LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically adjusting candle width based on trading volume.

Instead of treating every candle equally, LiquidiBars expands high-volume candles and compresses low-volume candles, giving you an immediate visual representation of market strength, liquidity, and momentum directly on your chart.

This allows traders to instantly distinguish between strong institutional-driven moves and weak, low-participation price action—without needing separate volume panels or complex analysis tools.

What it helps you see instantly

High-volume breakout candles with real participation

Weak moves that lack market interest

Momentum expansion and contraction phases

Liquidity spikes and absorption zones

Potential fakeouts driven by low volume

True strength behind price movement

Key Features

Real-time adaptive candle width based on volume

Clean, non-cluttered chart visualization

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Fully automatic—no manual tuning required

Lightweight and optimized for MT5 performance

Compatible with forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto

How it works

LiquidiBars maps volume data directly into candle width scaling. As volume increases, candles widen; as volume decreases, candles narrow. This creates a more intuitive “market activity map” where price action and participation are seen together instead of separately.

Trading Applications

Scalping: filter low-quality entries

Swing trading: confirm breakout strength

Trend trading: identify real momentum phases

Smart money concepts: highlight liquidity-driven moves

Price action trading: improve candle interpretation

LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles gives traders a clearer view of what truly drives price: participation.