongside your own trading plan and risk management.
Settings
Threshold
- Adjusts signal sensitivity. Default value: 2.
- Higher values may reduce signals. Lower values may increase signals.
Audible Alerts
- Turns chart sound alerts ON or OFF.
Push Notifications
- Turns mobile push notifications ON or OFF. Please ensure notifications are configured correctly in MT5.
Supported Markets
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Forex instruments
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Volatility Indices
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Jump Indices
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Boom & Crash instruments
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Other compatible MT5 synthetic index charts
Behaviour may vary depending on the broker, instrument, timeframe, spread, and market conditions.
Disclaimer
QuantEx Indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee profitable trades. It should not be used as a standalone trading system. Forex, synthetic indices, and derivative trading involve risk. Use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading. This product does not provide financial advice or investment recommendations.