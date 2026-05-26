LiquidiBars Volume Width Candles

LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles is a next-generation MT5 charting indicator that visually reveals real market participation by dynamically adjusting candle width based on trading volume.

Instead of treating every candle equally, LiquidiBars expands high-volume candles and compresses low-volume candles, giving you an immediate visual representation of market strength, liquidity, and momentum directly on your chart.

This allows traders to instantly distinguish between strong institutional-driven moves and weak, low-participation price action—without needing separate volume panels or complex analysis tools.

What it helps you see instantly

  • High-volume breakout candles with real participation
  • Weak moves that lack market interest
  • Momentum expansion and contraction phases
  • Liquidity spikes and absorption zones
  • Potential fakeouts driven by low volume
  • True strength behind price movement

Key Features

  • Real-time adaptive candle width based on volume
  • Clean, non-cluttered chart visualization
  • Works on all symbols and timeframes
  • Fully automatic—no manual tuning required
  • Lightweight and optimized for MT5 performance
  • Compatible with forex, gold (XAUUSD), indices, and crypto

How it works

LiquidiBars maps volume data directly into candle width scaling. As volume increases, candles widen; as volume decreases, candles narrow. This creates a more intuitive “market activity map” where price action and participation are seen together instead of separately.

Trading Applications

  • Scalping: filter low-quality entries
  • Swing trading: confirm breakout strength
  • Trend trading: identify real momentum phases
  • Smart money concepts: highlight liquidity-driven moves
  • Price action trading: improve candle interpretation

LiquidiBars – Volume Width Candles gives traders a clearer view of what truly drives price: participation.


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Индикаторы
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