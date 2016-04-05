My Chart Generator

What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?

 

THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES

 Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.

 

My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2. Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities, or anything available in your MT5 terminal. Unlike time-based charts where every bar has an identical duration regardless of what the market is doing, a Range/Volume bar closes only when price has moved a minimum distance AND a minimum volume has been accumulated. The result is a chart whose rhythm is driven entirely by market activity: during quiet, low-participation periods bars compress and fewer signals fire; during active, high-conviction moves bars flow cleanly and structure becomes readable at a glance.

 To control it download the free indicator My Chart Control

RVH BALANCE CHART — ONE CLICK R/V CALIBRATION

The Balance Chart function analyses the bottleneck split of the current custom chart: what percentage of bars closed because the Range threshold was satisfied first (R%), the Volume threshold first (V%), or both simultaneously (S%). It then automatically adjusts Range and Volume across multiple passes until both dimensions contribute roughly equally — producing a chart where price movement and volume carry balanced weight in every bar. A balanced chart has a cleaner, more consistent rhythm and responds more reliably to indicator signals.


RVH ABSORPTION CHART — ONE CLICK R/V ABSORPTION  CALIBRATION

The Absorption Chart function creates a chart that focuses on areas that volume absorption occurs. 


CONSTANT VOLUME CHART — ONE CLICK CREATION

The Constant Volume Chart function creates a chart to equal volume per bar that can be adjusted according to your preference. 


IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER


HOW IT WORKS

The Generator runs as a dedicated MT5 Service — a background process that stays alive independently of any chart. It reads the raw tick stream from your chosen source symbol, accumulates each tick into the current open bar, and closes that bar the moment both the Range threshold (minimum point movement) and the Volume threshold (minimum tick accumulation) are satisfied. The completed bar is written to an MT5 Custom Symbol, which then appears as a normal chart in your terminal — fully compatible with all indicators, expert advisors, and drawing tools.

When the Generator starts for the first time it seeds the custom chart with the full available tick history from a user-defined start date, so the historical portion of the chart is as meaningful and back-testable as the live portion. There is no artificial gap between history and live data.

 

SIX STYLE PRESETS — ONE CLICK TO CHANGE

 My Chart Generator has six built-in style presets that automatically calibrate Range and Volume from the symbol's own recent tick activity:

  — bars+  (like a Daily ): targets approximately one bar per one to two days. Maximum noise filtering for multi-session position trading.

— bars++  (like 4HR): targets approximately one bar per four hours. A well-rounded timeframe for position and swing traders.

— bars+++  (like 1HR): targets approximately one bar per hour. The recommended starting point for intraday directional trading.

— bars++++  (like 30min): targets approximately one bar per thirty minutes. Suited to breakout and momentum strategies.

— bars+++++  (like 5min): targets approximately one bar per five minutes. Fast, clean bars for active intraday scalping.

— bars++++++  (like 2min): targets approximately one bar per two minutes. Ultra-high frequency for tick-dense symbols such as major crypto pairs.

IMPORTANT NOTE: HISTORY OF AVAILABLE TICK DATA DEPENDS ON YOUR BROKER

  A Custom style is also available for traders who prefer to set Range and Volume manually.

 

PROFILE SCORING AND ADVISOR INTELLIGENCE

  The Generator is not just a bar builder — it is the intelligence layer of the My Chart ecosystem. It owns the Advisor brain, which analyses recent chart structure to detect the current market regime (trend impulse, pullback, range rotation, breakout expansion, absorption, compression, or chop) and recommends the optimal indicator profile. It also runs the full multi-pass profile scoring engine used by the Optimize for Indicator function, evaluating how cleanly a chosen indicator's signals align with the custom chart's bar structure.

 

Supported scoring profiles include: EMA/MA, EMA Cross, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, MFI, Bollinger Bands, Williams %R, CCI, ADX, ATR, OBV, Accumulation/Distribution, Weis Wave/Speed Index, Wave Absorption, Flat Absorption, and External Indicator (any custom MQL5 indicator with configurable signal buffers).

 

EXTERNAL INDICATOR SUPPORT

Connect any custom MQL5 indicator that publishes buy and sell signals to buffers to the Generator's scoring engine. Configure the signal buffer indices and buffer mode (single signed buffer or separate long/short buffers), and the Generator will score that indicator's behaviour across multiple R/V candidates during the Optimize for Indicator workflow — finding the exact bar construction settings that make your indicator perform at its best on that symbol.

 

CONTROLLED BY FREE MY CHART CONTROL INDICATOR https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178749

  The Generator has no on-chart UI. All interaction — changing style, adjusting R/V, triggering Balance Chart, Optimize, Deep Scan, and Find Indicator — is handled by the companion My Chart Control indicator, which must be attached to the custom chart. The two components communicate through MT5 Global Variables and are designed to run together as a single integrated system.

 

REQUIREMENTS

— MetaTrader 5 terminal, build 3000 or later.

— My Chart Control indicator (free indicator).

— Source symbol must be available with tick history in MT5 Market Watch.


To download the manual sign up for free on my site: www.tradethevolumewaves.com and download it from your profile menu under files

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2.5 (2)
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专家
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实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
实用工具
DR Trade and Risk Manager: MT5的基础算法风险控制台 对于自主交易者来说，最大的敌人不是市场，而是缺乏纪律的自我。您拥有一个可靠的策略，但在高压时刻，您能完美地、始终如一地遵守您的规则吗？您能毫不犹豫地止损吗？您能让盈利的头寸持续增长，而不是因为恐惧而过早地了结吗？对大多数人来说，答案是否定的。这个在策略和执行之间的鸿沟，正是利润流失的地方。 DR Trade and Risk Manager 是弥合这一鸿沟的终极工具。它是一个基础的风险与交易管理控制台，旨在成为您坚定不移的算法合作伙伴。这个工具不预测市场，它强制执行您的计划。它提供了一个机构级的框架，以数学般的精度来管理您的交易，让您从导致结果不一致和账户爆仓的情绪过山车中解脱出来。 我们专注于专业交易管理的绝对要素：一个强大的算法引擎、一个统一的风险仪表板和稳健的执行。这个控制台是为那些不寻求灵丹妙药，而是寻求一个强大武器，将自己的战略规则锻造成持续、可盈利行动的严肃交易者而打造的。 为什么即使是最好的策略也会失败（以及如何修正） 没有纪律的执行，一个盈利的策略也毫无用处。这正是大多数交易者失败的地方，
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
实用工具
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Trend Lines MT5 with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
指标
Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
FREE
TrendLines Cross with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4 (4)
指标
Trend Lines Cross  This indicator will alert you on any cross of a Trendline. You can draw up to two trend lines and form a channel, a pennant , a triangle or a simple trend and when the price crosses either trend line the indicator  will provide you with alerts that you define plus an up or down arrow when the cross happened. How to:   Draw the 1st trendline and name it tl1.  Draw the 2nd trendline and name it tl2. Select which type of alerts you would like in the indicator properties and you a
FREE
My Chart Control
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
实用工具
Important: Do not download or install My Chart Control unless you already own My Chart Generator service. My Chart Control is not a standalone chart generator. It is designed to work together with the custom charts produced by My Chart Generator. Your Range/Volume chart, optimized for your indicator — automatically.   My Chart Control is the on-chart dashboard and intelligence interface for My Chart Generator. Attach it to your My Chart custom symbol chart and it gives you complete control over
FREE
Constant Volume Calculator MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
指标
This is a free helper indicator for MT5 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
FREE
Tick Chart Monitor
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
实用工具
DO NOT DOWNLOAD  UNLESS YOU OWN "Tick Chart - Constant Volume Generator EA" - This indicator acts as remote control of the specifc EA. The link for "Tick Chart - Constant Volume Generator EA" : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171018 1. Tick Chart Monitor   1.1 What It Does The Monitor is an indicator that runs directly on the generated tick chart. It provides a graphical control panel that lets you change the EA’s style, volume, start date, or trigger a full rebuild — without touching the
FREE
RVH Monitor MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
实用工具
This is an indicator to control the Parameters of Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor -It does not work as stand alone, it works as a remote control of Range Volume Hybrid Generator and must be applied on the custom chart generated by the EA. To get Range Volume Hybrid Generator expert advisor:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165557 Parameters that can be adjusted: Trading Style as well as manual setting of Range, Volume and start Date of data collection. What's the video for 
FREE
Constant Volume Calculator MT4
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
指标
This is a free helper indicator for MT4 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
FREE
Weis Wave with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.82 (22)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges' Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders" x   How to trade info visit:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : training Room and  complete manual access.  This is
No Demand No Supply
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.5 (4)
指标
This indicator identifies No Demand –No Supply candles  to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator but with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Supply. The VSA (Volum
Anchored VWAP with Alert
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (4)
指标
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can plac
Wave Anatomy
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
指标
Wave Anatomy Visit:   http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
指标
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Anchored VWAP with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
5 (1)
指标
What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
Wave Anatomy MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
指标
Wave Anatomy Visit:  http://www.trafethevolumewaves.com  for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time. Fur
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
实用工具
1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Tick Chart Constant Volume Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
实用工具
1. Overview   The Tick Chart Toolset is a pair of tightly coupled MQL5 files that generate and control professional Constant Volume charts inside MetaTrader 5 as custom symbols. Unlike time-based charts, each bar closes only when a target volume threshold is reached, giving you a noise-filtered, activity-proportional view of the market. Free "Tick Chart Monitor Indicator" to control the generator EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17104   Component Type Role Tick_Chart_Generator_AI_MT5
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